51job Forms Special Committee To Evaluate Acquisition Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 51job, Inc. (JOBS) said its Board has formed a special committee consisting of two independent directors to consider the preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal as well as other potential strategic alternatives. On September 17, the Board of 51job, Inc. received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from DCP Capital Partners, L.P. to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the company for $79.05 in cash per common share.

The Special Committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor and independent legal counsel.

