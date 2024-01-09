529 Funds Can Now Be Rolled Into Roth IRAs — What Are the Benefits?

Americans saving up for college with a 529 plan will get a little extra help in 2024 thanks to a new rule that allows unused funds in a 529 account to be rolled into a Roth IRA without incurring any taxes. The rule is part of the Secure 2.0 Act and aims to give families more flexibility with unused 529 money.

A 529 plan is a college savings plan that provides tax advantages when used for qualifying purposes, similar to a Roth IRA or 401(k) except the money is used for education rather than retirement.

Contributions to a 529 are not deductible on federal tax returns, but earnings are allowed to grow tax-free, and distributions for qualifying educational expenses are also tax-free. Many states allow a tax deduction or tax credit for residents using an in-state 529 plan.

The new rule letting 529 planholders move unused funds into a Roth IRA was greeted with enthusiasm by most financial experts because of the additional options it provides families.

“This new provision addresses a common concern we’ve heard for years from families worried about what happens if their student doesn’t go to college,” Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529 and chair of the College Savings Plans Network, said in a press release. “Although 529 accounts are flexible — and qualified uses have expanded in recent years to include K-12 tuition and certain student loan repayments, among other options — the Roth IRA rollover is one more way to support the long-term dreams and financial wellness of families.”

A recent blog on the Charles Schwab website had a similar take, noting that the new provision gives savers another way to put their 529 assets to work.

A question raised in the Schwab blog post is whether investors might see the new rule as a way to intentionally overfund a 529 with the aim of eventually building up a tax-free Roth account. But that’s not likely to be the case, according to Chris Kawashima, a senior research analyst at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

“This provision offers another option for those wondering what to do with unused 529 assets,” he said. “Funding a Roth isn’t the primary selling point.”

The rule does come with certain restrictions. Here’s what you need to know, according to Virginia529:

The 529 account must have been open for at least 15 years.

The eligible rollover amount must have been in the 529 account for at least five years prior to the rollover date.

The funds must be rolled over to a Roth IRA owned by the 529 account beneficiary.

There’s a $35,000 lifetime cap on Roth IRA rollovers for each 529 account beneficiary.

Rollovers are subject to applicable Roth IRA annual contribution limits.

As Virginia529 noted, you don’t necessarily have to wait to roll funds over to a Roth IRA. You could also transfer the 529 account to another qualifying family member such as a spouse, son or daughter, sibling, parent, niece, nephew or in-law.

