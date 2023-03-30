6 Aldi Brand Products That Can Save You Hundreds of Dollars a Year

If you haven’t shopped at Aldi before, you might want to give it a try. The company says it’s committed to offering its customers the highest-quality products at considerably lower prices when compared to other grocery stores.

Discover: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

FICO Figures: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Aldi also tests over 90% of its exclusive brands in its test kitchen and claims its products taste the same or better than national brands. Even better, if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase, not only will Aldi replace the product, but it will also refund your money as part of its Double Guarantee.

Although this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Aldi savings, here are six Aldi brand products that can help you save hundreds of dollars per year, depending on the quantity you buy.

Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets

Potential Savings: $45.60 per year

“This is also known as Red Bag Chicken and it has a devoted following from Aldi fans,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. “The chicken is fully-cooked so all you have to do is heat thoroughly and add to your favorite dishes (I personally really love a filet cut into strips and added to a salad).”

Ramhold said that a 24-ounce bag of Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets is around $8.79, but a similar product from Tyson would be around $12.59 for a 20-ounce bag. That’s a savings of $3.80 each time you buy a bag, or $45.60 if you buy 12 bags a year. Plus, you’ll get 4 ounces more product when you buy the Aldi brand.

Simply Nature Strawberry Fruit Strips

Potential Savings: $49.20 per year

“Whether you want to add these to your kid’s lunchbox or just have a nostalgic snack for yourself without the guilt, these are a solid purchase,” said Ramhold. “The Aldi product is only made with apple puree concentrate, apple juice concentrate, strawberry juice concentrate, pectin,natural flavor and vegetable juice (carrot and cabbage) for color. Compare that to the ingredients in the snacks we likely had as kids and it’s an easy choice to make.”

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

Ramhold said that a 21-count box of Simply Nature Strawberry Fruit Strips at Aldi is around $5.49, or 26 cents per strip. However, similar products are much more. “For example, a Black Forest Stretch Island Fruit Co. Fruit Strips Variety Pack 12-count box will cost around $9.59, or about 80 cents per strip,” said Ramhold.

Buying the Aldi product will save you $4.10 per box, or $49.20 if you buy 12 boxes per year.

Milk

Potential Savings: $33.28 per year

“If you regularly purchase a gallon of milk, opting for Aldi’s brand — whether you prefer whole or 2% — is going to be at least a little cheaper than going to other stores,” Ramhold said. “For example, a gallon of milk at Aldi is around $3.25, but shopping for a store-brand gallon of milk at a place like Kroger is going to cost you around $3.89 for the same size.”

That’s 64 cents in savings every time you opt to purchase milk from Aldi, which adds up to $33.28 if you buy a gallon of milk per week over the course of the year.

Eggs

Potential Savings: $36.00 per year

Ramhold pointed out that while many retailers are charging much higher prices for eggs than what we were used to paying a couple of years ago, Aldi is one of the cheapest places to shop for them.

“A dozen eggs there is around $2.49 right now, while shopping at other grocery stores could cost $2.79 or even more — up to $4 and change,” she said.

You could save up to $1.51 per carton of dozen eggs from Aldi, or about $3 if you bought two cartons per month. Over the year, that would save you $36.

Plain Greek Yogurt

Potential Savings: $17.28

“This is something that many people like to keep on hand for snacking and adding to things like smoothies, and buying a large tub can be a cost-effective way to stock up on the ingredient,” Ramhold said. “Aldi’s brand is around $3.85 for a 32-ounce container, but if you shop a store brand elsewhere, you may end up paying as much as $5.29 for the same size.”

By buying at Aldi, you could save $1.44 per container of plain Greek yogurt, or $17.28 per year if you bought 12 containers.

Canned Green Beans

Potential Savings: $21.60 per year

Canned green beans are super convenient when you need to add a vegetable to your meal. For a tasty twist, you can add a jar of small pimentos and your favorite seasoning before heating, or go Southern style and add bacon and onion. You can stock up on canned goods because they have a long shelf life.

Aldi has 15-ounce cans of Happy Harvest Canned Cut Green Beans for only 55 cents. Other store brands can be $1 or more for 14.5 ounces. If you buy four cans of green beans per month, you can save $1.80, which equals $21.60 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Aldi Brand Products That Can Save You Hundreds of Dollars a Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.