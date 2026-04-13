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5N Plus Appoints Alban Fournier As CFO Amid Planned Leadership Succession

April 13, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO), Monday announced the appointment of Alban Fournier as Chief Financial Officer effective April 27, 2026.

This appointment follows a planned leadership succession, under which Richard Perron, current CFO, will become President and Chief Executive Officer and Gervais Jacques, current CEO, will transition into the role of Executive Chair of the Board, effective May 31, 2026.

Prior to this appointment, Fournier served as Chief Financial and Technology Officer at the Montreal Port Authority.

On April 10, 5N's stock closed at C$35.47, up 4.17 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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