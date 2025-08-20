6 Affordable Suburbs That Are Attracting the Middle Class Now

While the suburbs have long attracted families looking for more space and often a lower cost-per-square-foot compared to cities, that trend accelerated due to COVID. Yet some suburbs have gotten quite expensive, and issues like high mortgage rates have increasingly made suburbs a haven for renters, not just buyers.

Still, there are plenty of good deals out there in attractive suburbs. Here are six to consider near three major U.S. cities.

Orange City and Eustis, Florida

These two Orlando suburbs offer a mix of urban and suburban living, and they’re only about a half hour away from Downtown Orlando, explains Vivian Lehman, broker and owner of You Have Realty.

In both Orange City and Eustis, “buyers don’t have to settle for homes on postage stamp lots. They both attract new families and retirees alike due to their housing affordability and cost of living, which is below the national average,” said Lehman.

In Orange City, the average sale price is $281,500, and in Eustis it’s $340,650, according to Zillow.

Vernon Hills and Palatine, Illinois

Chicago also has its fair share of affordable middle-class suburbs. Two standout ones are Vernon Hills and Palatine, according to Cody Horvat, licensed real estate broker at The Scott Group, a division of Compass.

Palatine’s average sale price is $322,083, and Vernon Hills is a little pricier at $414,667, but still relatively affordable for being a desirable suburb near one of the biggest cities in the country.

Moreover, both suburbs have highly-rated school systems and are known for their family-oriented communities, said Horvat.

“Vernon Hills offers more retail and shopping options with Hawthorn Mall and many big-box stores. Palatine, on the other hand, offers a more traditional suburban lifestyle with a walkable downtown that hosts farmers markets and community events,” said Horvat.

Buyers could also potentially get a good return in these markets over the long term.

“As home prices continue to climb throughout the Chicagoland area, these two communities will continue to attract buyers, which will likely drive home prices higher,” the real estate broker added.

Thornton and Aurora, Colorado

Prices in the Denver metro area can be fairly pricey compared to national averages, but on a local level, there are still many great suburbs that are attainable for the middle class — especially when considering factors such as above-average wages in the Denver area.

With that in mind, two suburbs to consider include Thornton and Aurora, which continue to attract middle-class buyers, said Christine Dupont-Patz, broker and co-owner at RE/MAX of Cherry Creek.

The median sale price in Thornton is $520,000, and it’s $464,583 in Aurora. If you love the outdoors, these could be particularly great places to live.

Thornton offers “over 80 parks, and miles of recreational trails,” she said. “Aurora’s recent surge in new permits and more varied housing stock, combined with [over] 100 parks, reservoirs and community hubs like Stanley Marketplace, make it an ideal area for active, value-focused families. Both have strong library and park systems with a variety of commercial and shopping areas.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Affordable Suburbs That Are Attracting the Middle Class Now

