52% of Americans Do Most of Their Banking Online. Here Are 3 Benefits of Digital Banking

There was a time when having money in the bank meant having to go to a physical building to deposit a check. Nowadays, that's not necessary. Thanks to the convenience of online banking, you can handle all of your banking matters without having to leave your home.

A recent report from Morning Consult found that 52% of Americans now do the majority of their banking online. If you're someone who's used to a brick-and-mortar bank, you may be hesitant to make a switch. But here are three benefits you might enjoy if you move over to an online bank.

Save: Click here to uncover a best-in-class savings account that can earn you 15x your bank

More: Check out our best online checking accounts of 2022

1. A higher rate of interest on your savings

It costs a lot of money to operate a physical bank. You have to pay rent to a landlord, hire staff, furnish that space, and cover the cost of utilities.

Online banks don't bear those same costs. Sure, they have to hire employees -- everyone from customer service representatives to tech people to internet security specialists to make sure bankers' data is protected. But still, online banks don't have nearly the same overhead as brick-and-mortar banks. And because it costs them less to operate, they tend to pass savings on to customers in the form of higher interest rates in savings accounts.

If you have a decent chunk of cash in savings, a higher interest rate on your money could make a big difference over time. And even if you only have a small amount of savings, you might as well earn more interest on it rather than less.

2. Easy transfers between accounts

When you do your banking online, you can seamlessly transfer money from one account to another. Let's say your checking account has $1,400, and you need $1,800 to cover a car repair. If you have that $400 in savings, you can click a button and make that transfer happen on the spot. That's a lot more convenient than having to go over to the bank and get that money moved around.

3. Great customer service

Customer service reps who can only interact with customers over the phone or internet chat face a challenge. They can't offer up service with a smile because their smiles can't be seen. As such, they tend to compensate by being really knowledgeable so they can give customers the service they deserve.

Now, this isn't to say that physical bank employees aren't knowledgeable, or that they're always smiley. The point, however, is that online banks tend to put a big emphasis on great customer service because they know they need to make up for the fact there's no face-to-face interaction.

You may be used to banking at a physical storefront. But before you write off the idea of using an online bank, it pays to read more about the benefits you might reap. Clearly, there's a reason why more than half of Americans do most of their banking online these days, so you may want to open an online bank account without closing your current one and at least see where that takes you.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 17x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 17x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.