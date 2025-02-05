News & Insights

Personal Finance

50 Most Livable Cities That You Can Afford on the East Coast

February 05, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Mortgage rates in some U.S. cities can seem stratospheric, grocery bills are in the triple digits, gas is increasingly pricey and rent rates continue to increase — all of which can make living in urban areas almost prohibitively expensive, especially on the coasts (where cost of living tends to be more expensive).

GOBankingRates recently compiled a study regarding the East Coast, factoring in such data as median household incomes of East Coast cities, as well as their average monthly mortgage rates balanced against their annual cost of living, all to calculate the overall livability score for over 1,000 cities on the Eastern seaboard. From that list, GOBankingRates has culled the 50 most livable cities you can most easily afford on the East Coast.

Pennsylvania-map-iStock-535348371

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 93
  • Median household income: $115,273
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,649
  • Annual cost of living: $57,863

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 92
  • Median household income: $119,038
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,868
  • Annual cost of living: $61,723

Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn.

Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 92
  • Median household income: $219,402
  • Average monthly mortgage: $8,560
  • Annual cost of living: $129,678
Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median household income: $59,808
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,358
  • Annual cost of living: $39,190
Aerial Drone Shot stock photo

Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median household income: $79,390
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,966
  • Annual cost of living: $74,514
Weymouth is a city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts.

Winchester, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 91
  • Median household income: $218,176
  • Average monthly mortgage: $8,712
  • Annual cost of living: $131,347

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Cary, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 90
  • Median household income: $129,399
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,432
  • Annual cost of living: $64,729
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Melrose, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 90
  • Median household income: $126,854
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,899
  • Annual cost of living: $85,102
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median household income: $48,070
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,211
  • Annual cost of living: $50,426
Skyline of St. Petersburg, Florida

Seminole, Florida

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median household income: $77,335
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,418
  • Annual cost of living: $54,331

An office highrise building (left) and a highrise residential building (right) in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, with dramatic clouds in the background.

Springfield, Virginia

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median household income: $123,691
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,822
  • Annual cost of living: $73,433
US State waving flag of Massachusetts.

Norwood, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median household income: $97,110
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,920
  • Annual cost of living: $74,664
Belmont Town Hall - Belmont, Massachusetts

Belmont, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 89
  • Median household income: $178,188
  • Average monthly mortgage: $8,702
  • Annual cost of living: $131,202
new-hampshire-state-house-picture-id503245025

Concord, New Hampshire

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $83,701
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,434
  • Annual cost of living: $52,220

Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $94,411
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,716
  • Annual cost of living: $58,921
Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

Dover, New Hampshire

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $92,748
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,958
  • Annual cost of living: $59,203
New-York

Highland Park, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $101,991
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,996
  • Annual cost of living: $64,062
Hampton Beach, NH, USA - July 7, 2011: Ocean Blvd.

Exeter, New Hampshire

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $83,862
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,552
  • Annual cost of living: $67,163

Reston Virginia

Reston, Virginia

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $139,515
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,946
  • Annual cost of living: $74,660
Salem, USA- March 03, 2019: Witch museum located in a Gothic styled, New England church type building.

Wakefield, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $130,320
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,406
  • Annual cost of living: $78,730
FORT LEE, NJ - JUNE 30: George Washington Bridge at sunrise on June 30, 2012 in Fort Lee, NJ.

Fort Lee, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $105,535
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,089
  • Annual cost of living: $90,645
Princeton University in New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $184,113
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,403
  • Annual cost of living: $91,292
Arlington, Massachusetts.

Arlington, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $141,440
  • Average monthly mortgage: $6,085
  • Annual cost of living: $99,832

Ridgewood, New Jersey

Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 88
  • Median household income: $217,250
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,932
  • Annual cost of living: $100,821
The flags of Georgia and United States waving in the wind on a clear day stock photo

Decatur, Georgia

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $140,480
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,635
  • Annual cost of living: $45,859
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Brunswick, Maine

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $68,190
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,691
  • Annual cost of living: $55,755
Autumn scenery at Washington's Headquarters in Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $111,600
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,595
  • Annual cost of living: $56,661

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Safety Harbor, Florida

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $105,813
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,951
  • Annual cost of living: $61,006
Apex High School North Carolina

Apex, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $138,442
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,330
  • Annual cost of living: $63,761
The cherry blossoms at the start of spring on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $85,825
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,569
  • Annual cost of living: $66,847
Flag of New Jersey state.

Waldwick, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $155,526
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,809
  • Annual cost of living: $73,773

Salem Massachusetts

Stoneham, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $112,635
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,442
  • Annual cost of living: $79,116
Westfield New Jersey

Westfield, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 87
  • Median household income: $212,700
  • Average monthly mortgage: $6,332
  • Annual cost of living: $104,939
Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

North Tonawanda, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $66,774
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,395
  • Annual cost of living: $41,311
New Hampshire: Keene

Keene, New Hampshire

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $78,183
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,820
  • Annual cost of living: $44,125
Simpsonville, United States – May 28, 2022: A beautiful shot of amusement rides during the Simpsonville Fair in Simpsonville, South Carolina, US.

Simpsonville, South Carolina

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $79,233
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,002
  • Annual cost of living: $47,274

Students chat in front of Old Main, the main administrative building of Penn State after sunset.

State College, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $47,132
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,126
  • Annual cost of living: $50,221
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $73,118
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,143
  • Annual cost of living: $50,961
Trenton, N.J.

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $98,402
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,129
  • Annual cost of living: $51,224
Maryland Welcome Sign

Perry Hall, Maryland

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $104,709
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,479
  • Annual cost of living: $55,342

Bridge and modern buildings at Towson University, in Towson, Maryland.

Towson, Maryland

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $100,481
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,558
  • Annual cost of living: $55,798
Waterfront Stuart, Florida, historic district.

Stuart, Florida

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $64,409
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,644
  • Annual cost of living: $55,986
Jacksonville-Florida

Jacksonville Beach, Florida

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $115,825
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,471
  • Annual cost of living: $66,485
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown city skyline.

Haddonfield, New Jersey

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $190,882
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,150
  • Annual cost of living: $75,115

US State waving flag of New York.

Lynbrook, New York

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $138,886
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,881
  • Annual cost of living: $79,509
Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

Valley Stream, New York

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $127,426
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,879
  • Annual cost of living: $80,095
State of Virginia Flag

Leesburg, Virginia

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $140,688
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,641
  • Annual cost of living: $83,361
Boston, Massachusetts, USA cityscape with the State House.

Reading, Massachusetts

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $163,725
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,942
  • Annual cost of living: $85,386
Arlington Virginia

Arlington, Virginia

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $140,160
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,550
  • Annual cost of living: $94,061
New York State, Port Washington - New York State, City, Cityscape, Long Island.

Rockville Centre, New York

  • Livability score: 86
  • Median household income: $144,516
  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,081
  • Annual cost of living: $94,326

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in East Coast states to find the cheapest city to retire in each state. First GOBankingRates identified cities in East Coast states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont. Once the cities were identified, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for retired residents for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The cities with the lowest cost of living for each state were found to determine the cheapest cities for retirees in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2025.

