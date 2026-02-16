Up 50% in One Year: Why a Fund Cut $5 Million in TriMas Stock but Held Onto a 3% Position

Key Points

Barington Companies Management sold 143,900 shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $5.02 million based on Q4 2025 average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the TriMas position decreased by $5.98 million, reflecting both the share sale and market price movement.

After the trade, the fund held 131,100 shares of TriMas valued at $4.65 million.

On February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management reported selling 143,900 shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), an estimated $5.02 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a new SEC filing.

What happened

What else to know

Following the sale, TriMas represents 3.05% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: M: $28.66 million (18.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MATW: $26.12 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSE: VSCO: $23.02 million (15.1% of AUM) NYSE: BILL: $21.27 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: GIL: $15.94 million (10.5% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of TriMas were priced at $35.75, up 51.4% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 38.45 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.01 billion Net income (TTM) $44.08 million Dividend yield 0.45% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $35.75

Company snapshot

TriMas provides dispensing products, closures, fasteners, aerospace components, steel cylinders, and industrial equipment across its Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments.

The company generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and sale of proprietary and custom-engineered products for consumer, industrial, and aerospace applications.

Key customers include consumer product companies, aerospace original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, industrial distributors, and commercial end-users worldwide.

TriMas is a diversified manufacturer with a global presence, serving multiple end markets through specialized product lines. Its strategy emphasizes innovation in packaging and aerospace fasteners, leveraging established brands and engineering expertise to address evolving customer needs. The company’s broad product portfolio and focus on operational efficiency support a competitive position in the packaging and industrial components sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

When a cyclical industrial stock climbs more than 50% in a year, trimming exposure can look like discipline rather than doubt.



TriMas recently posted $269.3 million in third quarter sales, up 17.4% year over year, with adjusted diluted EPS rising 41.9% to $0.61. Aerospace was the standout, with sales surging 45.8% as build rates and new awards drove operating leverage. Adjusted operating profit increased 33.9% to $30.3 million, and year-to-date free cash flow reached $43.9 million, nearly quadrupling the prior year period. Management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.02 to $2.12, signaling confidence into year end.



Within a portfolio dominated by consumer and retail names like Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, and BILL, TriMas adds exposure to aerospace and industrial recovery, and at 3.05% of assets, it is meaningful but not oversized. For long-term investors, the key is sustainability. Aerospace momentum looks durable, but margins must hold once growth normalizes. TriMas reports fourth-quarter earnings on February 26.

