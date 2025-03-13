509K Reasons To Be Bullish On America's Car-Mart Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that JOSHUA WELCH, Director at America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) made a noteworthy insider purchase on March 12,.

What Happened: WELCH made a significant move by purchasing 12,000 shares of America's Car-Mart as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $509,165.

America's Car-Mart shares are trading up 6.18% at $47.77 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Delving into America's Car-Mart's Background

America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailer in the U.S. focused exclusively on the Integrated Auto Sales and Finance segment of the used car market. The company's operations are principally conducted through its two operating subsidiaries, America's Car Mart Inc and Colonial Auto Finance. It predominantly sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. It earns revenue from the sale of used vehicles and in the majority of the cases a related service contract and an accident protection plan product, as well as interest income and late fees from the related financing.

Breaking Down America's Car-Mart's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: America's Car-Mart's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 48.0%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): America's Car-Mart's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: America's Car-Mart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 44.54 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.24, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): America's Car-Mart's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 13.73, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of America's Car-Mart's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.