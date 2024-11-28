News & Insights

5G Networks AGM Approves Key Resolutions Amidst Shareholder Dissent

November 28, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

5G Networks Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve key resolutions, including the re-election of director Natalie Mactier and an on-market share buy-back. However, the meeting noted a ‘first strike’ against the Remuneration Report, reflecting some shareholder dissent. 5G Networks continues to focus on expanding its digital services and maintaining strong client relationships globally.

