This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock's More Than $1.5 Billion Partnership Sets the Stage for Continued Growth

Realty Income (NYSE: O) has grown from owning a single restaurant property in 1969 into the world's sixth-largest real estate investment trust (REIT). It currently owns over 15,500 properties across two continents. One of the keys to its growth over the years has been becoming a real estate partner to the world's leading companies. Partnerships have provided it with a steady supply of new investment opportunities.

The REIT recently revealed its latest partnership. It's forming a strategic relationship with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund manager, GIC. Here's a look at Realty Income's new partnership, which should support the REIT's ability to continue increasing its 5.5%-yielding monthly dividend.

A win-win partnership

Realty Income is establishing a strategic relationship with GIC that will initially encompass three investments:

Build-to-suit logistics joint venture (JV) : The companies will form a JV to invest primarily in build-to-suit developments of high-quality logistics real estate pre-leased to investment-grade tenants under long-term net leases . The JV will initially have over $1.5 billion of combined capital commitments from the two partners.

Mexico investment portfolio : Construction financing and take-out purchase commitments from Realty Income of a $200 million build-to-suit industrial portfolio in Mexico. This investment is the company's first in Mexico . The properties are in Mexico City and Guadalajara and already pre-leased to Global Fortune 100 companies under long-term net leases.

Cornerstone private fund investment : GIC will become a cornerstone investor in Realty Income's U.S. Core Plus fund, its first private capital investment fund.

This strategic partnership has several benefits for both companies. Realty Income is partnering with one of the world's most respected real estate investors. This partnership will provide it with capital to fund new investments and open the door to new opportunities (including expanding into Mexico). The partnership will also enable the REIT to earn higher returns on new investments. This future growth will support Realty Income's ability to continue increasing its dividend, which it has done for 113 consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, GIC will gain Realty Income's expertise and access in the net lease and logistics markets.

Leveraging partnerships to drive incremental growth

Realty Income strives to form win-win partnerships with clients. This strategy provides the company with a steady stream of new investment opportunities. For example, in 2023, Realty Income formed a JV with Blackstone Real Estate for the Bellagio Las Vegas. The REIT invested $950 million to acquire common and preferred equity interests in the real estate underlying the iconic casino and resort property on the Las Vegas Strip. That partnership led to a second investment late last year as Realty Income agreed to make an $800 million preferred equity investment in the real estate assets of CityCenter Las Vegas, which owns the ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa. As part of that partnership, Realty Income has the right of first offer on a future sale of the common equity in this real estate by Blackstone Real Estate. This partnership enabled Realty Income to further expand into the gaming sector while allowing Blackstone to partially monetize some of its assets.

Meanwhile, it has long-standing partnerships with tenants such as 7-Eleven, Morrisons, and Carrefour that have yielded a steady stream of new investments. For example, in late 2024, Realty Income closed a $770 million sale-leaseback transaction with 7-Eleven, making it the REIT's top tenant at the time at 3.5% of its annualized rent. The companies have completed six sale-leaseback transactions over their more than decade-long partnership.

Realty Income routinely forms new partnerships with companies that it intends to grow over time. In early 2024, the REIT made its inaugural pan-European sale-and-leaseback transaction with Decathlon. It bought 82 retail properties across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, several of which were new countries for Realty Income. At the time of the deal, Realty Income noted that it hoped this would be the first step in a long-term global partnership between the two companies. Decathlon owns over 1,750 stores in 70 territories around the world, providing lots of opportunities for future real estate investments by Realty Income.

Partnering for more growth

Realty Income needs to continue investing in new real estate to grow its income and dividend. That has led the REIT to form a variety of partnerships that supply it with a steady stream of new investment opportunities. Its latest one with GIC will provide it with new investment opportunities and the capital to enhance its returns, putting it in an even stronger position to continue increasing its high-yielding monthly dividend in the future.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Blackstone and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.