6 Analysts Assess Alkermes: What You Need To Know

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.6% lower than the prior average price target of $41.33.

The standing of Alkermes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $48.00 $43.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $35.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $35.00 - Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $39.00 $39.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $37.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Financial Milestones: Alkermes's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alkermes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Alkermes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

