5G ETFs Look Good Now, Have Strong Long-Term Prospects

This was supposed to be the year that the 5G roll out happens. While there have been some delays in various regions attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, 5G is taking off.

Exchange traded funds with 5G focus are taking off, too. For example, the First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is higher by almost nine percent year-to-date and nearly 17 percent over the past 90 days. Among thematic ETFs, NXTG is another success story as investors poured $252.58 million into the fund year-to-date as of Aug. 18, vaulting its assets under management tally to $567.18 million.

As is the case with any other thematic fund, investors need to assess the longer-ranging implications and opportunities available with NXTG – an endeavor that's made somewhat tricky due to general framing of the 5G conversation. Initially, 5G was positioned as a 2020-21 theme, leaving investors to ponder the utility of related assets after the initial roll out is completed.

Good news: while plenty of 5G networks will be up and running between now and the end of 2021, the post-roll out market opportunity is massive, extending the viability of a product like NXTG and making it applicable for tactical, long-term investors.

More Than Just Phones

When many investors think of communication systems, they think of mobile phones. Indeed, 5G handset sales are expected to be a catalyst for Apple (AAPL) and the companies that make components for smartphones.

However, there's much more to the 5G story. The 5G ecosystem will have broad reach into a slew of disruptive technologies, bolstering the long-term thesis for NXTG.

“5G networks are expected to bring faster wireless speeds, reduced latency, and improved capacity for connected devices. This ecosystem of devices, referred to as the Internet of Things or IoT, goes far beyond the next generation of smartphones,” according to First Trust research. “Autonomous vehicles, wearable electronics, smart home devices, and remote sensors will communicate in nearly real-time over public and private 5G networks. While current 4G network capacity is limited to approximately 100,000 devices per square kilometer, 5G networks can support over ten times as many devices.”

Focusing on IoT for a moment, 5G's implications are substantial. As the chart below indicates, there are roughly 20 billion connected IoT devices around the world today, but 5G could boost that number to over 36 billion by 2025.

Courtesy: First Trust

Given the breadth of market opportunities for 5G, one that spans demand for components to real estate, investors should consider a broad approach, such as the one offered by NXTG.

“Demand for digital components, such as semiconductors, antennas, and sensors, is poised to grow rapidly as more 5G consumer and enterprise use cases emerge,” notes First Trust. “In our opinion, companies involved in the development and production of these advanced electronics may present a high growth opportunity for investors.”

Phones, Too

As noted above, smartphones are far from the only driver of the 5G opportunity set, but that doesn't diminish the role those products are likely to have in propelling investments such as NXTG.

Consider the following. Currently, there are about 80 million 5G mobile phone subscriptions in the world, a number that's forecast to more than triple to 243 million next year before rising to 1.9 billion in 2024.

As a percentage of network coverage, 5G stands at seven percent today, but it's projected to soar to 55 percent in 2025. Forecasts like that highlight the long-term potential available with NXTG.

