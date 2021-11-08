Markets
51job Says Buyer Consortium In Consultation With Chinese Regulators On Regulatory Changes

(RTTNews) - Chinese HR firm 51job, Inc. (JOBS) announced Monday that certain members of the buyer consortium that formed Garnet Faith Ltd. to acquire the Company pursuant to the previously announced agreement and plan of merger dated as of June 21, 2021, have been in consultation with Chinese regulators on recent regulatory changes in China that may be applicable on the proposed transaction.

The consultation process by these buyer consortium members is currently ongoing and a clear timeline to its completion cannot be provided at this time.

