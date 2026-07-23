5E Advanced Expands Fort Cady Boric Acid Offtake Portfolio

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM announced that it has expanded the commercial pipeline for its Fort Cady Integrated Boron Facility by signing offtake heads of agreement (HOAs) with two chemical-sector customers for the supply of technical-grade granular boric acid.

The agreements represent the company's first commercial contracts with chemical industry customers, broadening its customer base beyond industrial end markets and strengthening the commercialization strategy for the Fort Cady project.

The newly signed contracts include multi-year, take-or-pay commitments, providing greater revenue visibility once commercial production begins. Each contract has an initial five-year term with an automatic five-year renewal option, extending the potential relationship to 10 years. Combined, the agreements cover annual purchase volumes ranging from approximately 1,900 to 7,100 short tons of boric acid.

Pricing under the agreements is linked to the Fastmarkets Boric Acid index and incorporates both floor and ceiling price mechanisms with annual escalation provisions. This pricing structure is designed to balance exposure to market price fluctuations while providing stability for both 5E Advanced Materials and its customers.

The new agreements expand 5E Advanced Materials' growing offtake portfolio, building on earlier deals with industrial and insulation customers. Management said the contracts reflect rising demand for a reliable U.S. boric acid supply and support Fort Cady's path toward full-scale production.

Per FEAM, securing committed volumes under index-linked pricing with floor and ceiling protections strengthens the commercial foundation for the Fort Cady project as it advances toward full-scale production. Expanding into the chemicals sector broadens the company's addressable market and further validates customer demand for a secure domestic supply of boric acid.

Shares of FEAM are down 76.6% over the past year against the industry’s 0.2% rise.

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FEAM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FEAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ternium S.A. TX. CSW, CRS and TX carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $10.58 per share, implying a 41.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.71 per share, indicating a 163.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.5%.

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5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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