54K Reasons To Be Bullish On Ameresco Stock

FRANCIS WISNESKI V, Director at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), reported an insider buy on March 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: V demonstrated confidence in Ameresco by purchasing 5,708 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the transaction is $54,323.

During Friday's morning session, Ameresco shares up by 14.21%, currently priced at $10.61.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameresco

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Ameresco's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameresco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.69% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 12.54%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ameresco's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.71.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, Ameresco faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 8.68, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.28 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 10.69 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

