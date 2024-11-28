5G Networks AGM Approves Key Resolutions Amidst Shareholder Dissent

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

5G Networks Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve key resolutions, including the re-election of director Natalie Mactier and an on-market share buy-back. However, the meeting noted a ‘first strike’ against the Remuneration Report, reflecting some shareholder dissent. 5G Networks continues to focus on expanding its digital services and maintaining strong client relationships globally.

For further insights into AU:5GN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.