6 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Amazon Now

The holiday season has arrived and many savvy shoppers are searching for the biggest discounts on all their favorite Christmas decorations. Look no further than Amazon for all of your Christmas décor shopping needs at this season’s best deals.

From lighting to wrapping paper and gift boxes, all of the Christmas must-haves on our list are available to buy at Amazon for less than $30. Make a list and check it twice with these eight affordable Christmas items now available at Amazon.

TOBEHIGHER Christmas Tree Skirt

Price: $21.99

After buying a Christmas tree, the next must-buy on your list should be TOBEHIGHER’s Christmas tree skirt. This tree skirt is now 39% off its original listed price of $35.99.

Measuring at 48 inches, this classic white tree skirt wraps easily and quickly around Christmas tree roots. It is made of soft faux fur and washes by hand using cold water or by dry cleaning.

Toodour Solar Christmas Lights

Price: $14.99

Decorate your home in festive holiday lights while keeping utility costs down using Toodour’s solar Christmas lights. Originally listed at $18.99, Amazon shoppers receive 21% off.

Toodour’s 72-feet long solar Christmas lights utilize solar energy with a light sensor that controls outdoor charging during daytime and auto on at dark. They are also waterproof and may be used both indoors and outdoors. Wrap them around your porch, gate, fence, stairway or even a tree for twinkling lights.

RUSPEPA Christmas Wrapping Paper

Price: $22.39

Bulk buy this year’s wrapping paper with Amazon’s deal on RUSPEPA’s Christmas wrapping paper.

Each set includes four rolls of wrapping paper in Rudolph, stripe and Christmas tree designs. Each roll measures out to 30 inches by 10 feet. When we crunch the numbers, Amazon shoppers only pay roughly $5.60 per roll.

Avanti Linens Hand Towel (Christmas Trees Collection)

Price: $13.43

Add a seasonal touch to bathrooms and kitchens with these Avanti Linens hand towels. Each is now 20% off its typical price of $16.79.

Made of 100% cotton, each towel design features festive evergreen Christmas trees and cheery phrases including “Merry & Bright,” “Happy Holidays” and “‘Tis the Season.”

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket

Price: $22.99

Add a touch of cozy in your home. This Eddie Bauer throw blanket is now 34% off its original price on Amazon.

Crafted with yarn-dyed cotton flannel, a branded logo patch and faux shearling trim, this throw blanket is available in a wide variety of colors. Please note the 34% discount only applies to kettle falls gray, kettle falls red, mountain tartan red, pine tartan, union bay green and twin lakes red colors.

Aitsite Christmas Tree Ornaments

Price: $12.99

Decorate the tree with snazzy Aitsite Christmas tree ornaments. These ornaments are shatterproof and available in a variety of colors. (Please note prices vary by color.) Each set includes 24 ornaments.

Disclaimer: Prices on all items were accurate as of Nov. 20, 2023, and are subject to change.

