56% Of Americans Support Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt

President-Elect Joe Biden is under pressure from some Democratic members of Congress to sign an executive order canceling a portion of federal student loan borrowers’ debt once he’s in office. A new survey by YouGov for Forbes Advisor shows that a majority of Americans support the idea. Even among those who never had student loans, more respondents said they support the move than oppose it.

Here’s the background: A September proposal from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Chuck Schumer (D-New York) advocates for canceling up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower by executive action. Schumer reiterated this call in an interview with The Ink earlier this month.

But so far, Biden has refrained from committing to debt cancellation by executive order, instead promoting a House of Representatives proposal to forgive $10,000 in debt per borrower as part of a Covid-relief plan.

There are heated opinions on both sides of the debate. Here’s what Americans themselves have to say.

A Majority of Americans Support Student Debt Cancellation, Regardless of Whether They Took Out Loans

According to the survey, 56% of respondents said they support federal student loan forgiveness by executive order. Just under a third said they oppose it.

Unsurprisingly, those currently repaying student loans were more likely to support cancellation than oppose it (21% of respondents in support compared to 5% opposed). But an even higher share of those surveyed supported cancellation and never had student loans (23%). In comparison, 18% of respondents never had student loans and opposed cancellation.

Among those who had student loans but paid them off, again, more respondents supported forgiveness by executive order than opposed it (12% vs. 8%).

Politics, Age and Income Affect Attitudes Toward Forgiveness

Respondents who self-identified as Republicans were less likely to support and more likely to oppose student loan forgiveness by executive order than Democrats. This was true whether they currently have student loans, paid off student loans or never had student loans.

The largest political differences showed up among those who never had student loans. Of those who supported cancellation, 31% were Democrats and 10% were Republicans. Of those opposed to cancellation, 5% were Democrats and 40% were Republicans.

When broken down by age, there was some continuity in the results. About equal shares of respondents who were 25 to 34, 35 to 44, 45 to 54 and 55+ and who paid off their student loans supported cancellation. Also, while the largest share of respondents who opposed forgiveness were aged 55+ (28%), an equal percentage of respondents in the 18- to 24-year-old range and the 55+ range supported it (26%).

Income also had an impact on the responses. Among those who paid off their student loans and opposed cancellation, resistance to the idea increased with income: 4% of respondents earning under $40,000 per year felt this way, compared with 9% earning $40,000 to $80,000 and 16% earning $80,000 or more. But support for the policy also increased with income among those who paid off their loans: 9% of respondents earning under $40,000 per year support cancellation, compared with 11% earning $40,000 to $80,000 and 15% earning $80,000 or more.

What Experts and Policymakers Say About Student Debt Cancellation

Schumer’s and Warren’s proposal cites economic stimulus, racial justice and pandemic-related relief as reasons for student debt forgiveness by executive order.

But critics of the plan say that many student debt holders, such as doctors, also are high earners, and don’t need the help. On Twitter, former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang noted that Americans who didn’t attend college may be resistant to stimulus that doesn’t apply to them.

Others, including Susan Dynarski, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, argue that people with small debt loads who dropped out of school are most likely to fall behind on payments. In that case, cancellation based on income could benefit low- to middle-income earners.

Judith Scott-Clayton, an economics and education professor at Teachers College, Columbia University, said on Twitter that forgiveness in the amount of $10,000 to $20,000 per borrower would help limit the negative impact of student loans on those who attended for-profit schools and got degrees that did not give them the boost in the job market they were promised.

Based on our polling, even those who didn’t take out student loans see the upside to cancellation. But the 31% of respondents who oppose it may not be pleased with a policy that won’t immediately benefit their bottom line.

If federal student debt isn’t cancelled when President-Elect Biden takes office, there are other ways to get relief. Consider signing up for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which limits monthly federal loan payments to 10% to 20% of income and leads to forgiveness of the remaining loan balance after 20 or 25 years of payments.

If you can qualify for student loan refinancing based on your credit score and income, that can get you a lower interest rate—especially now, with rates at historic lows. But know that refinancing will turn your federal loans private, so you’ll lose the chance to sign up for IDR if you need it, and you won’t get forgiveness if it’s offered later on in President-Elect Biden’s term.

Methodology

This study was conducted for Forbes Advisor by YouGov. The total unweighted sample size for this survey was 7,142 U.S. adults. Results are weighted to be representative of all U.S. adults (ages 18+). The survey was conducted online Nov. 18, 2020.

