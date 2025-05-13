50 Safest, Most Affordable Cities for a Family of Four

Americans seeking safe, affordable cities to raise kids will find the most cities with modest cost-of-living expenses are based in Southern and Midwest states. Texas is home to 19 cities that check off these boxes, the most out of any state, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to determine which are the safest and most affordable for a family of four. Families of four are defined as a married couple with children: the oldest child age 6 to 17, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Key factors sourced and calculated include each city’s household median income, the property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, the average value of a single-family home and the annual cost of living. Calculations for the leftover savings after the cost of living were determined using the median household income and the total cost of living.

Key Findings

Fishers, Indiana, ranked as the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. The annual cost of living is $64,924, with a property crime rate of 6.09 and a 0.99 violent crime rate per 1,000 residents.

The annual cost of living is $64,924, with a property crime rate of 6.09 and a 0.99 violent crime rate per 1,000 residents. Nineteen Texas cities ranked in the top 50, the most out of any state. These cities include Sugar Land (#2), League City (#3), Allen (#6), McKinney (#7), Frisco (#8), Pearland (#13), Carrollton (#20), Grand Prairie (#24), Round Rock (#25), Richardson (#26), Plano (#29), Midland (#34), College Station (#35), Odessa (#36), Lewisville (#41), Laredo (#43), Garland (#46), Denton (#49) and Edinburg (#50).

the most out of any state. These cities include Sugar Land (#2), League City (#3), Allen (#6), McKinney (#7), Frisco (#8), Pearland (#13), Carrollton (#20), Grand Prairie (#24), Round Rock (#25), Richardson (#26), Plano (#29), Midland (#34), College Station (#35), Odessa (#36), Lewisville (#41), Laredo (#43), Garland (#46), Denton (#49) and Edinburg (#50). The greatest number of safe and affordable cities is in the South, where 23 cities total, nearly half of the rankings. The second-highest region to rank is the Midwest, with 13 cities altogether.

is in the South, where 23 cities total, nearly half of the rankings. The second-highest region to rank is the Midwest, with 13 cities altogether. Surprisingly, no cities in Florida cracked the top 50 for affordability and safety.

Ranked from first to 50th, here are the safest, most affordable cities for a family of four.

1. Fishers, Indiana

Household median income: $128,141

$128,141 Single family home average value: $444,417

$444,417 Average annual cost of living: $64,924

$64,924 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.09

6.09 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.99

0.99 Leftover savings after cost of living: $63,217

2. Sugar Land, Texas

Household median income: $137,511

$137,511 Single family home average value: $449,949

$449,949 Average annual cost of living: $64,633

$64,633 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.88

12.88 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.73

0.73 Leftover savings after cost of living: $72,878

3. League City, Texas

Household median income: $119,870

$119,870 Single family home average value: $373,532

$373,532 Average annual cost of living: $57,131

$57,131 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.19

12.19 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.14

1.14 Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,739

4. Naperville, Illinois

Household median income: $150,937

$150,937 Single family home average value: $610,926

$610,926 Average annual cost of living: $79,991

$79,991 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.58

8.58 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64

0.64 Leftover savings after cost of living: $70,946

5. Carmel, Indiana

Household median income: $134,602

$134,602 Single family home average value: $560,332

$560,332 Average annual cost of living: $72,855

$72,855 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.35

8.35 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.58

0.58 Leftover savings after cost of living: $61,747

6. Allen, Texas

Household median income: $129,130

$129,130 Single family home average value: $517,824

$517,824 Average annual cost of living: $68,647

$68,647 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.23

8.23 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12

1.12 Leftover savings after cost of living: $60,483

7. McKinney, Texas

Household median income: $120,273

$120,273 Single family home average value: $515,466

$515,466 Average annual cost of living: $69,009

$69,009 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.07

9.07 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.05

1.05 Leftover savings after cost of living: $51,264

8. Frisco, Texas

Household median income: $146,158

$146,158 Single family home average value: $684,708

$684,708 Average annual cost of living: $83,717

$83,717 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.57

13.57 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.86

0.86 Leftover savings after cost of living: $62,441

9. Huntsville, Alabama

Household median income: $70,778

$70,778 Single family home average value: $276,735

$276,735 Average annual cost of living: $52,894

$52,894 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.05

7.05 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.30

1.30 Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,884

10. Olathe, Kansas

Household median income: $112,232

$112,232 Single family home average value: $407,368

$407,368 Average annual cost of living: $62,234

$62,234 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.47

11.47 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.34

2.34 Leftover savings after cost of living: $49,998

11. Elgin, Illinois

Household median income: $88,316

$88,316 Single family home average value: $321,374

$321,374 Average annual cost of living: $55,726

$55,726 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.83

8.83 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.24

2.24 Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,590

12. Concord, North Carolina

Household median income: $84,752

$84,752 Single family home average value: $380,202

$380,202 Average annual cost of living: $59,241

$59,241 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.79

9.79 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.12

1.12 Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,511

13. Pearland, Texas

Household median income: $112,470

$112,470 Single family home average value: $383,029

$383,029 Average annual cost of living: $66,446

$66,446 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.69

16.69 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.06

1.06 Leftover savings after cost of living: $46,024

14. Meridian, Idaho

Household median income: $98,686

$98,686 Single family home average value: $532,485

$532,485 Average annual cost of living: $69,631

$69,631 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.95

4.95 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.65

1.65 Leftover savings after cost of living: $29,055

15. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Household median income: $85,220

$85,220 Single family home average value: $278,843

$278,843 Average annual cost of living: $53,037

$53,037 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.55

13.55 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.05

2.05 Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,183

16. Rochester, Minnesota

Household median income: $87,767

$87,767 Single family home average value: $335,990

$335,990 Average annual cost of living: $55,228

$55,228 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.92

15.92 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.62

1.62 Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,539

17. Aurora, Illinois

Household median income: $90,109

$90,109 Single family home average value: $309,099

$309,099 Average annual cost of living: $54,759

$54,759 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.94

10.94 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.11

3.11 Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,350

18. Sterling Heights, Michigan

Household median income: $78,429

$78,429 Single family home average value: $311,142

$311,142 Average annual cost of living: $57,496

$57,496 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.11

11.11 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.68

1.68 Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,933

19. Joliet, Illinois

Household median income: $88,026

$88,026 Single family home average value: $251,139

$251,139 Average annual cost of living: $51,099

$51,099 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.02

10.02 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.06

4.06 Leftover savings after cost of living: $36,927

20. Carrollton, Texas

Household median income: $99,115

$99,115 Single family home average value: $424,195

$424,195 Average annual cost of living: $64,947

$64,947 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.05

15.05 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.69

1.69 Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,168

21. Elk Grove, California

Household median income: $122,229

$122,229 Single family home average value: $657,469

$657,469 Average annual cost of living: $79,258

$79,258 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.03

12.03 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.87

1.87 Leftover savings after cost of living: $42,971

22. Independence, Missouri

Household median income: $59,480

$59,480 Single family home average value: $198,416

$198,416 Average annual cost of living: $47,387

$47,387 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.27

13.27 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.01

2.01 Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,093

23. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Household median income: $90,685

$90,685 Single family home average value: $422,360

$422,360 Average annual cost of living: $64,775

$64,775 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.56

16.56 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.95

0.95 Leftover savings after cost of living: $25,910

24. Grand Prairie, Texas

Household median income: $78,889

$78,889 Single family home average value: $322,783

$322,783 Average annual cost of living: $55,548

$55,548 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.03

16.03 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.88

1.88 Leftover savings after cost of living: $23,341

25. Round Rock, Texas

Household median income: $97,187

$97,187 Single family home average value: $436,850

$436,850 Average annual cost of living: $61,848

$61,848 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.56

21.56 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.38

1.38 Leftover savings after cost of living: $35,339

26. Richardson, Texas

Household median income: $96,257

$96,257 Single family home average value: $458,869

$458,869 Average annual cost of living: $64,106

$64,106 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 20.21

20.21 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.25

1.25 Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,151

27. Goodyear, Arizona

Household median income: $101,814

$101,814 Single family home average value: $479,790

$479,790 Average annual cost of living: $69,309

$69,309 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.39

16.39 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59

1.59 Leftover savings after cost of living: $32,505

28. Chandler, Arizona

Household median income: $103,691

$103,691 Single family home average value: $540,275

$540,275 Average annual cost of living: $72,598

$72,598 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.44

14.44 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.74

1.74 Leftover savings after cost of living: $31,093

29. Plano, Texas

Household median income: $108,649

$108,649 Single family home average value: $524,436

$524,436 Average annual cost of living: $74,397

$74,397 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.63

16.63 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61

1.61 Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,252

30. Clovis, California

Household median income: $100,360

$100,360 Single family home average value: $522,467

$522,467 Average annual cost of living: $65,719

$65,719 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.68

17.68 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.33

2.33 Leftover savings after cost of living: $34,641

31. Surprise, Arizona

Household median income: $93,371

$93,371 Single family home average value: $433,856

$433,856 Average annual cost of living: $76,329

$76,329 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.49

12.49 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00

1.00 Leftover savings after cost of living: $17,042

32. Murrieta, California

Household median income: $109,780

$109,780 Single family home average value: $702,517

$702,517 Average annual cost of living: $81,385

$81,385 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.20

12.20 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.66

1.66 Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,395

33. Overland Park, Kansas

Household median income: $103,838

$103,838 Single family home average value: $456,137

$456,137 Average annual cost of living: $65,782

$65,782 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 22.47

22.47 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.03

2.03 Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,056

34. Midland, Texas

Household median income: $91,169

$91,169 Single family home average value: $319,514

$319,514 Average annual cost of living: $52,969

$52,969 Property crime rate (per 1000): 18.91

18.91 Violent crime rate (per 1000): 4.30

4.30 Leftover savings after cost of living: $38,200

35. College Station, Texas

Household median income: $51,776

$51,776 Single family home average value: $358,185

$358,185 Average annual cost of living: $56,138

$56,138 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.35

13.35 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.59

1.59 Leftover savings after cost of living: ($4,362)

36. Odessa, Texas

Household median income: $73,030

$73,030 Single family home average value: $241,720

$241,720 Average annual cost of living: $48,341

$48,341 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.83

17.83 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.94

3.94 Leftover savings after cost of living: $24,689

37. Nampa, Idaho

Household median income: $72,122

$72,122 Single family home average value: $408,137

$408,137 Average annual cost of living: $60,312

$60,312 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.53

8.53 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.65

3.65 Leftover savings after cost of living: $11,810

38. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Household median income: $85,755

$85,755 Single family home average value: $355,693

$355,693 Average annual cost of living: $57,380

$57,380 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 14.90

14.90 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.12

4.12 Leftover savings after cost of living: $28,375

39. Peoria, Arizona

Household median income: $93,403

$93,403 Single family home average value: $498,304

$498,304 Average annual cost of living: $73,975

$73,975 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.93

12.93 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.12

2.12 Leftover savings after cost of living: $19,428

40. Centennial, Colorado

Household median income: $128,167

$128,167 Single family home average value: $683,685

$683,685 Average annual cost of living: $83,560

$83,560 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 19.49

19.49 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.13

2.13 Leftover savings after cost of living: $44,607

41. Lewisville, Texas

Household median income: $85,002

$85,002 Single family home average value: $408,339

$408,339 Average annual cost of living: $63,535

$63,535 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.11

18.11 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.26

2.26 Leftover savings after cost of living: $21,467

42. Simi Valley, California

Household median income: $117,703

$117,703 Single family home average value: $875,320

$875,320 Average annual cost of living: $95,187

$95,187 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.70

9.70 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.22

1.22 Leftover savings after cost of living: $22,516

43. Laredo, Texas

Household median income: $63,264

$63,264 Single family home average value: $214,370

$214,370 Average annual cost of living: $47,904

$47,904 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.67

13.67 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 4.26

4.26 Leftover savings after cost of living: $15,360

44. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Household median income: $62,546

$62,546 Single family home average value: $263,178

$263,178 Average annual cost of living: $49,528

$49,528 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 15.29

15.29 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 3.87

3.87 Leftover savings after cost of living: $13,018

45. Menifee, California

Household median income: $89,183

$89,183 Single family home average value: $589,971

$589,971 Average annual cost of living: $76,631

$76,631 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.69

11.69 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.94

1.94 Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,552

46. Garland, Texas

Household median income: $74,717

$74,717 Single family home average value: $300,610

$300,610 Average annual cost of living: $54,516

$54,516 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.87

23.87 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.29

2.29 Leftover savings after cost of living: $20,201

47. Santa Clarita, California

Household median income: $119,926

$119,926 Single family home average value: $860,702

$860,702 Average annual cost of living: $92,722

$92,722 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.23

12.23 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.78

1.78 Leftover savings after cost of living: $27,204

48. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Household median income: $60,293

$60,293 Single family home average value: $235,184

$235,184 Average annual cost of living: $47,357

$47,357 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.52

23.52 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71

2.71 Leftover savings after cost of living: $12,936

49. Denton, Texas

Household median income: $73,719

$73,719 Single family home average value: $366,076

$366,076 Average annual cost of living: $56,847

$56,847 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.87

21.87 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.47

2.47 Leftover savings after cost of living: $16,872

50. Edinburg, Texas

Household median income: $57,789

$57,789 Single family home average value: $212,303

$212,303 Average annual cost of living: $47,036

$47,036 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.81

21.81 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.99

2.99 Leftover savings after cost of living: $10,753

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 100,000 population to find the safest and most affordable places for a family of four. For each city, the household median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the total population as well as the number of property crimes and violent crimes reported by city, as sourced from the FBI’s 2023 Crime in the U.S. report, the [1] property crime rate per 1,000 residents and the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, expenditure costs for a family of four (oldest child 6 to 17) were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and the average mortgage was calculated using the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the [4] leftover savings for a median household income was calculated. The [1] property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [2] violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the [3] total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the [4] leftover savings from median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and most affordable city for a family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 29, 2025.

