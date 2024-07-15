6 Analysts Assess Allegiant Travel: What You Need To Know

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allegiant Travel and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 17.24% from the previous average price target of $72.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $85.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $55.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $75.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Allegiant Travel

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, Allegiant Travel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

