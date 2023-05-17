52% of Americans Trust Big-Name Money Experts Like Dave Ramsey and Mark Cuban for Their Financial Advice: These 9 Are the Most Followed in the US

A lot of people struggle with their finances due to a lack of information or an overload. The most successful money influencers in the world fill that void by providing the knowledge people need to succeed in a distilled form that the average individual can understand and put into action.

A new GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,000 adults found that more than half the country -- 52% of the study's respondents -- have followed money advice from a well-known expert.

But some are more well-known than others.

The following is an introduction to the nine personal finance personalities with the widest reach. GOBankingRates ranked the following influencers according to their combined follower count on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, which is included along with their handles, along with a synopsis of their histories and claims to social media fame.

Meet the nine money influencers with the biggest audiences.

Humphrey Yang

Twitter followers (@Humphreytalks): 11,300

11,300 Instagram followers (humphreytalks): 502,000

502,000 TikTok followers (humphreytalks): 3,300,000

3,300,000 YouTube subscribers (Humphrey Yang): 917,000

917,000 Total reach: 4,730,300

With over a million more TikTok followers than the list's No. 2 most popular personality on the platform, Humphrey Yang's humphreytalks channel is his primary claim to fame. His status earned him a spot on the GOBankingRates list of 51 of the Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

Lori Greiner

Twitter followers (@LoriGreiner): 1,700,000

1,700,000 Instagram followers (lorigreinershark): 1,000,000

1,000,000 TikTok followers (lorigreiner): 2,100,000

2,100,000 YouTube subscribers: n/a

n/a Total reach: 4,800,000

Famous as a shark on "Shark Tank," Lori Greiner has helped many budding entrepreneurs turn their ideas into hit products and has 10 of the top 20 most successful companies on "Shark Tank" to date. She's also known for "Bed Talks with Lori" on Lori Greiner TV, live on Instagram every week, and the book "Invent It, Sell It, Bank It! Make Your Million-Dollar Idea Into a Reality."

Graham Stephan

Twitter followers (@GrahamStephan): 191,300

191,300 Instagram followers (gpstephan): 476,000

476,000 TikTok followers (grahamstephan): 682,000

682,000 YouTube subscribers (Graham Stephan): 4,320,000

4,320,000 Total reach: 5,670,200

Like Humphrey Yang, Graham Stephan has a million-plus subscriber lead on his closest competitor on this list, but in this case, it's for his wildly popular YouTube channel. Also like Yang, Stephan's success landed him a spot on the GOBankingRates' 51 of the Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube list. He's also known for "The Iced Coffee Hour Podcast" and for his company, Bankroll Coffee.

Ray Dalio

Twitter followers (@RayDalio): 1,200,000

1,200,000 Instagram followers (raydalio): 1,100,000

1,100,000 TikTok followers (principlesbyraydalio): 2,200,000

2,200,000 YouTube subscribers (Principles by Ray Dalio): 2,190,000

2,190,000 Total reach: 6,690,000

Legendary investor Ray Dalio is the author of "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order" and the owner of the Principles by Ray Dalio website and YouTube channel. He's also the co-chief investment officer of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, and a billionaire with a $19.1 billion net worth.

Dave Ramsey

Twitter followers (@DaveRamsey): 952,600

952,600 Instagram followers (daveramsey): 3,500,000

3,500,000 TikTok followers (daveramsey): 892,700

892,700 YouTube subscribers (The Ramsey Show - Highlights): 2,660,000

2,660,000 Total reach: 8,005,300

Dave Ramsey schools his audience through "The Ramsey Show" radio show and podcast, and he's the author of "The Total Money Makeover" -- but that's only his most famous book. He also wrote "Financial Peace," "More Than Enough," "EntreLeadership," "Dave Ramsey's Complete Guide to Money," "The Legacy Journey" and "Smart Money Smart Kids." All of it is part of the Ramsey Solutions franchise.

His many accolades include the No. 4, No. 6 and No. 14 spots on Amazon's Personal Finance bestseller list on March 15, 2022; NYMag's "The 13 Best Personal Finance Books, According to Money Experts;" No. 3 on 2020 Talkers Heavy Hundred; and Apple Podcasts Top Shows in the Business category.

Robert T. Kiyosaki

Twitter followers (@therealkiyosaki): 2,400,000

2,400,000 Instagram followers (therealkiyosaki): 3,300,000

3,300,000 TikTok followers (therichdadcompany): 423,900

423,900 YouTube subscribers (The Rich Dad Channel): 3,120,000

3,120,000 Total reach: 9,243,900

The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" series has kept Robert T. Kiyosaki in the limelight since the late '90s. He expanded the franchise with the "Rich Dad Radio Show" and the "The Rich Dad Channel." He's since authored several other books, including "Why We Want You To Be Rich," "Midas Touch," Who Stole My Pension?" and "Second Chance."

Grant Cardone

Twitter followers (@GrantCardone): 996,500

996,500 Instagram followers (grantcardone): 4,300,000

4,300,000 TikTok followers (grantcardone): 1,800,000

1,800,000 YouTube subscribers (Grant Cardone): 2,390,000

2,390,000 Total reach: 9,486,500

Grant Cardone is best known as the brain behind the sprawling 10X Rule franchise, but he also launched the Grant Cardone TV network and wrote "If You're Not First, You're Last" and "Sell or Be Sold." Cardone is the creator of 21 bestselling business programs and was named the No. 1 marketer by Forbes Magazine.

Mark Cuban

Twitter followers (@ mcuban): 8,800,000

8,800,000 Instagram followers ( mcuban): 1,900,000

1,900,000 TikTok followers ( mcuban): 708,000

708,000 YouTube subscribers: n/a

n/a Total reach: 11,408,000

Like Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban is famous as a shark on "Shark Tank" -- but his side hustle is serving as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and he's also the founder of CostPlus Drugs. Cuban founded the video portal Broadcast.com with fellow Indiana University alum Todd Wagner in 1995 and sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.

Elon Musk

Twitter followers (@elonmusk): 139,700,000

139,700,000 Instagram followers: n/a

n/a TikTok followers: n/a

n/a YouTube subscribers: n/a

n/a Total reach: 139,700,000

Elon Musk crushes his closest competitor on this list by a multiplier of more than 12 with a presence on just one social media site -- the one he owns. The entrepreneur, crypto advocate and No. 2 richest person in the world serves as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX -- and, of course, as the owner of Twitter.

