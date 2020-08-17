58.com (WUBA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of 58.com Inc (Symbol: WUBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.60, changing hands as low as $55.52 per share. 58.com Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WUBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WUBA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $69.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.67.

