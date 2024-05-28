News & Insights

5GN Finalizes Sale of Webcentral Shares

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

5G Networks Limited (5GN) has agreed to sell its shares in TopCo, which controls the Webcentral business, for approximately A$20.5 million. This move comes as 5GN’s stake in TopCo will be diluted following a merger with World Host Group, prompting the decision to sell. The net cash benefit for 5GN from this transaction is expected to be around A$20 million after accounting for various costs.

