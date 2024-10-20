51 Credit Card Inc. Announces Share Placement Plan

51 Credit Card Inc. (HK:2051) has released an update.

51 Credit Card Inc. has announced a plan to place up to 271.7 million new shares, representing about 20% of its existing share capital, at a minimum price of HK$0.146 per share. This move aims to raise approximately HK$39.7 million in gross proceeds, which will be used to bolster its credit facilitation, SaaS, and vehicle businesses while also replenishing general working capital. The placement is offered at a discount to recent market prices and is not subject to shareholder approval.

