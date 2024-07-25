6 Analysts Assess Fortive: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fortive (NYSE:FTV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $86.67, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A decline of 2.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $82.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $97.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $84.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $96.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Fortive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fortive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.37% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

