50 Surprising Places Where the Middle Class Likely Can’t Afford a Home

As the cost of living continues to rise in popular metropolitan areas, members of the middle class are seeking out lesser-known cities for more affordable lifestyles. The only problem is these cities are gradually becoming more expensive, leaving the middle class with negative leftover savings and the inability to afford a mortgage.

For this piece, GOBankingRates identified cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 and followed the finance rule that housing costs should not exceed 30% of household median income. The average mortgage was calculated using each city’s average single-family home value and assuming a 10% down payment and the most recent 30-year fixed mortgage rate. The average mortgage and average expenditure costs allowed for calculating the average total monthly and annual cost of living and the aforementioned 30% rule calculated the housing budget.

Using the housing budget and the average mortgage, the leftover savings were calculated to show how much more income a median income household needs to pay for the average mortgage cost. Households with negative leftover savings were kept to represent places that a middle class household cannot afford a mortgage.

Key Findings

Minden, Louisiana, was the city that’s closest to being affordable for the middle class. A single-family home averages $144,557, but the leftover savings for the mortgage budget after the annual mortgage cost is a negative ($1,372). Minden is one of two Louisiana cities to rank in the top 50, with the second city being Ruston (#9).

After Minden, Somerset (KY), Nacogdoches (TX), Palatka (FL) and Cedartown (GA) rounded out the top five cities closest to being affordable for the middle class. The savings deficit for the mortgage budget ranges from ($1,372) on the low end and ($4,099) on the high end.

13 Florida cities ranked as unlikely where the middle class can afford a home. They include Palatka (#4), New Port Richey (#18), Lady Lake (#20), Gladeview (#33), West Little River (#35), Lauderdale Lakes (#38), Pinewood (#39), Westview (#40), Brownsville (#44), North Miami Beach (#45), Hobe Sound (#46) Hialeah Gardens (#47) and Dania Beach (#48).

From the least to most unaffordable, here are 50 surprising places where the middle class likely can’t afford a home.

1. Minden, Louisiana

Total cost of living monthly: $2,863

$2,863 Total cost of living annually: $34,359

$34,359 Annual mortgage budget: $8,879

$8,879 Single family average home value: $144,557

$144,557 Annual savings deficit: ($1,372)

2. Somerset, Kentucky

Total cost of living monthly: $2,898

$2,898 Total cost of living annually: $34,776

$34,776 Annual mortgage budget: $9,873

$9,873 Single family average home value: $184,797

$184,797 Annual savings deficit: ($3,231)

3. Nacogdoches, Texas

Total cost of living monthly: $3,417

$3,417 Total cost of living annually: $40,998

$40,998 Annual mortgage budget: $11,657

$11,657 Single family average home value: $218,844

$218,844 Annual savings deficit: ($3,862)

4. Palatka, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $3,085

$3,085 Total cost of living annually: $37,026

$37,026 Annual mortgage budget: $10,088

$10,088 Single family average home value: $197,606

$197,606 Annual savings deficit: ($3,924)

5. Cedartown, Georgia

Total cost of living monthly: $3,032

$3,032 Total cost of living annually: $36,384

$36,384 Annual mortgage budget: $9,619

$9,619 Single family average home value: $193,452

$193,452 Annual savings deficit: ($4,099)

6. Canton, Mississippi

Total cost of living monthly: $3,147

$3,147 Total cost of living annually: $37,763

$37,763 Annual mortgage budget: $10,444

$10,444 Single family average home value: $209,476

$209,476 Annual savings deficit: ($4,411)

7. Willimantic, Connecticut

Total cost of living monthly: $3,636

$3,636 Total cost of living annually: $43,634

$43,634 Annual mortgage budget: $12,592

$12,592 Single family average home value: $253,612

$253,612 Annual savings deficit: ($5,393)

8. Athens, Ohio

Total cost of living monthly: $3,189

$3,189 Total cost of living annually: $38,269

$38,269 Annual mortgage budget: $11,118

$11,118 Single family average home value: $234,119

$234,119 Annual savings deficit: ($5,484)

9. Ruston, Louisiana

Total cost of living monthly: $3,229

$3,229 Total cost of living annually: $38,753

$38,753 Annual mortgage budget: $9,830

$9,830 Single family average home value: $216,641

$216,641 Annual savings deficit: ($5,533)

10. Lindsay, California

Total cost of living monthly: $4,229

$4,229 Total cost of living annually: $50,752

$50,752 Annual mortgage budget: $15,169

$15,169 Single family average home value: $295,348

$295,348 Annual savings deficit: ($5,775)

11. Morgantown, West Virginia

Total cost of living monthly: $3,617

$3,617 Total cost of living annually: $43,402

$43,402 Annual mortgage budget: $12,674

$12,674 Single family average home value: $271,288

$271,288 Annual savings deficit: ($6,564)

12. Lamont, California

Total cost of living monthly: $3,864

$3,864 Total cost of living annually: $46,373

$46,373 Annual mortgage budget: $10,331

$10,331 Single family average home value: $242,973

$242,973 Annual savings deficit: ($6,899)

13. Brunswick, Georgia

Total cost of living monthly: $3,317

$3,317 Total cost of living annually: $39,802

$39,802 Annual mortgage budget: $10,206

$10,206 Single family average home value: $241,618

$241,618 Annual savings deficit: ($6,927)

14. Lincolnton, North Carolina

Total cost of living monthly: $3,696

$3,696 Total cost of living annually: $44,346

$44,346 Annual mortgage budget: $12,988

$12,988 Single family average home value: $282,035

$282,035 Annual savings deficit: ($7,012)

15. Starkville, Mississippi

Total cost of living monthly: $3,480

$3,480 Total cost of living annually: $41,756

$41,756 Annual mortgage budget: $11,925

$11,925 Single family average home value: $268,897

$268,897 Annual savings deficit: ($7,143)

16. Clarkston, Georgia

Total cost of living monthly: $4,059

$4,059 Total cost of living annually: $48,705

$48,705 Annual mortgage budget: $13,949

$13,949 Single family average home value: $307,577

$307,577 Annual savings deficit: ($7,862)

17. East Lansing, Michigan

Total cost of living monthly: $3,658

$3,658 Total cost of living annually: $43,892

$43,892 Annual mortgage budget: $13,064

$13,064 Single family average home value: $299,007

$299,007 Annual savings deficit: ($8,139)

18. New Port Richey, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $3,969

$3,969 Total cost of living annually: $47,631

$47,631 Annual mortgage budget: $13,848

$13,848 Single family average home value: $320,290

$320,290 Annual savings deficit: ($8,864)

19. Smithfield, North Carolina

Total cost of living monthly: $3,561

$3,561 Total cost of living annually: $42,733

$42,733 Annual mortgage budget: $11,348

$11,348 Single family average home value: $287,486

$287,486 Annual savings deficit: ($9,038)

20. Lady Lake, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,031

$4,031 Total cost of living annually: $48,378

$48,378 Annual mortgage budget: $14,178

$14,178 Single family average home value: $332,109

$332,109 Annual savings deficit: ($9,373)

21. Oxford, Ohio

Total cost of living monthly: $3,737

$3,737 Total cost of living annually: $44,841

$44,841 Annual mortgage budget: $12,644

$12,644 Single family average home value: $323,174

$323,174 Annual savings deficit: ($10,273)

22. Newburgh, New York

Total cost of living monthly: $4,774

$4,774 Total cost of living annually: $57,287

$57,287 Annual mortgage budget: $15,302

$15,302 Single family average home value: $377,414

$377,414 Annual savings deficit: ($11,461)

23. Central Falls, Rhode Island

Total cost of living monthly: $4,332

$4,332 Total cost of living annually: $51,981

$51,981 Annual mortgage budget: $13,776

$13,776 Single family average home value: $366,768

$366,768 Annual savings deficit: ($12,232)

24. Desert Hot Springs, California

Total cost of living monthly: $4,685

$4,685 Total cost of living annually: $56,218

$56,218 Annual mortgage budget: $15,105

$15,105 Single family average home value: $388,073

$388,073 Annual savings deficit: ($12,414)

25. Monroe, Georgia

Total cost of living monthly: $4,278

$4,278 Total cost of living annually: $51,337

$51,337 Annual mortgage budget: $13,197

$13,197 Single family average home value: $364,290

$364,290 Annual savings deficit: ($12,635)

26. Clemson, South Carolina

Total cost of living monthly: $4,324

$4,324 Total cost of living annually: $51,890

$51,890 Annual mortgage budget: $14,914

$14,914 Single family average home value: $399,083

$399,083 Annual savings deficit: ($13,386)

27. State College, Pennsylvania

Total cost of living monthly: $4,378

$4,378 Total cost of living annually: $52,531

$52,531 Annual mortgage budget: $14,140

$14,140 Single family average home value: $392,336

$392,336 Annual savings deficit: ($13,682)

28. Hendersonville, North Carolina

Total cost of living monthly: $4,553

$4,553 Total cost of living annually: $54,635

$54,635 Annual mortgage budget: $15,701

$15,701 Single family average home value: $415,650

$415,650 Annual savings deficit: ($13,774)

29. Cottonwood, Arizona

Total cost of living monthly: $4,446

$4,446 Total cost of living annually: $53,352

$53,352 Annual mortgage budget: $14,149

$14,149 Single family average home value: $394,311

$394,311 Annual savings deficit: ($13,813)

30. Muscoy, California

Total cost of living monthly: $5,206

$5,206 Total cost of living annually: $62,478

$62,478 Annual mortgage budget: $17,318

$17,318 Single family average home value: $440,951

$440,951 Annual savings deficit: ($13,951)

31. McKinleyville, California

Total cost of living monthly: $5,510

$5,510 Total cost of living annually: $66,121

$66,121 Annual mortgage budget: $19,829

$19,829 Single family average home value: $483,826

$483,826 Annual savings deficit: ($14,480)

32. Rexburg, Idaho

Total cost of living monthly: $4,294

$4,294 Total cost of living annually: $51,533

$51,533 Annual mortgage budget: $15,108

$15,108 Single family average home value: $418,324

$418,324 Annual savings deficit: ($14,557)

33. Gladeview, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,661

$4,661 Total cost of living annually: $55,926

$55,926 Annual mortgage budget: $13,368

$13,368 Single family average home value: $394,389

$394,389 Annual savings deficit: ($14,599)

34. Blacksburg, Virginia

Total cost of living monthly: $4,420

$4,420 Total cost of living annually: $53,036

$53,036 Annual mortgage budget: $14,421

$14,421 Single family average home value: $410,992

$410,992 Annual savings deficit: ($14,723)

35. West Little River, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,937

$4,937 Total cost of living annually: $59,242

$59,242 Annual mortgage budget: $15,550

$15,550 Single family average home value: $433,942

$433,942 Annual savings deficit: ($15,222)

36. West Lafayette, Indiana

Total cost of living monthly: $3,963

$3,963 Total cost of living annually: $47,561

$47,561 Annual mortgage budget: $10,049

$10,049 Single family average home value: $359,002

$359,002 Annual savings deficit: ($15,409)

37. Cheney, Washington

Total cost of living monthly: $4,329

$4,329 Total cost of living annually: $51,952

$51,952 Annual mortgage budget: $14,112

$14,112 Single family average home value: $420,959

$420,959 Annual savings deficit: ($15,739)

38. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,683

$4,683 Total cost of living annually: $56,201

$56,201 Annual mortgage budget: $13,300

$13,300 Single family average home value: $413,871

$413,871 Annual savings deficit: ($16,049)

39. Pinewood, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,873

$4,873 Total cost of living annually: $58,471

$58,471 Annual mortgage budget: $14,265

$14,265 Single family average home value: $429,109

$429,109 Annual savings deficit: ($16,164)

40. Westview, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $5,069

$5,069 Total cost of living annually: $60,832

$60,832 Annual mortgage budget: $16,152

$16,152 Single family average home value: $463,014

$463,014 Annual savings deficit: ($16,681)

41. Pullman, Washington

Total cost of living monthly: $4,298

$4,298 Total cost of living annually: $51,580

$51,580 Annual mortgage budget: $13,529

$13,529 Single family average home value: $427,415

$427,415 Annual savings deficit: ($16,780)

42. Chino Valley, Arizona

Total cost of living monthly: $5,081

$5,081 Total cost of living annually: $60,969

$60,969 Annual mortgage budget: $17,920

$17,920 Single family average home value: $496,928

$496,928 Annual savings deficit: ($17,318)

43. Ellensburg, Washington

Total cost of living monthly: $4,487

$4,487 Total cost of living annually: $53,848

$53,848 Annual mortgage budget: $14,966

$14,966 Single family average home value: $456,945

$456,945 Annual savings deficit: ($17,437)

44. Brownsville, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $4,763

$4,763 Total cost of living annually: $57,150

$57,150 Annual mortgage budget: $11,538

$11,538 Single family average home value: $411,962

$411,962 Annual savings deficit: ($17,675)

45. North Miami Beach, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $5,310

$5,310 Total cost of living annually: $63,721

$63,721 Annual mortgage budget: $17,290

$17,290 Single family average home value: $503,723

$503,723 Annual savings deficit: ($18,430)

46. Hobe Sound, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $5,307

$5,307 Total cost of living annually: $63,679

$63,679 Annual mortgage budget: $18,970

$18,970 Single family average home value: $542,083

$542,083 Annual savings deficit: ($19,470)

47. Hialeah Gardens, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $5,476

$5,476 Total cost of living annually: $65,716

$65,716 Annual mortgage budget: $18,257

$18,257 Single family average home value: $534,722

$534,722 Annual savings deficit: ($19,662)

48. Dania Beach, Florida

Total cost of living monthly: $5,161

$5,161 Total cost of living annually: $61,933

$61,933 Annual mortgage budget: $15,284

$15,284 Single family average home value: $495,833

$495,833 Annual savings deficit: ($19,876)

49. Arcata, California

Total cost of living monthly: $4,967

$4,967 Total cost of living annually: $59,610

$59,610 Annual mortgage budget: $14,619

$14,619 Single family average home value: $486,602

$486,602 Annual savings deficit: ($19,887)

50. Grass Valley, California

Total cost of living monthly: $4,894

$4,894 Total cost of living annually: $58,727

$58,727 Annual mortgage budget: $14,655

$14,655 Single family average home value: $512,585

$512,585 Annual savings deficit: ($21,694)

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey to select cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000. GOBankingRates sourced cost of living from Sperling’s BestPlaces, expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, home value from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and mortgage costs from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. By using the finance rule that states that housing costs should not exceed 30% of household median income, the housing budget was calculated. Using the housing budget and the average mortgage, the savings deficit was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 6, 2025.

