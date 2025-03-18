6 Analysts Assess Bio-Techne: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bio-Techne, revealing an average target of $78.83, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A decline of 5.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Bio-Techne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $75.00 - Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $80.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Neutral $68.00 $88.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $79.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $90.00 $88.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bio-Techne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bio-Techne's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Key Indicators: Bio-Techne's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bio-Techne's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.96% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

