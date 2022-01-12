Markets
51job: Special Committee To Evaluate Proposed Revised Transaction From Garnet Faith

(RTTNews) - 51job, Inc. (JOBS) said its Board and the special committee have received a proposal letter from Garnet Faith Limited in connection with the proposed merger. In the proposal letter, Garnet Faith Limited proposed to reduce the merger consideration from $79.05 in cash per common share to $57.25 in cash per common share and reduce the combined ownership of DCP Capital Partners II, L.P. and Ocean Link Partners Limited in 51job upon consummation of the proposed merger to 9.99%.

51job said the special committee will evaluate the proposed amendments in light of the latest development with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors.

