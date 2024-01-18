6 Aldi Items Frugal People Never Buy

Seemingly made for frugal people, Aldi has no shortage of deals. The beloved German-based grocery chain offers everyday low prices that can be hard for competitors to beat.

From its vast array of store brands to competitive prices on name-brand items, shopping at Aldi may help seriously lower your grocery bill. Despite that, it’s important to realize everything in the store isn’t necessarily a bargain.

Some items might be cheap, but don’t taste great, while others can be found at a lower price elsewhere. Figuring this out can take a lot of time, and in the process, cost you a lot of money.

There’s no need to stress because GOBankingRates spoke with a couple of money-saving experts who have already done the legwork for you. Here’s what they said to avoid when shopping at Aldi.

Yogurt

They might be penny-pinchers, but even frugal people aren’t willing to eat something they don’t enjoy just to save a little money. According to David Bakke, Aldi shopping expert at DollarSanity, that something is Aldi yogurt.

“The taste of the yogurt isn’t that good and since that’s pretty much the only qualifying factor, I’d go elsewhere, even if it costs a bit more,” he said.

For example, a 5.3-ounce container of Friendly Farms Greek yogurt is 65 cents at Aldi, while a same-sized container of Chobani Greek yogurt is $1.39 at Target. The former is less than half the price, but you might end up wasting a lot of it if you don’t like the taste.

Toothbrushes

If you’re planning to pick up a toothbrush on your next Aldi run, Bakke advised against it.

“Toothbrushes are cheap at Aldi, but they’re cheaper in bulk from Amazon,” he said.

For example, a Dentiguard Medium Pro Plus Toothbrush two-pack costs $2.99 at Aldi. Alternatively, you can get a 10-count pack of Amazon Basics Clean Plus Toothbrushes for $5.07 or a six-count pack of Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrushes for $4.96.

Deodorant

“For whatever reason, the deodorant offerings at Aldi aren’t that budget-friendly, as there are plenty of other more budget-conscious options,” Bakke said. “As an alternative, try Walmart or Target in this instance.”

Point proven, Secret Powder Fresh Deodorant — 2.6 ounces — is $4.15 at Aldi, but only $3.99 at Target. It’s not much of a price difference, but frugal people know every bit of savings adds up over time.

Name-Brand Soda

“You can often find great sales on Coke at your local drug stores or grocery stores,” said Kristie Sawicki, founder of Saving Dollars and Sense. “While it is convenient to pick up a case of Coke while you’re already at Aldi, you’ll pay more for it when you do.”

For example, a 2-liter bottle of Seagrams Ginger Ale is $2.19 at Aldi, but costs just $1.78 at Walmart and only $1.49 at Food Lion. You won’t catch a frugal person willingly paying more for an item at one store when they know it’s cheaper elsewhere.

Meat

“Sometimes meats are not the best deal at Aldi,” Sawicki said. “Chicken tends to be a good price, but other meats like beef can be just as expensive as other grocery stores.”

For example, an eight-pack of Nathan’s Famous Beef Hot Dogs costs $5.39 at Aldi — 67 cents per hot dog. However, you can get a 24-pack of these hot dogs at Sam’s Club for $12.98, which works out to just 54 cents each.

Additionally, an 8-ounce pack of Never Any! Uncured Turkey Bacon is $3.65 at Aldi. More for the money, a 12-ounce pack of Jennie-O Resealable Turkey Bacon is $3.99 at Albertsons.

Aldi Finds

“Affectionately referred to as the Aldi Aisle of shame by many shoppers, it’s the aisle that’s filled with limited-time finds that you never knew you needed,” Sawicki said. “I can hardly go through it without seeing something I just ‘have to have,'” she said.

While shopping this aisle might be fun, she said frugal people might opt to avoid it.

“If you’re on a budget, this aisle might cause you to add things to your cart that were not on your shopping list to begin with and ultimately blow your budget,” she said.

In addition to tempting you to buy things you don’t really need, items in the Aldi Finds section aren’t always cheaper than at other stores.

For example, a 5.3-ounce Ferrero Rocher Valentine’s Day Gift Box costs $5.28 at Aldi. However, a similar box of the same size of Ferrero Rocher Valentine’s chocolates is $4.96 at Walmart.

Another example, a family-sized box of General Mills Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios is $4.93 at Aldi, but costs the same exact price at Walmart, so if you’re already at Walmart, you can just buy it there.

Since frugal buyers known for shopping around to find the best price and avoiding impulse shopping, it’s easy to see why they would steer clear of the Aldi Finds section.

Prices are accurate as of Jan. 17, 2023, and are subject to change.

