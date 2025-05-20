Personal Finance

50 Surprising Places Where the Middle Class Likely Can’t Afford a Home

May 20, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

As the cost of living continues to rise in popular metropolitan areas, members of the middle class are seeking out lesser-known cities for more affordable lifestyles. The only problem is these cities are gradually becoming more expensive, leaving the middle class with negative leftover savings and the inability to afford a mortgage.

For this piece, GOBankingRates identified cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 and followed the finance rule that housing costs should not exceed 30% of household median income. The average mortgage was calculated using each city’s average single-family home value and assuming a 10% down payment and the most recent 30-year fixed mortgage rate. The average mortgage and average expenditure costs allowed for calculating the average total monthly and annual cost of living and the aforementioned 30% rule calculated the housing budget.

Using the housing budget and the average mortgage, the leftover savings were calculated to show how much more income a median income household needs to pay for the average mortgage cost. Households with negative leftover savings were kept to represent places that a middle class household cannot afford a mortgage. 

Palatka, Florida USA - October 30, 2021: The city of Palatka, Florida on the St.

Key Findings

  • Minden, Louisiana, was the city that’s closest to being affordable for the middle class. A single-family home averages $144,557, but the leftover savings for the mortgage budget after the annual mortgage cost is a negative ($1,372). Minden is one of two Louisiana cities to rank in the top 50, with the second city being Ruston (#9).
  • After Minden, Somerset (KY), Nacogdoches (TX), Palatka (FL) and Cedartown (GA) rounded out the top five cities closest to being affordable for the middle class. The savings deficit for the mortgage budget ranges from  ($1,372) on the low end and ($4,099) on the high end.
  • 13 Florida cities ranked as unlikely where the middle class can afford a home. They include Palatka (#4), New Port Richey (#18), Lady Lake (#20), Gladeview (#33), West Little River (#35), Lauderdale Lakes (#38), Pinewood (#39), Westview (#40), Brownsville (#44), North Miami Beach (#45), Hobe Sound (#46) Hialeah Gardens (#47) and Dania Beach (#48).

From the least to most unaffordable, here are 50 surprising places where the middle class likely can’t afford a home

Garden pavilion.

1. Minden, Louisiana

  • Total cost of living monthly: $2,863
  • Total cost of living annually: $34,359
  • Annual mortgage budget: $8,879
  • Single family average home value: $144,557
  • Annual savings deficit: ($1,372)

Horses in the fields on a farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

2. Somerset, Kentucky

  • Total cost of living monthly: $2,898
  • Total cost of living annually: $34,776
  • Annual mortgage budget: $9,873
  • Single family average home value: $184,797
  • Annual savings deficit: ($3,231)
Tyler--Texas

3. Nacogdoches, Texas

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,417
  • Total cost of living annually: $40,998
  • Annual mortgage budget: $11,657
  • Single family average home value: $218,844
  • Annual savings deficit: ($3,862)
downtown Palatka Florida

4. Palatka, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,085
  • Total cost of living annually: $37,026
  • Annual mortgage budget: $10,088
  • Single family average home value: $197,606
  • Annual savings deficit: ($3,924)
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

5. Cedartown, Georgia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,032
  • Total cost of living annually: $36,384
  • Annual mortgage budget: $9,619
  • Single family average home value: $193,452
  • Annual savings deficit: ($4,099)
Canton, MS - July 12, 2023: Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, Aerial view.

6. Canton, Mississippi

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,147
  • Total cost of living annually: $37,763
  • Annual mortgage budget: $10,444
  • Single family average home value: $209,476
  • Annual savings deficit: ($4,411)

Connecticut state capitol and surrounding lawn which is located in Hartford, CT, USA.

7. Willimantic, Connecticut

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,636
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,634
  • Annual mortgage budget: $12,592
  • Single family average home value: $253,612
  • Annual savings deficit: ($5,393)
Ohio University

8. Athens, Ohio

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,189
  • Total cost of living annually: $38,269
  • Annual mortgage budget: $11,118
  • Single family average home value: $234,119
  • Annual savings deficit: ($5,484)
Ruston, LA / USA - October 10, 2020: Thomas Assembly Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.

9. Ruston, Louisiana

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,229
  • Total cost of living annually: $38,753
  • Annual mortgage budget: $9,830
  • Single family average home value: $216,641
  • Annual savings deficit: ($5,533)
Wind Turbines line the hillsides outside Bakersfield, California.

10. Lindsay, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,229
  • Total cost of living annually: $50,752
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,169
  • Single family average home value: $295,348
  • Annual savings deficit: ($5,775)
Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building.

11. Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,617
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,402
  • Annual mortgage budget: $12,674
  • Single family average home value: $271,288
  • Annual savings deficit: ($6,564)

Bakersfield Heart Hospital in California

12. Lamont, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,864
  • Total cost of living annually: $46,373
  • Annual mortgage budget: $10,331
  • Single family average home value: $242,973
  • Annual savings deficit: ($6,899)
Brunswick is a city in and the county seat of Glynn County. It is the second-largest urban area on the Georgia coastline after Savannah

13. Brunswick, Georgia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,317
  • Total cost of living annually: $39,802
  • Annual mortgage budget: $10,206
  • Single family average home value: $241,618
  • Annual savings deficit: ($6,927)
Gastonia, United States – August 08, 2023: A Panoramic photography of the water tower in Gastonia, North Carolina.

14. Lincolnton, North Carolina

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,696
  • Total cost of living annually: $44,346
  • Annual mortgage budget: $12,988
  • Single family average home value: $282,035
  • Annual savings deficit: ($7,012)
Mississippi State University, Mississippi, USA - October 18, 2014: Looking down sidewalk from the junction towards the sound side of Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State Unviersity, located near the town of Starkville, Mississippi.

15. Starkville, Mississippi

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,480
  • Total cost of living annually: $41,756
  • Annual mortgage budget: $11,925
  • Single family average home value: $268,897
  • Annual savings deficit: ($7,143)
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

16. Clarkston, Georgia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,059
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,705
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,949
  • Single family average home value: $307,577
  • Annual savings deficit: ($7,862)

East Lansing, MI, USA - August 1, 2014: An entrance to Michigan State University.

17. East Lansing, Michigan

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,658
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,892
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,064
  • Single family average home value: $299,007
  • Annual savings deficit: ($8,139)
Photo of waterfront with palm trees and homes in Hudson, near New Port Richey, Florida, USA.

18. New Port Richey, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,969
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,631
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,848
  • Single family average home value: $320,290
  • Annual savings deficit: ($8,864)
A colorful downtown Raleigh, North Carolina cityscape view from a park in spring.

19. Smithfield, North Carolina

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,561
  • Total cost of living annually: $42,733
  • Annual mortgage budget: $11,348
  • Single family average home value: $287,486
  • Annual savings deficit: ($9,038)
Lady Lake — Florida

20. Lady Lake, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,031
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,378
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,178
  • Single family average home value: $332,109
  • Annual savings deficit: ($9,373)
Uptown High Street, the heart of the Oxford community with locally owned restaurants, bars, and shops.

21. Oxford, Ohio

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,737
  • Total cost of living annually: $44,841
  • Annual mortgage budget: $12,644
  • Single family average home value: $323,174
  • Annual savings deficit: ($10,273)

Newburgh is a city located in Orange County, New York, United States, 60 miles north of New York City.

22. Newburgh, New York

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,774
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,287
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,302
  • Single family average home value: $377,414
  • Annual savings deficit: ($11,461)
Central-Falls-High-School, Rhode-Island

23. Central Falls, Rhode Island

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,332
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,981
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,776
  • Single family average home value: $366,768
  • Annual savings deficit: ($12,232)
Late afternoon light cast a warm glow to a golf course in Palm Springs, California.

24. Desert Hot Springs, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,685
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,218
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,105
  • Single family average home value: $388,073
  • Annual savings deficit: ($12,414)
Monroe, Georgia - March 14, 2020: A sign on the street outside of a retail shop welcomes visitors during the 15th Annual Memories in Monroe Car Show.

25. Monroe, Georgia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,278
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,337
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,197
  • Single family average home value: $364,290
  • Annual savings deficit: ($12,635)
Clemson, SC, USA - May 3: Sikes Hall at Clemson University on May 3, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina.

26. Clemson, South Carolina

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,324
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,890
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,914
  • Single family average home value: $399,083
  • Annual savings deficit: ($13,386)

College Avenue with stores and restaurants in downtown State College, Pennsylvania illuminated in the evening.

27. State College, Pennsylvania

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,378
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,531
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,140
  • Single family average home value: $392,336
  • Annual savings deficit: ($13,682)
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

28. Hendersonville, North Carolina

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,553
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,635
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,701
  • Single family average home value: $415,650
  • Annual savings deficit: ($13,774)
Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA

29. Cottonwood, Arizona

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,446
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,352
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,149
  • Single family average home value: $394,311
  • Annual savings deficit: ($13,813)
San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

30. Muscoy, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,206
  • Total cost of living annually: $62,478
  • Annual mortgage budget: $17,318
  • Single family average home value: $440,951
  • Annual savings deficit: ($13,951)
Eureka California iStock

31. McKinleyville, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,510
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,121
  • Annual mortgage budget: $19,829
  • Single family average home value: $483,826
  • Annual savings deficit: ($14,480)

Wheat fields are almost ready to harvest near the Rexburg Idaho Temple at sunset.

32. Rexburg, Idaho

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,294
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,533
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,108
  • Single family average home value: $418,324
  • Annual savings deficit: ($14,557)
Downtown Miami during an amazing sunny day, it is visible the buildings and palms.

33. Gladeview, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,661
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,926
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,368
  • Single family average home value: $394,389
  • Annual savings deficit: ($14,599)
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

34. Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,420
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,036
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,421
  • Single family average home value: $410,992
  • Annual savings deficit: ($14,723)
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

35. West Little River, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,937
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,242
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,550
  • Single family average home value: $433,942
  • Annual savings deficit: ($15,222)
Purdue University garden with Western Redbud tree in the corner of Grant and State Streets.

36. West Lafayette, Indiana

  • Total cost of living monthly: $3,963
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,561
  • Annual mortgage budget: $10,049
  • Single family average home value: $359,002
  • Annual savings deficit: ($15,409)

Fishing dock on the waters of Williams Lake in Cheney, Spokane County, Washington.

37. Cheney, Washington

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,329
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,952
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,112
  • Single family average home value: $420,959
  • Annual savings deficit: ($15,739)
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

38. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,683
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,201
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,300
  • Single family average home value: $413,871
  • Annual savings deficit: ($16,049)
Sunshine Miami.

39. Pinewood, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,873
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,471
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,265
  • Single family average home value: $429,109
  • Annual savings deficit: ($16,164)
Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

40. Westview, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,069
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,832
  • Annual mortgage budget: $16,152
  • Single family average home value: $463,014
  • Annual savings deficit: ($16,681)
The campus of Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

41. Pullman, Washington

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,298
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,580
  • Annual mortgage budget: $13,529
  • Single family average home value: $427,415
  • Annual savings deficit: ($16,780)

Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

42. Chino Valley, Arizona

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,081
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,969
  • Annual mortgage budget: $17,920
  • Single family average home value: $496,928
  • Annual savings deficit: ($17,318)
Mt.

43. Ellensburg, Washington

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,487
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,848
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,966
  • Single family average home value: $456,945
  • Annual savings deficit: ($17,437)
Hialeah, Miami, Florida, USA - November 4, 2012: Yellow House with ornaments in the front and wide driveway.

44. Brownsville, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,763
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,150
  • Annual mortgage budget: $11,538
  • Single family average home value: $411,962
  • Annual savings deficit: ($17,675)
Hotels lining the beaches of South Florida, USA, just north of downtown Miami shot from an altitude of about 400 feet.

45. North Miami Beach, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,310
  • Total cost of living annually: $63,721
  • Annual mortgage budget: $17,290
  • Single family average home value: $503,723
  • Annual savings deficit: ($18,430)
Beachfront condominiums and the Atlantic Ocean at Jupiter Island, Florida.

46. Hobe Sound, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,307
  • Total cost of living annually: $63,679
  • Annual mortgage budget: $18,970
  • Single family average home value: $542,083
  • Annual savings deficit: ($19,470)

47. Hialeah Gardens, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,476
  • Total cost of living annually: $65,716
  • Annual mortgage budget: $18,257
  • Single family average home value: $534,722
  • Annual savings deficit: ($19,662)
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

48. Dania Beach, Florida

  • Total cost of living monthly: $5,161
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,933
  • Annual mortgage budget: $15,284
  • Single family average home value: $495,833
  • Annual savings deficit: ($19,876)
Eureka California coastline view

49. Arcata, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,967
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,610
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,619
  • Single family average home value: $486,602
  • Annual savings deficit: ($19,887)
Roseville California best weather

50. Grass Valley, California

  • Total cost of living monthly: $4,894
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,727
  • Annual mortgage budget: $14,655
  • Single family average home value: $512,585
  • Annual savings deficit: ($21,694)

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey to select cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000. GOBankingRates sourced cost of living from Sperling’s BestPlaces, expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, home value from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and mortgage costs from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. By using the finance rule that states that housing costs should not exceed 30% of household median income, the housing budget was calculated. Using the housing budget and the average mortgage, the savings deficit was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 6, 2025. 

