50 Most Livable Cities That You Can Afford on the East Coast

Mortgage rates in some U.S. cities can seem stratospheric, grocery bills are in the triple digits, gas is increasingly pricey and rent rates continue to increase — all of which can make living in urban areas almost prohibitively expensive, especially on the coasts (where cost of living tends to be more expensive).
GOBankingRates recently compiled a study regarding the East Coast, factoring in such data as median household incomes of East Coast cities, as well as their average monthly mortgage rates balanced against their annual cost of living, all to calculate the overall livability score for over 1,000 cities on the Eastern seaboard. From that list, GOBankingRates has culled the 50 most livable cities you can most easily afford on the East Coast.
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 93
- Median household income: $115,273
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,649
- Annual cost of living: $57,863
Pompton Lakes, New Jersey
- Livability score: 92
- Median household income: $119,038
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,868
- Annual cost of living: $61,723
Lexington, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 92
- Median household income: $219,402
- Average monthly mortgage: $8,560
- Annual cost of living: $129,678
Lynchburg, Virginia
- Livability score: 91
- Median household income: $59,808
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,358
- Annual cost of living: $39,190
Wilton Manors, Florida
- Livability score: 91
- Median household income: $79,390
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,966
- Annual cost of living: $74,514
Winchester, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 91
- Median household income: $218,176
- Average monthly mortgage: $8,712
- Annual cost of living: $131,347
Cary, North Carolina
- Livability score: 90
- Median household income: $129,399
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,432
- Annual cost of living: $64,729
Melrose, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 90
- Median household income: $126,854
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,899
- Annual cost of living: $85,102
Blacksburg, Virginia
- Livability score: 89
- Median household income: $48,070
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,211
- Annual cost of living: $50,426
Seminole, Florida
- Livability score: 89
- Median household income: $77,335
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,418
- Annual cost of living: $54,331
Springfield, Virginia
- Livability score: 89
- Median household income: $123,691
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,822
- Annual cost of living: $73,433
Norwood, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 89
- Median household income: $97,110
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,920
- Annual cost of living: $74,664
Belmont, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 89
- Median household income: $178,188
- Average monthly mortgage: $8,702
- Annual cost of living: $131,202
Concord, New Hampshire
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $83,701
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,434
- Annual cost of living: $52,220
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $94,411
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,716
- Annual cost of living: $58,921
Dover, New Hampshire
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $92,748
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,958
- Annual cost of living: $59,203
Highland Park, New Jersey
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $101,991
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,996
- Annual cost of living: $64,062
Exeter, New Hampshire
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $83,862
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,552
- Annual cost of living: $67,163
Reston, Virginia
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $139,515
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,946
- Annual cost of living: $74,660
Wakefield, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $130,320
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,406
- Annual cost of living: $78,730
Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $105,535
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,089
- Annual cost of living: $90,645
Princeton, New Jersey
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $184,113
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,403
- Annual cost of living: $91,292
Arlington, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $141,440
- Average monthly mortgage: $6,085
- Annual cost of living: $99,832
Ridgewood, New Jersey
- Livability score: 88
- Median household income: $217,250
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,932
- Annual cost of living: $100,821
Decatur, Georgia
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $140,480
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,635
- Annual cost of living: $45,859
Brunswick, Maine
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $68,190
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,691
- Annual cost of living: $55,755
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $111,600
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,595
- Annual cost of living: $56,661
Safety Harbor, Florida
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $105,813
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,951
- Annual cost of living: $61,006
Apex, North Carolina
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $138,442
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,330
- Annual cost of living: $63,761
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $85,825
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,569
- Annual cost of living: $66,847
Waldwick, New Jersey
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $155,526
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,809
- Annual cost of living: $73,773
Stoneham, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $112,635
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,442
- Annual cost of living: $79,116
Westfield, New Jersey
- Livability score: 87
- Median household income: $212,700
- Average monthly mortgage: $6,332
- Annual cost of living: $104,939
North Tonawanda, New Jersey
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $66,774
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,395
- Annual cost of living: $41,311
Keene, New Hampshire
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $78,183
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,820
- Annual cost of living: $44,125
Simpsonville, South Carolina
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $79,233
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,002
- Annual cost of living: $47,274
State College, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $47,132
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,126
- Annual cost of living: $50,221
St. Petersburg, Florida
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $73,118
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,143
- Annual cost of living: $50,961
Willow Grove, Pennsylvania
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $98,402
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,129
- Annual cost of living: $51,224
Perry Hall, Maryland
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $104,709
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,479
- Annual cost of living: $55,342
Towson, Maryland
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $100,481
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,558
- Annual cost of living: $55,798
Stuart, Florida
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $64,409
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,644
- Annual cost of living: $55,986
Jacksonville Beach, Florida
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $115,825
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,471
- Annual cost of living: $66,485
Haddonfield, New Jersey
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $190,882
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,150
- Annual cost of living: $75,115
Lynbrook, New York
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $138,886
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,881
- Annual cost of living: $79,509
Valley Stream, New York
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $127,426
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,879
- Annual cost of living: $80,095
Leesburg, Virginia
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $140,688
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,641
- Annual cost of living: $83,361
Reading, Massachusetts
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $163,725
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,942
- Annual cost of living: $85,386
Arlington, Virginia
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $140,160
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,550
- Annual cost of living: $94,061
Rockville Centre, New York
- Livability score: 86
- Median household income: $144,516
- Average monthly mortgage: $5,081
- Annual cost of living: $94,326
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in East Coast states to find the cheapest city to retire in each state. First GOBankingRates identified cities in East Coast states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont. Once the cities were identified, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for retired residents for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The cities with the lowest cost of living for each state were found to determine the cheapest cities for retirees in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Livable Cities That You Can Afford on the East Coast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.