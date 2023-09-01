5N Plus (FPLSF) Price Target Increased by 7.11% to 3.69

The average one-year price target for 5N Plus (OTC:FPLSF) has been revised to 3.69 / share. This is an increase of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 3.44 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.01 to a high of 4.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5N Plus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPLSF is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 1,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLSF by 4.32% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPLSF by 18.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRNT - The 3D Printing ETF holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 18.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPLSF by 12.02% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPLSF by 19.00% over the last quarter.

