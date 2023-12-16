5E Advanced Materials (FRA:J9I) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 5.08

The average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials (FRA:J9I) has been revised to 5.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 4.77 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 10.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 271.13% from the latest reported closing price of 1.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J9I is 0.01%, a decrease of 50.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 10,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,140K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J9I by 91.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 976K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J9I by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 848K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 93.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J9I by 62.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J9I by 28.96% over the last quarter.

