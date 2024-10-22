6 Analysts Assess Fluor: What You Need To Know

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fluor, revealing an average target of $59.17, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Marking an increase of 13.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fluor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $61.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $46.00

About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $15.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Fluor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fluor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.31% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

