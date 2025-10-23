50 Things To Do Right Now To Save Money

If there is one thing that is always on our minds, it is how to save money. In the last quarter of 2025, that question looms larger than ever, as inflation threatens to wreak havoc on the average person’s finances and prices continue to skyrocket on everyday purchases.

There are plenty of ways to make sure that you are saving money as the year wraps up and they are pretty simple too. Following just a few could help you roll into the new year with a savings account in the black.

Here are top things to do to save money in late 2025.

Set up an automatic savings plan for your paychecks so a portion of your income goes directly into your savings account.

Plan a staycation rather than a vacation, that way you get to rest and relax without having to spend money on travel, lodging and restaurants.

Cancel at least one “fun subscription” that you hardly ever use or have only used once before, making it one less expense you have to worry about.

Write up a meal plan for each week from now and until New Years Day, then go back and see how much you ended up spending compared to the first three-quarters of the year.

If there is a minor maintenance job on your car, like an oil change, figure out how to do it yourself and skip paying a mechanic to charge you for the service.

Check your wardrobe for items that might have holes and learn how to stitch them, giving your clothes a second round of life and avoiding a costly shopping trip.

Sign up for a library card for access to free books, music, movies and more.

Try shopping for groceries at a discount store where you can get the same products you would at a name brand supermarket for much less.

Instead of holiday shopping, try a DIY approach and make simple, festive gifts for everyone on your list.

Buy a water filter that fits your budget, as well as a reusable water bottle and ditch plastic water bottles for 2025 and beyond.

For any fun winter outdoor activities like skiing or snowboarding, try renting instead of buying, especially if you only hit the slopes once a year.

Set up a “blotto” account or in other words, an account that you can put money into and use for whatever you want without having to dip into checking, savings or other accounts.

Instead of cranking up the thermostat and blasting the heat, wear a heavy sweater or snuggle up under a blanket during cold weather.

Got local errands to run? Try walking, biking or taking public transit to get where you need to go.

If your dog or cat is starting to smell a little bit, why not try giving them a bath yourself with some animal safe products rather than sending them to the groomers.

Map out a space in your yard or somewhere in your home where you can plant and grow your own food when spring time rolls around.

Switch from one-time use paper products, such as paper towels, to cloth based, reusable cleaners and cleaning items.

Ask your friends and family if one of them or someone they know can cut your hair at home and is willing to do it for a discounted rate.

Turning off the lights on holiday decor when you are out can help you cut back on your electricity bill, not to mention make it a more special occasion when you do turn them on at home.

Cancel your gym membership and try running, walking and hiking in your neighborhood or local park.

Buy a family sized container of coffee grounds so you can brew up your favorite up of java at home.

Forget going to the club and instead, turn up the tunes and make a party in your living room with all your favorite people.

Take your lunch to work everyday for the rest of the year, with bonus points if it contains leftovers from other meals.

Double-check and activate any cash-back deals you have on credit and debit cards, then watch the money add up until you can it in on the last day of 2025.

Wait to see a film in theaters and do a movie night at home with your own snacks and a group who can all watch it without all buying a separate ticket.

Try cutting back on your favorite snack, treat or drink for one month to see the health and financial benefits add up.

Going out of town and need a baby or pet sitter? Try asking a friend or family member to watch your little ones in exchange for doing the same for them (or a similar ask).

Make this year the year you buy an artificial Christmas Tree which you can use all season along and for many merry times to come.

As daylight savings shifts, see how long you can use just natural sunlight coming into your home for the first part of the day and wait to turn on other lights until the late afternoon or early evening when it starts to get dark.

Offer to run the Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange at your work so that everyone can participate at will and only has to purchase one item rather than try to accommodate all employees at once.

Instead of using wrapping paper, try putting any gifts in old newspapers, especially ones that are free and available at places like coffee shops.

Taking a family photo can be pricey, but having your kids draw a picture of everyone together is cute and makes for a great holiday card.

Stop shopping online and make buying local a priority to save on shipping costs, not to mention helping small businesses in your area.

If you have a fireplace in your home, try utilizing it to heat your house a couple nights of week and make an old fashion winter evening with a board game or stories told by the fire.

Ask anyone where you work if they’d like to organize a colleague carpool for everyone who lives near each other one or two days a week.

Flying can be expensive, so eat a meal before you head to the airport and ask the flight crew for extra snacks that you can save for later.

The weather can turn pretty nasty during the last few months of the year, but the upside is that you do not need to wash your car until spring.

RSVP to as many parties and get-togethers as your social calendar will allow, particularly if food is included so you don’t have to plan a meal for that day.

Take advantage of the snow outside and fun activities like sledding and snowfort making that the whole family can do for free.

Hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner? Make it a potluck and have your guests help out with the spread being served on your table so you don’t get stuck with a huge grocery bill.

Make sure to bring your reusable bags to the super market and other stores to save on having to purchase bags every time you reach the checkout counter.

Wash only essential clothing-socks, underwear, etc.-every week and try rewearing shirts, pants and sweaters to cut down on the amount of money you spend on laundry.

Unsubscribe from marketing emails to resist the temptation to buy more things.

Put a regularly scheduled financial check-in on the calendar to go over expenses and make sure you stay on budget.

Bundle your insurance plans if you have been a long time customer with your provider in order to save some money on all your coverage.

Seal windows and cracks in your home to keep the warm air inside and your utility bill on the lower side.

Do not just your holiday shopping, but any household shopping at local thrift stores and consignment shops.

Homeowners should research refinancing their mortgages in order to save hundreds of dollars every month.

Upgrade your regular savings account to a high-yield savings account and watch your money grow faster in a shorter amount of time

Commit to the 30-day rule and delay any major purchases you might want to make for one calendar month to see if you still want and can afford it after that period of time

