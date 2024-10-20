News & Insights

Stocks

51 Credit Card Inc. Announces Share Placement Plan

October 20, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

51 Credit Card Inc. (HK:2051) has released an update.

51 Credit Card Inc. has announced a plan to place up to 271.7 million new shares, representing about 20% of its existing share capital, at a minimum price of HK$0.146 per share. This move aims to raise approximately HK$39.7 million in gross proceeds, which will be used to bolster its credit facilitation, SaaS, and vehicle businesses while also replenishing general working capital. The placement is offered at a discount to recent market prices and is not subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:2051 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.