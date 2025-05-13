50 Safest, Most Affordable Cities for a Family of Four

Americans seeking safe, affordable cities to raise kids will find the most cities with modest cost-of-living expenses are based in Southern and Midwest states. Texas is home to 19 cities that check off these boxes, the most out of any state, according to a new GOBankingRates study.
GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to determine which are the safest and most affordable for a family of four. Families of four are defined as a married couple with children: the oldest child age 6 to 17, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Key factors sourced and calculated include each city’s household median income, the property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, the average value of a single-family home and the annual cost of living. Calculations for the leftover savings after the cost of living were determined using the median household income and the total cost of living.
Key Findings
- Fishers, Indiana, ranked as the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. The annual cost of living is $64,924, with a property crime rate of 6.09 and a 0.99 violent crime rate per 1,000 residents.
- Nineteen Texas cities ranked in the top 50, the most out of any state. These cities include Sugar Land (#2), League City (#3), Allen (#6), McKinney (#7), Frisco (#8), Pearland (#13), Carrollton (#20), Grand Prairie (#24), Round Rock (#25), Richardson (#26), Plano (#29), Midland (#34), College Station (#35), Odessa (#36), Lewisville (#41), Laredo (#43), Garland (#46), Denton (#49) and Edinburg (#50).
- The greatest number of safe and affordable cities is in the South, where 23 cities total, nearly half of the rankings. The second-highest region to rank is the Midwest, with 13 cities altogether.
- Surprisingly, no cities in Florida cracked the top 50 for affordability and safety.
Ranked from first to 50th, here are the safest, most affordable cities for a family of four.
1. Fishers, Indiana
- Household median income: $128,141
- Single family home average value: $444,417
- Average annual cost of living: $64,924
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.09
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.99
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $63,217
2. Sugar Land, Texas
- Household median income: $137,511
- Single family home average value: $449,949
- Average annual cost of living: $64,633
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.88
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.73
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $72,878
3. League City, Texas
- Household median income: $119,870
- Single family home average value: $373,532
- Average annual cost of living: $57,131
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.19
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.14
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,739
4. Naperville, Illinois
- Household median income: $150,937
- Single family home average value: $610,926
- Average annual cost of living: $79,991
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.58
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $70,946
5. Carmel, Indiana
- Household median income: $134,602
- Single family home average value: $560,332
- Average annual cost of living: $72,855
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.35
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.58
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $61,747
6. Allen, Texas
- Household median income: $129,130
- Single family home average value: $517,824
- Average annual cost of living: $68,647
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.23
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $60,483
7. McKinney, Texas
- Household median income: $120,273
- Single family home average value: $515,466
- Average annual cost of living: $69,009
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.07
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.05
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $51,264
8. Frisco, Texas
- Household median income: $146,158
- Single family home average value: $684,708
- Average annual cost of living: $83,717
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.57
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.86
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,441
9. Huntsville, Alabama
- Household median income: $70,778
- Single family home average value: $276,735
- Average annual cost of living: $52,894
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.05
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.30
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,884
10. Olathe, Kansas
- Household median income: $112,232
- Single family home average value: $407,368
- Average annual cost of living: $62,234
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.47
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.34
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $49,998
11. Elgin, Illinois
- Household median income: $88,316
- Single family home average value: $321,374
- Average annual cost of living: $55,726
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.83
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.24
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,590
12. Concord, North Carolina
- Household median income: $84,752
- Single family home average value: $380,202
- Average annual cost of living: $59,241
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.79
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,511
13. Pearland, Texas
- Household median income: $112,470
- Single family home average value: $383,029
- Average annual cost of living: $66,446
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.69
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.06
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $46,024
14. Meridian, Idaho
- Household median income: $98,686
- Single family home average value: $532,485
- Average annual cost of living: $69,631
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.95
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.65
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $29,055
15. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Household median income: $85,220
- Single family home average value: $278,843
- Average annual cost of living: $53,037
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.55
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.05
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,183
16. Rochester, Minnesota
- Household median income: $87,767
- Single family home average value: $335,990
- Average annual cost of living: $55,228
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.92
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.62
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,539
17. Aurora, Illinois
- Household median income: $90,109
- Single family home average value: $309,099
- Average annual cost of living: $54,759
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.94
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.11
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,350
18. Sterling Heights, Michigan
- Household median income: $78,429
- Single family home average value: $311,142
- Average annual cost of living: $57,496
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.11
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.68
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,933
19. Joliet, Illinois
- Household median income: $88,026
- Single family home average value: $251,139
- Average annual cost of living: $51,099
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.02
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.06
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $36,927
20. Carrollton, Texas
- Household median income: $99,115
- Single family home average value: $424,195
- Average annual cost of living: $64,947
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.05
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.69
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,168
21. Elk Grove, California
- Household median income: $122,229
- Single family home average value: $657,469
- Average annual cost of living: $79,258
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.03
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.87
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $42,971
22. Independence, Missouri
- Household median income: $59,480
- Single family home average value: $198,416
- Average annual cost of living: $47,387
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.27
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.01
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,093
23. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Household median income: $90,685
- Single family home average value: $422,360
- Average annual cost of living: $64,775
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.56
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.95
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,910
24. Grand Prairie, Texas
- Household median income: $78,889
- Single family home average value: $322,783
- Average annual cost of living: $55,548
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.03
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.88
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $23,341
25. Round Rock, Texas
- Household median income: $97,187
- Single family home average value: $436,850
- Average annual cost of living: $61,848
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.56
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.38
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,339
26. Richardson, Texas
- Household median income: $96,257
- Single family home average value: $458,869
- Average annual cost of living: $64,106
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 20.21
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.25
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,151
27. Goodyear, Arizona
- Household median income: $101,814
- Single family home average value: $479,790
- Average annual cost of living: $69,309
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.39
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,505
28. Chandler, Arizona
- Household median income: $103,691
- Single family home average value: $540,275
- Average annual cost of living: $72,598
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.44
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.74
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $31,093
29. Plano, Texas
- Household median income: $108,649
- Single family home average value: $524,436
- Average annual cost of living: $74,397
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.63
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,252
30. Clovis, California
- Household median income: $100,360
- Single family home average value: $522,467
- Average annual cost of living: $65,719
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.68
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.33
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,641
31. Surprise, Arizona
- Household median income: $93,371
- Single family home average value: $433,856
- Average annual cost of living: $76,329
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.49
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,042
32. Murrieta, California
- Household median income: $109,780
- Single family home average value: $702,517
- Average annual cost of living: $81,385
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.20
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.66
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,395
33. Overland Park, Kansas
- Household median income: $103,838
- Single family home average value: $456,137
- Average annual cost of living: $65,782
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 22.47
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.03
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,056
34. Midland, Texas
- Household median income: $91,169
- Single family home average value: $319,514
- Average annual cost of living: $52,969
- Property crime rate (per 1000): 18.91
- Violent crime rate (per 1000): 4.30
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,200
35. College Station, Texas
- Household median income: $51,776
- Single family home average value: $358,185
- Average annual cost of living: $56,138
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.35
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59
- Leftover savings after cost of living: ($4,362)
36. Odessa, Texas
- Household median income: $73,030
- Single family home average value: $241,720
- Average annual cost of living: $48,341
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.83
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.94
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $24,689
37. Nampa, Idaho
- Household median income: $72,122
- Single family home average value: $408,137
- Average annual cost of living: $60,312
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.53
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.65
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $11,810
38. Rio Rancho, New Mexico
- Household median income: $85,755
- Single family home average value: $355,693
- Average annual cost of living: $57,380
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.90
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.12
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,375
39. Peoria, Arizona
- Household median income: $93,403
- Single family home average value: $498,304
- Average annual cost of living: $73,975
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.93
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.12
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $19,428
40. Centennial, Colorado
- Household median income: $128,167
- Single family home average value: $683,685
- Average annual cost of living: $83,560
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 19.49
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.13
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $44,607
41. Lewisville, Texas
- Household median income: $85,002
- Single family home average value: $408,339
- Average annual cost of living: $63,535
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.11
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.26
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $21,467
42. Simi Valley, California
- Household median income: $117,703
- Single family home average value: $875,320
- Average annual cost of living: $95,187
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.70
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.22
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $22,516
43. Laredo, Texas
- Household median income: $63,264
- Single family home average value: $214,370
- Average annual cost of living: $47,904
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.67
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.26
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $15,360
44. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Household median income: $62,546
- Single family home average value: $263,178
- Average annual cost of living: $49,528
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.29
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.87
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $13,018
45. Menifee, California
- Household median income: $89,183
- Single family home average value: $589,971
- Average annual cost of living: $76,631
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.69
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.94
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,552
46. Garland, Texas
- Household median income: $74,717
- Single family home average value: $300,610
- Average annual cost of living: $54,516
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.87
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.29
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,201
47. Santa Clarita, California
- Household median income: $119,926
- Single family home average value: $860,702
- Average annual cost of living: $92,722
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.23
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.78
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $27,204
48. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Household median income: $60,293
- Single family home average value: $235,184
- Average annual cost of living: $47,357
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.52
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,936
49. Denton, Texas
- Household median income: $73,719
- Single family home average value: $366,076
- Average annual cost of living: $56,847
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.87
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.47
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $16,872
50. Edinburg, Texas
- Household median income: $57,789
- Single family home average value: $212,303
- Average annual cost of living: $47,036
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.81
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.99
- Leftover savings after cost of living: $10,753
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 100,000 population to find the safest and most affordable places for a family of four. For each city, the household median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the total population as well as the number of property crimes and violent crimes reported by city, as sourced from the FBI’s 2023 Crime in the U.S. report, the [1] property crime rate per 1,000 residents and the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, expenditure costs for a family of four (oldest child 6 to 17) were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and the average mortgage was calculated using the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the [4] leftover savings for a median household income was calculated. The [1] property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [3] total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the [4] leftover savings from median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 29, 2025.
