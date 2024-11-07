News & Insights

51 Credit Card Inc. Faces Board Split Over Share Placing

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

51 Credit Card Inc. (HK:2051) has released an update.

51 Credit Card Inc. has announced a proposed placing of new shares, sparking a debate within its board. While most directors support the move to bolster the company’s cash reserves amid challenging market conditions, two dissenting directors oppose it, citing concerns over pricing and the lack of urgent financial need.

