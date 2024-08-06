6 Analysts Assess Atlas Energy Solutions: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atlas Energy Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.11% increase from the previous average price target of $26.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Atlas Energy Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Announces Buy $27.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Atlas Energy Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Atlas Energy Solutions: A Closer Look

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

