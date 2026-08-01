$5,000 in GE Vernova at Its 2024 Low Would Be Worth This Much Now

Key Points

GE Vernova’s stock has risen more than eightfold from its all-time low.

It’s still profiting from the power-hungry cloud, data center, and AI markets.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

On April 2, 2024, General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off its energy division as GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). It started trading at $143 per share on that first day, but eventually dropped to its all-time low of $122.46 on April 5. If you had invested $5,000 in GE Vernova's stock at that price, your investment would be worth more than $40,400 today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why did GE Vernova deliver an eight-bagger gain?

GE Vernova operates three core businesses: Power (55% of its 2025 orders), Electrification (33%), and Wind (13%). Since its market debut, the Power and Electrification segments have grown rapidly to meet the demands of the power-hungry cloud, data center, and AI markets. That growth offset the softness of its Wind segment, which grappled with supply chain issues.

GE Vernova's orders rose 7% organically in 2024, then accelerated to 34% growth in 2025. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 17% and 60%, respectively.

Therefore, GE Vernova's stock soared because it was a well-balanced play on the expanding AI market. With an enterprise value of $252 billion, it isn't cheap at 40 times this year's adjusted EBITDA -- but its robust growth rates could support that premium valuation.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Vernova, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Vernova wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.