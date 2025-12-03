This 5.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Showcases the Power of its Diversified Platform with a New $800 Million Deal

Key Points

Realty Income is investing $800 million into CityCenter.

The deal leverages its recently added gaming and credit investment verticals.

This investment will support the REIT's ability to continue increasing its high-yielding monthly dividend.

Realty Income (NYSE: O) has built an increasingly diversified real estate investment platform. The real estate investment trust (REIT) invests across several property types (retail, industrial, gaming, and others), geographies (the U.S. and Europe), and the capital stack (equity, preferred equity, and debt). This diversification gives it the flexibility to invest where it sees the best opportunities.

The REIT recently showcased the power of its diversified investment strategy by making an $800 million preferred equity investment in two leading gaming properties in Las Vegas. This new investment supports the diversified REIT's ability to continue increasing its 5.6%-yielding monthly dividend.

Capitalizing on a unique opportunity

Realty Income's initial investment focus was on freestanding U.S. retail properties secured by long-term net leases (e.g., grocery, convenience, and drug stores). The REIT has since diversified into U.S. industrial properties secured by long-term net leases (2011) before expanding into the European market (U.K. in 2019 and other European countries beginning in 2021). It has continued to diversify its platform by adding the following new investment verticals: gaming (2022), data centers (2023), and credit investments, including real estate-backed loans and preferred equity investments (2023).

The REIT's latest deal leverages two of its more recently added investment verticals. It's making an $800 million preferred equity investment in the real estate of CityCenter. This entity owns the ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas. These properties include gaming, lodging, luxury retail, and upscale dining space. Funds managed by Blackstone own the real estate, while MGM Resorts maintains and operates the properties.

This preferred equity investment will enable Realty Income to generate an initial annual rate of return of 7.4%. The REIT will also receive the right of first offer to buy the underlying real estate in the future from Blackstone should it decide to sell.

The transaction expands Realty Income's relationship with Blackstone as well as its credit and gaming platforms. In 2023, Realty Income invested $950 million into the Bellagio Las Vegas. In that deal, Realty Income invested $300 million into a joint venture (JV) that owns 95% of the property and also made a $650 million preferred equity investment in the JV.

Adding to an active year

Realty Income's $800 million investment in CityCenter continues its busier-than-expected year. The REIT initially anticipated investing around $4 billion into new real estate in 2025. However, its success in finding attractive investment opportunities and securing low-cost financing enabled it to steadily bump up its target. It had closed $3.9 billion of deals by the end of the third quarter, while raising its year-end volume target to $5.5 billion. With this deal, Realty Income is further increasing its investment volume outlook, which it now expects will exceed $6 billion.

The REIT has still been highly selective despite its elevated activity level. It had sourced $97 billion of potential investment opportunities through the end of the third quarter. That is higher than the prior annual peak of $95 billion of deals it reviewed in 2022. While the REIT closed 16% of the deals it sourced in 2022, it had only moved forward with 4% of its potential investment opportunities this year.

Realty Income's ability to remain disciplined while ramping its investment volume is paying dividends for investors. The REIT has been able to steadily increase the low-end of its outlook for adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share this year. The company initially expected its adjusted FFO to be between $4.22 and $4.28 per share. It has narrowed that range to between $4.25 and $4.27 per share by the end of the third quarter. Its new investments have also helped support continued dividend increases. Realty Income has raised its monthly dividend five times this year, extending its dividend growth streak to 112 quarters in a row. Its $800 million CityCenter deal will provide the momentum for continued dividend growth in 2026.

Poised to continue increasing the dividend

Realty Income's diversified real estate platform gives it tremendous investment flexibility. It can capitalize on unique investment opportunities, such as the CityCenter preferred equity investment. That puts the company in a strong position to continue increasing its high-yielding monthly dividend, making it an ideal stock to buy and hold for those seeking a growing stream of passive income.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Blackstone and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

