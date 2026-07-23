$5,000 Invested in This Silver ETF Could Be Worth This Much if Silver Hits $100

Key Points

Precious metals like gold and silver are an effective way of further diversifying your portfolio beyond typical holdings like stocks or bonds.

Buying, holding, and selling actual silver, however, can be more complicated and time-consuming than it needs to be.

The iShares Silver Trust is an ideal, fully responsive alternative that trades much more easily than the metal itself.

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Are you looking for a way to invest in silver but don't want the hassle of owning silver bullion, bars, or coins? There's a simple option. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) exchange-traded fund is directly tethered to the price of silver but trades just like an ordinary stock.

To this end, if you're looking to make a bullish bet on silver because you think it could make its way to $100 per ounce, what would a $5,000 investment made in SLV today be worth then?

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It's not tough to figure out. At silver's current price of just over $60 an ounce, a move to $100 would be a 66.6% gain. A 66.6% gain on a $5,000 investment in the iShares Silver Trust, in turn, would grow to a value of $8,330.

Just be sure you're really ready to take on such a trade. The premise of owning precious metals sounds appealing. As the chart illustrates, though, silver prices can be volatile and make sizable, prolonged moves without any real warning.

In addition to the relative attractiveness of stocks and bonds, the economic backdrop, inflation, the U.S. dollar's value, and interest rates are all contributing factors to silver's price changes. These factors aren't always easy to predict either.

Still, even if you don't have a specific price target in mind and you just want some additional diversification for your portfolio, owning a bit of silver via a modest stake in the iShares Silver Trust wouldn't be a bad holding to consider.

Should you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust, consider this:

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.