50 Tips To Help You Retire by Age 50

Contributor
Cynthia Measom GOBankingRates
Published

If you're planning to retire by 50, congratulations are in order. However, before you reach that celebratory milestone, you have a lot to consider about your financial situation and your lifestyle.

Because 50 is considered early retirement, you won't be able to avail yourself of many of the benefits typically available to older retirees for almost a decade or more. 

To help you plan ahead for the best results, here are 50 things to do to retire by 50couple going through their paperwork together at home

1. Know Your Numbers

"Not only your number as in your goal amount you want to have when you retire, but your goal retirement age, your monthly spending habits, your debt, etc.," said Andrew Rosen, FFP and president of Diversified LLC. Young finance market analyst in eyeglasses working at sunny office on laptop while sitting at wooden table.

2. Invest as Early as You Can

Rosen recommends investing as early as you can so compounding interest can work in your favor. Businessman using mobile phone and computer to find financial information. Candlesticks and graphs of the stock market economy.Virtual screen business concept. stock photo

3. Automate Your Investments

Rosen pointed out that automating your investments will help you stay on track and reach your goals. He also recommends setting up automatic increases to your 401(k) or setting a reminder to do it yearly.

The sign

4. Take Advantage of Employer Matching

Rosen also recommends making sure you're contributing enough to your 401(k) each year to get any matching funds your employer might offer. Woman taking care of finances at kitchen counter

5. Keep Tabs on Your Contributions

Rachel Burk, financial advisor and financial planning specialist with Offit Advisors, said, "Double and triple check your contributions to make sure you are saving what you can." 2020 Social Security Benefit Statement with calculator.

6. Download Your Social Security Statement

"Social Security calculates your 35 highest earning years to determine your final payment, and most people's highest earning years are right before their retirement," said Burk. "Looking at your statement will show you your fixed income portion of your retirement." Debt free is the life for me stock photo

7. Get Out of Debt and Stay Out

"Debt is stealing from your future, and retiring without debt will make your expenses manageable," said Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP and founder of Childfree Wealth.

Bartender with customers stock photo

8. Determine if You Really Want To Retire

"There are other options, including shifting to passion work, starting a small business or other ways of following your dreams," said Zigmont. 401k ira roth on pieces of paper. Retirement planning. stock photo

9. Have a Tax Plan

"If you retire at 50, you will be better off if you have a mix of taxable and tax-advantaged accounts to avoid penalties for taking out money before 59 ½," Zigmont said. 11656, Secure Long-Term Care Insurance, horizontal people

10. Have a Plan for Long-Term Care

"Long-term care may be one of the largest single costs in your retirement, so you need a plan, either money set aside or a long-term care insurance policy in place," said Zigmont.  Covid-19 lockdown, bill payment, home accounting, domestic finance and tax stock photo

11. Get on a Budget

"In retirement, you will have a fixed income, so having a budget now will build behaviors that will help you in retirement," said Zigmont. Mature couple managing home finance stock photo

12. Have a Comprehensive Financial Plan

"Work with a certified financial planner to create a financial plan that will support you through your retirement," Zigmont said. Shot of a young man going over his finances at home.

13. Track Your Expenses and Your Net Worth

Maggie Tucker, an early retiree at 41 and Friends on FIRE podcast co-host, said that this is one of the best things you can do each month to improve your finances.

"Having a fully transparent view of your expenses and overall net worth gives you something to measure against to improve habits and make improvements," Tucker said. "We frequently say, what gets measured gets better, and we truly believe it!" Multi-racial mature couple enjoying home and using laptop stock photo

14. Focus on What's Important in Life

"Too many people realize these things later in life and have lost decades of better financial practices," said Tucker. "Don't try to keep up with the Joneses, because the Joneses are in debt and miserable. The Joneses aren't going to be retiring at 50, but you can!" Young blonde elegant woman with hat standing on the stairs of private jet airplane.

15. Avoid Lifestyle Inflation

"Realize that no one cares about your stuff and don't buy things to impress other people," Tucker said. "Don't allow your lifestyle to get inflated as you start making more money; instead, save and invest that money towards your retirement goal." Excited surprised dating couple reading email message on laptop stock photo

16. Educate Yourself

"Read popular personal finance books and listen to podcasts so you can learn and educate yourself on how to manage your money," said Tucker. "This inspiration will pay dividends in your goal to retire by 50." Young man trying new car sitting with salesperson in the luxury car interior at the showroom.

17. Don't Overspend on a Car

"Buy a reasonable car, aligned to how much money you have/make," Tucker said. "Don't buy a fancy car. No one cares about your car." Old-Style leaving house in a small city with the American flag.

18. Think Differently About Your Home and Real Estate

"Buy a cheaper house than the bank might approve you for," said Tucker. "Get a 15-year mortgage, or if you can't afford that, reconsider your home choice. Run the math on renting versus a mortgage; it might actually be OK to rent. Also, consider what is called house hacking."

A stack of retirement account statements

19. Take Advantage of Optional Employer Benefits

"This could be anything from your 401(k) to HSAs (Health Savings Accounts), to FSAs (Flexible Spending Accounts), to discounts on large purchases like mattresses or insurance," Tucker said. Indianapolis, US - June 13, 2016: Fidelity Investments Consumer Location.

20. Don't Let Investing Intimidate You

"Use something like Wealthfront if you're intimidated by how to get started, or go open an account with Vanguard or Fidelity and buy basic index funds like VTI or FZROX," said Tucker. Shot of a young couple going through paperwork at home.

21. Have Healthy Financial Discussions With Your Partner

"You two can help to hold each other accountable and continue momentum on your financial goals," said Tucker.

22. Review Your Life Insurance

"Make sure you have enough coverage to meet your family's needs in the event of your death," said Michael Ryan, financial coach and owner of MichaelRyanMoney.com health insurance forms

23. Review Your Health Insurance

"Make sure you have enough coverage to cover your medical needs, including any prescription medications you take," said Ryan.  Auto and Car Insurance policy with keys and calculator.

24. Review Other Insurance Coverage

"Make sure you have adequate coverage for your home, car and other assets," said Ryan.

Happy Indian woman reading good news in letter, notification, holding paper, smiling girl rejoicing success, student excited by positive exam results, showing yes gesture, sitting on couch at home.

25. Review Your Financial Goals

"Make sure your financial goals are realistic and achievable," Ryan said. Women calculating her budget.

26. Work Backward

"Think about where you want to be at 50, then reverse engineer your goals, so you are working toward that every year," said Sarah Becker, a financial educator and consultant and owner of Becker Talks MoneyFemale hands signing Last Will and Testament.

27. Think About the Inevitable

"Create a will and/or legacy plan for how you want your remaining assets allotted after death," said Becker.  Smiling confident mature businesswoman pondering strategy, standing near big window in modern office, looking at cityscape, entrepreneur lost in thoughts, planning future project, business vision.

28. Focus on the Future

"Always be thinking about what you can do today that will help future you," Becker said.  For the love of money stock photo

29. Add Passive Income Streams When You Can

"I try to add one income stream every two years (mostly passive)," said Becker. Cropped shot of a stressed young couple sitting together and using a laptop to go over their financial paperwork.

30. Be Mindful of Your Motivation for Spending

"Do not spend money on things that do not align with your values just because your friends are," said Becker. "If you don't get clear on your own goals, you will fall prey to someone else's."

An athletic woman strives to stay physically active and healthy while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

31. Stay Healthy

"Consider exercising, eating healthy, and seeing your doctor regularly," said Kelan Kline of The Savvy Couple. "It will help you reduce your health costs and enjoy a longer retirement." Student Debt Stock Photo.

32. Pay Off Your Student Debt

"These loans tend to be lower-interest than most other forms of debt, but they can really linger in part due to the low, income-based payments you're allowed to make on them," said Melanie Hanson, editor in chief with EDI Refinance. Cropped shot of a couple looking at paperwork while sitting with their laptop.

33. Pay Off Your Mortgage

"If you have a mortgage, consider paying it off before you retire," said Katie Kavehrad, a financial planner with Paradigm Wealth Partners. The buyer is signing a contract for business rental, mortgage purchase, or home insurance in front of a real estate agent.

34. Budget for Other Housing Costs

"When considering housing costs in retirement, even if you have paid off your mortgage, don't forget about property taxes and maintenance costs," said Kavehrad. Couple talking to financial advisor in living room.

35. Pay Off Your HELOC

If you have a HELOC, pay it off before retiring, recommended Kavehrad.  fees, America, money, payment, avoid fees, bills, debt, Female Real Estate agent offer home ownership and life insurance to young couple.

36. Pay Off Any Loans on Employer Retirement Plans

Kavehrad also said to pay off any loans you've taken out through employer retirement plans, such as your 401(k).

Mature middle-aged couple family wife and husband counting funds, savings declarations, investments,paperwork, financial documents, bankruptcy, court case, bills, pension with laptop. stock photo

37. Consider Pension Payout Options

If you will receive a pension, consider your payout options ahead of time, said Kavehrad. Shocked woman in car reading insurance paper stock photo

38. Consider Depreciation

When making large purchases, really consider if the money you'll end up spending is really worth it due to depreciation. For example, Becker said never to buy a new car. tourists eating lunch

39. Consider Cutting Back on Expenses Ahead of Time

"Consider cutting back on costly hobbies like dining out frequently and taking expensive holidays," said Levon Galstyan, a certified public accountant at Oak View Law Group. "Otherwise, you might run out of money." A couple in their 50's moves in to their new home, unpacking boxes and enjoying the time together.

40. Consider Downsizing Your Home

"Consider downsizing your home if your children have moved out and are of adult age," said Galstyan. He also suggested taking the money you save and paying off debt. Teenage girl using smartphone at the street.

41. Don't Jeopardize Retirement Savings in Favor of Debt Reduction

"Strive to strike a balance between paying off debt and saving money," Galstyan said. Vintage tone portrait image of a young man working at home at the laptop, sitting at the wooden table, having a cup of coffee.

42. Know Where To Get Health Insurance

"You are not eligible for Medicare until age 65," Kavehrad said. "You may need to look to COBRA or the Health Insurance Marketplace. If you are a Health Insurance Marketplace enrollee, you may be eligible for the Premium Assistance Tax Credit."

Portrait of worried black woman standing beside window.

43. Stay Up-to-Date on Legal Developments

"The possibility that what is today might not be the same tomorrow is one of the significant obstacles to planning for the future," Galstyan said. Wedding event assistant

44. Consider Part-Time Work

"Explore other ways to bring in additional income, such as part-time work or freelance opportunities," said Kline. "Consider continuing to work after you retire to supplement your nest egg." Attractive multiethnic man in style chic classy jacket blue formalwear trendy tux tuxedo stand with closed eyes under money fly rain isolated on red vivid background raised hands up.

45. Save Your Raises and Bonuses

"This method can be relatively painless since the raises/bonuses are not a part of your existing accounted for income, making them out of sight, out of mind," said Kendall Clayborne, certified financial planner at SoFi. Top view of stressed woman trying to find money to pay credit card debt.

46. Avoid High-Interest Debt

"By avoiding high-interest debts, we can save more, allowing us to reach our goals faster," said Clayborne. Investing in your retirement.

47. Save or Invest in Accounts Outside of Your Retirement Plan

"It is a good idea to invest some money in a taxable account or a Roth IRA account, giving yourself a pool of money to draw from before you are able to access your retirement funds," Clayborne said. Young African American man relaxing at home in a loft apartment with his Caucasian female roommate, playing video games on a smart phone while sitting on a sofa and having fun.

48. Consider Maxing Out Your Retirement Plan Each Year

Take advantage of annual compounded returns by contributing the maximum to your retirement plans each year. 

Thoughtful mature couple relaxing on sofa stock photo

49. Plan To Avoid Retirement Withdrawals at First

"Tapping into your retirement nest egg early can cost you," said Kavehrad. "If you retire before age 59 1/2, you will typically pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty from most tax-deferred accounts, such as a traditional IRA or 401(k)." Couple having a video call on their laptop stock photo

50. Be Willing To Retire Later

If you were planning to retire this year, for instance, it wouldn't be the best choice because you would probably have to budget more money for expenses due to inflation than what you planned for. Instead, always be willing to be flexible, keep investing and postpone your retirement by a few years if necessary.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Tips To Help You Retire by Age 50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

