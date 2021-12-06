5G switch may deepen chip shortage for autos-Mexico industry group

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A global semiconductor chip shortage, which has forced carmakers to suspend operations and cut output, could be further complicated in 2022 as fifth-generation (5G) technologies are adopted, Mexican auto parts industry group INA said on Monday.

"We estimate the impact due to semiconductor shortage will last at least until the first quarter of next year. But this is coupled with a very important issue, which is the switch from 4G networks to 5G," said INA interim chief Alberto Bustamante.

