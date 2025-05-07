6 Analysts Assess Chemours: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chemours (NYSE:CC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 14.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chemours by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $27.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $19.00 John Roberts Mizuho Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $27.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chemours's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Chemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chemours

The Chemours Co is a provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: Chemours

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chemours's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Chemours's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemours's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

