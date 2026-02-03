5N Plus (TSX:VNP) Price Target Increased by 11.43% to 29.41

The average one-year price target for 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) has been revised to $29.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.43% from the prior estimate of $26.39 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from the latest reported closing price of $25.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5N Plus. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNP is 0.11%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 2,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 569K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNP by 60.47% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 549K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 227K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 142K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 135K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNP by 53.15% over the last quarter.

