5G and 2 More Reasons to Buy AT&T Stock Now

Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kroft initiated coverage of AT&T with a Buy rating on Wednesday, citing an attractive outlook for its core wireless business.

Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kroft initiated coverage of AT&T with a Buy rating on Wednesday, citing an attractive outlook for its core wireless business.

5G, MVNOs, and MHz: These are some of the acronyms that will drive significant changes in the U.S. wireless industry in 2020 and beyond.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kroft initiated coverage of AT&T (ticker: T) with a Buy rating on Wednesday, citing an attractive outlook for its core wireless business.

Through AT&T’s FirstNet first-responder network contract with the U.S. government, it gained access to an additional 60 MHz of wireless spectrum. As that goes live, Kroft notes, AT&T’s network will add enough capacity to improve service quality and speed for its retail customers and to sign new deals with mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs—companies that sell wireless service but don’t own the network on which they operate.

AT&T, Verizon Communications (VZ), T-Mobile US (TMUS), and Sprint (S) each own their nationwide wireless network infrastructure and have wholesale agreements with other companies to fill excess capacity. Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Fi uses Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular’s (USM) networks, while Comcast’s (CMCSA) Xfinity Mobile operates on Verizon’s.

Cable companies’ mobile offerings have so far been relatively marginal—combined, they have a market share of less than 1%—but Kroft sees them becoming more aggressive in the future. Rather than just facing additional competitors, MVNO agreements could allow AT&T to benefit from their potential growth through wholesale deals.

Greater network capacity also puts AT&T in a stronger position in the coming shift to next-generation 5G networks, which promise faster speeds and lower latency—enabling better performance and new uses. Kroft is particularly bullish on AT&T’s enterprise opportunity in 5G, such as future applications in the Internet of Things, edge computing, and autonomous driving.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_730871a8db064f74c8dfd4ec.json

Kroft also sees potential for AT&T’s earnings to rise due to cost trimming and expanding profit margins over the next three years. The company is targeting a 35% Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin in 2022, versus Kroft’s estimated 33% in 2019.

“Successful expense management could be an incremental earnings driver over the next few years, and cost-cutting has always been a core competency of AT&T,” Kroft wrote.

The outlook for much of the rest of AT&T’s portfolio is less rosy than for its wireless business. Industrywide cord-cutting trends and expiring promotions for DirecTV subscribers saw 16% of AT&T’s pay-TV customers leave in 2019, Kroft estimates. He sees a continued exodus in 2020, but at a slower rate.

The company’s business wireline segment also faces secular pressures from changing technologies and customer needs.

“Net Net, we expect greater stability in these two segments, which should help to temper investor concerns around AT&T’s exposure to these secularly challenged businesses,” Kroft writes. If only it were possible to invest in AT&T’s wireless business in isolation, without the challenged legacy bits of the portfolio.

In any case, the telecom and media conglomerate remains a cash-flow machine. Kroft forecasts $28.2 billion in free cash flow in 2020, enough to comfortably support the stock’s 5.6% dividend yield and to continue paying down debt. AT&T is targeting a 2.0 to 2.2 times net-debt-to-Ebitda ratio by the end of 2022, from 2.6 times today. Management has also said that stock buybacks will be a bigger part of the picture in 2020.

At about 10.5 times 2020 earnings, AT&T stock is trading below its long-term average despite a more promising outlook than in recent years, according to Kroft. His $44 price target represents a 11.5 times 2021 earnings-per-share multiple and is about 13% above the stock’s recent price.

AT&T stock was up 1.4% in recent trading, at $39.05. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Kroft also initiated Verizon stock at Hold on Wednesday, with a $63 price target. He noted the wireless leader’s strong execution and performance, but sees that already better reflected in its valuation, with less potential for further improvement in the near term. Verizon shares were up 0.8%, at $60.78, in recent trading.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.