6 Affordable Late-Summer Road Trips

Summer has peaked, but there is still plenty of time left to hit the road and soak up as much fun and sun as possible. If you are worried about your bank account running on empty, do not hit the brakes just yet on a late summer road trip. There are plenty of places across the United States that are accessible via roads and will not take a whole lot of money to get there.

Here are six affordable late-summer road trips you should take before the season is out.

Also see tips for keeping a road trip under $500.

The Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is free to all, with public roads maintained by the National Park Service across Virginia and North Carolina.

“For those on a tight budget, this removes the need for expensive entrance fees or permits, hence it’s appealing,” said Hans Mast, a travel agent and advisor with Golden Rule Travel.

“Through the Appalachian Mountains, this 469-mile scenic byway provides amazing views, lots of hiking paths, and little communities along the way. There are many chances for camping and picnicking; thus, it is a reasonably priced choice for visitors.”

“The Blue Ridge Parkway is a must-see for anyone who loves stunning mountain views and outdoor adventures,” agreed Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club. “You’ll also find plenty of budget-friendly campgrounds and motels to stay in. With flight prices to nearby airports often ranging from $350 to $400, driving is definitely the more economical choice if you live close enough.”

Mast added, “It also lets guests avoid pricey flights and lodging and enjoy the breathtaking natural beauty at their own speed.”

Pacific Coast Highway

The Pacific Coast Highway spans the entire coastline of California and, by some definitions, extends all the way to the terminus of Highway 101 around Olympia, Washington.

While some parts of the Pacific Coast Highway can be pricey, travel expert Kevin Mercier said plenty of budget-friendly options exist along the way as well.

“Look for affordable motels or campgrounds along the route,” Mercier suggested. “You can also enjoy inexpensive activities like beachcombing, hiking and visiting small coastal towns.”

Mercier said the Pacific Coast Highway offers breathtaking ocean views that are best experienced from the comfort of your car.

“Driving gives you the flexibility to stop at hidden beaches, charming seaside towns and scenic viewpoints,” he said. “The road itself is a major attraction, providing an unparalleled experience of California’s coastline.”

The Great River Road

If you are looking to hit a multitude of states across America, the Great River Road is great for providing chances to stop in small river towns and historic sites for outdoor recreation and cultural attractions, providing a wide range of experiences for everyone. It follows the Mississippi River through 10 states.

“It offers lots of reasonably priced lodging choices as well as the possibility of camp en route,” Mast said.

Mercier added that the Great River Road provides a unique look at America’s heartland and its history.

“Driving lets visitors, at their own speed, fully enjoy the rich legacy and natural beauty of the area,” Mast said. “It gives guests the freedom and flexibility to investigate at their own speed, make impromptu stops and customize their trip to fit their interests and means. Because guests can change their plans depending on their tastes and financial situation, this degree of adaptability is sometimes more affordable than pre-arranged trips or set itineraries.”

The Overseas Highway

The Overseas Highway, a 113-mile road along U.S. Route 1 through the Florida Keys to Key West, offers a unique and scenic driving experience, according to Mast.

“Late-summer visitors will find this reasonably priced location with glistening clean waters, colorful coral reefs and lots of reasonably priced lodging choices,” Mast said. “Driving lets guests discover the laid-back island vibe of the Keys, stop at roadside attractions, and take in the coastal views free from the extra cost of flights or ferries.”

Neugarten said campgrounds along the way offer cheap lodging near the water. “Driving through the Keys allows you to visit multiple islands,” added Neugarten, noting that the highway itself offers stunning water views and easy access to beaches and marine activities.

“With flights to the Keys costing between $350 and $500, driving is a cost-effective and flexible travel option that lets you fully enjoy the journey,” Neugarten said.

The Loneliest Road

Mast highlighted Nevada’s Loneliest Road as a reasonably priced road trip for people looking for a really off-the-beaten-path adventure, with a 287-mile length of road passing through wide-open areas, historic mining communities and isolated desert terrain.

“Budget-conscious visitors looking for solitude and natural beauty will find camping, hiking and stargazing possibilities here,” Mast explained. “Driving lets one be more flexible and explore at their own speed. They also feature choices for free camping.”

The Loneliest Road runs along Route 50 and through several state parks with reasonably priced lodging with basic conveniences.

“There are also plenty of BLM lands and state parks where you can camp for little to no cost,” Neugarten said. “Driving this route lets you explore ghost towns and unique historic sights. With flights to Nevada costing between $200 and $400, driving can save you significantly.”

Mast added, “While still giving access to beautiful natural areas, these state park campgrounds are a cheap substitute for more costly housing choices since their fees are usually low.”

Skyline Drive

Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park is a road trip through Virginia that offers continuous access to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“The park’s entrance fees are reasonable, and many activities, like hiking, are free,” Neugarten said. “You’ll also find budget-friendly lodges and campgrounds within the park.”

According to Neugarten, driving along Skyline Drive allows you to stop at various overlooks to check out the stunning views and enjoy the park’s wildlife.

“Flights to nearby airports can range from $350 to $500, so driving is definitely the more budget-friendly option if you live close enough to make it work,” Neugarten noted.

