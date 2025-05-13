50 Safest, Most Affordable Cities for a Family of Four

Personal Finance

Americans seeking safe, affordable cities to raise kids will find the most cities with modest cost-of-living expenses are based in Southern and Midwest states. Texas is home to 19 cities that check off these boxes, the most out of any state, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to determine which are the safest and most affordable for a family of four. Families of four are defined as a married couple with children: the oldest child age 6 to 17, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Key factors sourced and calculated include each city’s household median income, the property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, the average value of a single-family home and the annual cost of living. Calculations for the leftover savings after the cost of living were determined using the median household income and the total cost of living.

Key Findings

  • Fishers, Indiana, ranked as the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. The annual cost of living is $64,924, with a property crime rate of 6.09 and a 0.99 violent crime rate per 1,000 residents.
  • Nineteen Texas cities ranked in the top 50, the most out of any state. These cities include Sugar Land (#2), League City (#3), Allen (#6), McKinney (#7), Frisco (#8), Pearland (#13), Carrollton (#20), Grand Prairie (#24), Round Rock (#25), Richardson (#26), Plano (#29), Midland (#34), College Station (#35), Odessa (#36), Lewisville (#41), Laredo (#43), Garland (#46), Denton (#49) and Edinburg (#50).
  • The greatest number of safe and affordable cities is in the South, where 23 cities total, nearly half of the rankings. The second-highest region to rank is the Midwest, with 13 cities altogether.
  • Surprisingly, no cities in Florida cracked the top 50 for affordability and safety.

Ranked from first to 50th, here are the safest, most affordable cities for a family of four.

Old cemetery in the woods - Image.

1. Fishers, Indiana

  • Household median income: $128,141
  • Single family home average value: $444,417
  • Average annual cost of living: $64,924
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.09
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.99
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $63,217

Sugarland City Hall Texas

2. Sugar Land, Texas

  • Household median income: $137,511
  • Single family home average value: $449,949
  • Average annual cost of living: $64,633
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.88
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.73
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $72,878
League City, Texas.

3. League City, Texas

  • Household median income: $119,870
  • Single family home average value: $373,532
  • Average annual cost of living: $57,131
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.19
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.14
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,739
Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.

4. Naperville, Illinois

  • Household median income: $150,937
  • Single family home average value: $610,926
  • Average annual cost of living: $79,991
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.58
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $70,946
City hall building in Carmel, Indiana.

5. Carmel, Indiana

  • Household median income: $134,602
  • Single family home average value: $560,332
  • Average annual cost of living: $72,855
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.35
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.58
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $61,747
Allen, Texas.

6. Allen, Texas

  • Household median income: $129,130
  • Single family home average value: $517,824
  • Average annual cost of living: $68,647
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.23
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $60,483

Collin County Courthouse, built in 1874, remodeled in 1927, restored 2006, in North Texas town of McKinney.

7. McKinney, Texas

  • Household median income: $120,273
  • Single family home average value: $515,466
  • Average annual cost of living: $69,009
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.07
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.05
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $51,264
Prosper High School

8. Frisco, Texas

  • Household median income: $146,158
  • Single family home average value: $684,708
  • Average annual cost of living: $83,717
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.57
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.86
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,441
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

9. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Household median income: $70,778
  • Single family home average value: $276,735
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,894 
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.05
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.30
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,884
Beautiful lake in Olathe, Kansas, United States.

10. Olathe, Kansas

  • Household median income: $112,232
  • Single family home average value: $407,368
  • Average annual cost of living: $62,234
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.47
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.34
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $49,998
A prairie spectacular sunset with a sunburst beneath a tree that is highlighting a field of white and yellow prairie flowers.

11. Elgin, Illinois

  • Household median income: $88,316
  • Single family home average value: $321,374
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,726
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.83
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.24
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,590

Red tulips in bloom and a water fountain in this garden in North Carolina.

12. Concord, North Carolina

  • Household median income: $84,752
  • Single family home average value: $380,202
  • Average annual cost of living: $59,241
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.79
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,511
Pearland Texas

13. Pearland, Texas

  • Household median income: $112,470
  • Single family home average value: $383,029
  • Average annual cost of living: $66,446
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.69
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.06
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $46,024
Meridian, ID, USA - October 23, 2016:Meridian Idaho.

14. Meridian, Idaho

  • Household median income: $98,686
  • Single family home average value: $532,485
  • Average annual cost of living: $69,631
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.95
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.65
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $29,055
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

15. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • Household median income: $85,220
  • Single family home average value: $278,843
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,037
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.55
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.05
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,183
Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota

16. Rochester, Minnesota

  • Household median income: $87,767
  • Single family home average value: $335,990
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,228
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.92
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.62
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,539

Aurora is a suburb of Chicago located in the outer region of Greater Chicago in the U.

17. Aurora, Illinois

  • Household median income: $90,109
  • Single family home average value: $309,099
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,759
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.94
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.11
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,350
Sterling Heights, Michigan

18. Sterling Heights, Michigan

  • Household median income: $78,429
  • Single family home average value: $311,142
  • Average annual cost of living: $57,496
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.11
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.68
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,933
Joliet is a city in Kendall and Will counties in the U.

19. Joliet, Illinois

  • Household median income: $88,026
  • Single family home average value: $251,139
  • Average annual cost of living: $51,099
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.02
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.06
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $36,927
Top view playground near residential neighborhood with overhead power lines in Carrollton, suburbs Dallas, Texas, USA.

20. Carrollton, Texas

  • Household median income: $99,115
  • Single family home average value: $424,195
  • Average annual cost of living: $64,947
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.05
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.69
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,168
Old Town of Elk Grove California

21. Elk Grove, California

  • Household median income: $122,229
  • Single family home average value: $657,469
  • Average annual cost of living: $79,258
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.03
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.87
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $42,971

Independence, Missouri

22. Independence, Missouri

  • Household median income: $59,480
  • Single family home average value: $198,416
  • Average annual cost of living: $47,387
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.27
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.01
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,093

23. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Household median income: $90,685
  • Single family home average value: $422,360
  • Average annual cost of living: $64,775
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.56
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.95
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,910
Empty green hammock in shade tree shades at lakeside park in Grand Prairie, Texas, USA.

24. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Household median income: $78,889
  • Single family home average value: $322,783
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,548 
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.03
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.88
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $23,341
Highway turnaround travel destination Round rock , Texas small town aerial drone view looking straight down.

25. Round Rock, Texas

  • Household median income: $97,187
  • Single family home average value: $436,850
  • Average annual cost of living: $61,848
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.56
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.38
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,339
Panorama park side brand new row of three story single family houses in Richardson, North Dallas.

26. Richardson, Texas

  • Household median income: $96,257
  • Single family home average value: $458,869
  • Average annual cost of living: $64,106
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 20.21
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.25
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,151

Afternoon aerial view of single family housing neighborhood near downtown Goodyear, Arizona, USA.

27. Goodyear, Arizona

  • Household median income: $101,814
  • Single family home average value: $479,790
  • Average annual cost of living: $69,309
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.39
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,505
Apartments on Street.

28. Chandler, Arizona

  • Household median income: $103,691
  • Single family home average value: $540,275
  • Average annual cost of living: $72,598
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.44
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.74
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $31,093
Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

29. Plano, Texas

  • Household median income: $108,649
  • Single family home average value: $524,436
  • Average annual cost of living: $74,397
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.63
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,252
Downtown Fresno, California.

30. Clovis, California

  • Household median income: $100,360
  • Single family home average value: $522,467
  • Average annual cost of living: $65,719
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.68
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.33
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,641
Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

31. Surprise, Arizona

  • Household median income: $93,371
  • Single family home average value: $433,856
  • Average annual cost of living: $76,329 
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.49
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,042

Daytime aerial view of a suburban neighborhood in Moreno Valley, California, USA.

32. Murrieta, California

  • Household median income: $109,780
  • Single family home average value: $702,517
  • Average annual cost of living: $81,385
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.20
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.66
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,395
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

33. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Household median income: $103,838
  • Single family home average value: $456,137
  • Average annual cost of living: $65,782
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 22.47
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.03
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,056
Midland Texas downtown skyscrapers cityscape architecture.

34. Midland, Texas

  • Household median income: $91,169
  • Single family home average value: $319,514
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,969
  • Property crime rate (per 1000): 18.91
  • Violent crime rate (per 1000): 4.30
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,200
College-Station-Texas

35. College Station, Texas

  • Household median income: $51,776
  • Single family home average value: $358,185
  • Average annual cost of living: $56,138 
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.35
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: ($4,362)
Odessa, Texas, USA - April 17, 2018: Daytime view of the city owned historic Ector Theatre along North Texas Street in downtown Odessa.

36. Odessa, Texas

  • Household median income: $73,030
  • Single family home average value: $241,720
  • Average annual cost of living: $48,341
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.83
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.94
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $24,689

Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

37. Nampa, Idaho

  • Household median income: $72,122
  • Single family home average value: $408,137
  • Average annual cost of living: $60,312
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.53
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.65
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $11,810

38. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

  • Household median income: $85,755
  • Single family home average value: $355,693
  • Average annual cost of living: $57,380
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.90
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.12
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,375
Peoria, Arizona Aerial At The Golden Hour stock photo

39. Peoria, Arizona

  • Household median income: $93,403
  • Single family home average value: $498,304
  • Average annual cost of living: $73,975
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.93
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.12
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $19,428
Centennial Colorado aerial view

40. Centennial, Colorado

  • Household median income: $128,167
  • Single family home average value: $683,685
  • Average annual cost of living: $83,560
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 19.49
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.13
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $44,607
Bluebonnet blossom near lake park in Lewisville, Texas, USA.

41. Lewisville, Texas

  • Household median income: $85,002
  • Single family home average value: $408,339
  • Average annual cost of living: $63,535
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.11
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.26
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $21,467 

March photo with landscape in Simi Valley (California, USA).

42. Simi Valley, California

  • Household median income: $117,703
  • Single family home average value: $875,320
  • Average annual cost of living: $95,187
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.70
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.22
  • Leftover savings after cost of living:  $22,516
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

43. Laredo, Texas

  • Household median income: $63,264
  • Single family home average value: $214,370
  • Average annual cost of living: $47,904
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.67
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.26
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $15,360
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

44. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Household median income: $62,546
  • Single family home average value: $263,178
  • Average annual cost of living: $49,528
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.29
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.87
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $13,018
Aerial view of sprawling single family home neighborhood and church of Menifee, California, USA.

45. Menifee, California

  • Household median income: $89,183
  • Single family home average value: $589,971
  • Average annual cost of living: $76,631
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.69
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.94
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,552
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

46. Garland, Texas

  • Household median income: $74,717
  • Single family home average value: $300,610
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,516
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.87
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.29
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,201

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

47. Santa Clarita, California

  • Household median income: $119,926
  • Single family home average value: $860,702
  • Average annual cost of living: $92,722
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.23
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.78
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $27,204
Lake Side Park, Rose Garden, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Night Shot.

48. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Household median income: $60,293
  • Single family home average value: $235,184
  • Average annual cost of living: $47,357
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.52
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,936
Aerial photo iInterstate 35 Denton Texas stock photo

49. Denton, Texas

  • Household median income: $73,719
  • Single family home average value: $366,076
  • Average annual cost of living: $56,847
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.87
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.47
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $16,872
Edinburg, Texas.

50. Edinburg, Texas

  • Household median income: $57,789
  • Single family home average value: $212,303
  • Average annual cost of living: $47,036
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.81
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.99
  • Leftover savings after cost of living: $10,753

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 100,000 population to find the safest and most affordable places for a family of four. For each city, the household median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the total population as well as the number of property crimes and violent crimes reported by city, as sourced from the FBI’s 2023 Crime in the U.S. report, the [1] property crime rate per 1,000 residents and the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, expenditure costs for a family of four (oldest child 6 to 17) were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and the average mortgage was calculated using the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the [4] leftover savings for a median household income was calculated. The [1] property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [3] total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the [4] leftover savings from median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 29, 2025.

