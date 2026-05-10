56 Million Americans Don't Have a Workplace Retirement Plan. Trump's New Executive Order Targets That Gap

Key Points

Retirement savers can receive a tax credit, or a reduction of the taxes they owe, when contributing to a tax-advantaged retirement account.

The new plan is to provide a match for saving in a retirement account, which shifts the dynamic in an important way.

TrumpIRA.gov is being built to tell you everything you need to know about the match program.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Saving money isn't easy, particularly if your budget is tight. Not only does it require living below your means, but it also requires delayed gratification and thinking long-term. Most humans aren't great at any of those things. U.S. President Donald Trump wants to highlight a subtle policy shift meant to incentivize people to get into the savings habit. It could be a big deal.

A credit vs a match

According to a recent Presidential executive order, "Tens of millions of Americans lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans." The number is pegged at roughly 56 million, according to the Pew Charitable Trust. The list includes independent contractors and those who are self-employed, among others.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

There is already an incentive in place to help such people save, but it is structured as a tax credit. There are income limits, but the basic model is that a person who saves in an eligible tax-advantaged retirement account can get up to a $1,000 credit. The credit is worth 50% of the amount saved up to $2,000. That's great, but there's a small incentive problem. You have to put in $2,000 and wait until tax time to get the $1,000 credit, which reduces the taxes you owe. It isn't well used, with the government noting that only "5.7% of taxpayers claimed the credit, and the average credit was $191."

A Saver's Match has been created to "largely replace" the Saver's Credit. The difference is subtle, but important. Instead of getting a tax credit, or money off their taxes, those who save will effectively receive free money in the form of a match. The match is up 50% of contributions of up to $2,000, subject to income limitations. That's the same $1,000, but the positioning is very different.

Generally speaking, people like getting things they perceive as free, as evidenced by the prevalence and success of buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free or half-off offers in the retail and fast food sectors. The hope is that this will incentivize people to save in tax-advantaged accounts, such as individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Trump wants to tell you all about the match

The other big step here is the President's executive order to create a website called TrumpIRA.gov. This site is designed to highlight the match and make it easier for savers to find financial companies that offer retirement accounts that will be eligible for that match. According to the order, "It is the policy of the United States to promote high-quality, low-cost individual retirement accounts."

All in, this isn't really a "Trump" IRA. It is just a convenient website that provides valuable information about IRAs and the new matching program. If you use the portal, you'll likely end up with an account from a well-known financial institution.

But the big story is that you could qualify for some free government money if you take the time to visit. And whatever they end up calling the website in the long term, just getting started with an IRA (match or not) could be an important step for many would-be savers.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.