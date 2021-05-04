51job Receives Updated Non-binding Proposal Letter From Consortium

Markets
(RTTNews) - 51job, Inc. (JOBS) said the company's Board has received an updated preliminary non-binding proposal letter from DCP Services Limited, Ocean Link Partners Limited, and Rick Yan, the Chief Executive Officer of 51job, with respect to the proposed going-private deal wherein the Consortium proposes to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the company for $79.05 in cash per share.

51job, Inc. said the Special Committee of its Board will continue to evaluate the proposed deal in light of the latest development.

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

