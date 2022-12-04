6 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in December

Some people shop at Trader Joe's on a regular weekly basis. Others visit simply to scoop up seasonal items. No matter which camp you're in, you're in luck. Right now, Trader Joe's is featuring a host of fabulous holiday products. Here are six in particular it pays to try.

1. Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

The holidays tend to bring about a peppermint explosion of sorts. And you may want to get in on the action by baking your own chocolate peppermint bread, cake, or muffins. Thanks to Trader Joe's, you don't have to do your baking from scratch. For just $3.49, you can pick up a box of Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix and take the easy (and economical) way out.

2. Dark Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Cookie Folk

Gingerbread is another popular holiday flavor. But if you find classic gingerbread to be too sharp and overwhelming for your taste buds, Trader Joe's has a great solution. It's selling boxes of its Dark Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Cookie Folk for $3.49. Not only are they super yummy, but they're downright adorable.

3. Jingle Jangle

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or appreciate a unique snack mix, it pays to pick up a tin of Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle. This creative concoction features chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-caramel popcorn, red candy gems, mini peanut butter cups, and broken up Joe-Joe's cookies. If you're the type who would much rather munch on something sweet than salty, this mix is a solid bet. And you can get a 22.7-ounce tin for only $9.99.

4. Coins of the World

Folks who celebrate Hanukkah, fear not. Trader Joe's hasn't forgotten about you. You can buy a four-ounce bag of iconic wrapped chocolate coins for just $1.99. Given that you may be looking at eight nights of gifts, it could be wise to pick up a bunch of these, throw some bows on them, and try to pass them off as presents.

5. Winter Wassail Punch

Have you ever attended a holiday party where the host just knocked it out of the park with their punchbowl concoction? This year, you can be that host. And you don't have to break a sweat. Instead, grab a bottle of Trader Joe's Winter Wassail Punch for $4.99. It's a blend of apple, cherry, black currant, and lemon juices spiced with cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, and a host of other warm, cozy spices. Best of all, you can serve this punch chilled or warm -- it's totally your call.

6. Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap

Can't get enough of peppermint in December? Then pick up a bottle of Trader Joe's Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap. It's only $2.99, and that way, you can walk around smelling like a tub of peppermint bark from morning till night.

As you can see, you can load up on holiday goodies at Trader Joe's without racking up too high a credit card tab in the process. So head over to your closest Trader Joe's and grab these items before they disappear off the shelves.

