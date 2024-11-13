51 Credit Card Inc. Completes Significant Share Placement

51 Credit Card Inc. (HK:2051) has released an update.

51 Credit Card Inc. has successfully completed the placement of over 271 million new shares, raising approximately HK$38.73 million in net proceeds. The funds will be used to bolster the company’s credit facilitation and SaaS businesses, expand its vehicle business, and replenish working capital. This strategic move has resulted in a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, with public shareholders now holding a larger stake.

