50 Most Livable Cities That You Can Afford on the East Coast

Mortgage rates in some U.S. cities can seem stratospheric, grocery bills are in the triple digits, gas is increasingly pricey and rent rates continue to increase — all of which can make living in urban areas almost prohibitively expensive, especially on the coasts (where cost of living tends to be more expensive).

GOBankingRates recently compiled a study regarding the East Coast, factoring in such data as median household incomes of East Coast cities, as well as their average monthly mortgage rates balanced against their annual cost of living, all to calculate the overall livability score for over 1,000 cities on the Eastern seaboard. From that list, GOBankingRates has culled the 50 most livable cities you can most easily afford on the East Coast.

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 93

93 Median household income: $115,273

$115,273 Average monthly mortgage: $2,649

$2,649 Annual cost of living: $57,863

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

Livability score: 92

Median household income: $119,038

$119,038 Average monthly mortgage: $2,868

$2,868 Annual cost of living: $61,723

Lexington, Massachusetts

Livability score: 92

Median household income: $219,402

$219,402 Average monthly mortgage: $8,560

$8,560 Annual cost of living: $129,678

Lynchburg, Virginia

Livability score: 91

91 Median household income: $59,808

$59,808 Average monthly mortgage: $1,358

$1,358 Annual cost of living: $39,190

Wilton Manors, Florida

Livability score: 91

91 Median household income: $79,390

$79,390 Average monthly mortgage: $3,966

$3,966 Annual cost of living: $74,514

Winchester, Massachusetts

Livability score: 91

91 Median household income: $218,176

$218,176 Average monthly mortgage: $8,712

$8,712 Annual cost of living: $131,347

Cary, North Carolina

Livability score: 90

90 Median household income: $129,399

$129,399 Average monthly mortgage: $3,432

$3,432 Annual cost of living: $64,729

Melrose, Massachusetts

Livability score: 90

Median household income: $126,854

$126,854 Average monthly mortgage: $4,899

$4,899 Annual cost of living: $85,102

Blacksburg, Virginia

Livability score: 89

89 Median household income: $48,070

$48,070 Average monthly mortgage: $2,211

$2,211 Annual cost of living: $50,426

Seminole, Florida

Livability score: 89

89 Median household income: $77,335

$77,335 Average monthly mortgage: $2,418

$2,418 Annual cost of living: $54,331

Springfield, Virginia

Livability score: 89

89 Median household income: $123,691

$123,691 Average monthly mortgage: $3,822

$3,822 Annual cost of living: $73,433

Norwood, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

89 Median household income: $97,110

$97,110 Average monthly mortgage: $3,920

$3,920 Annual cost of living: $74,664

Belmont, Massachusetts

Livability score: 89

Median household income: $178,188

$178,188 Average monthly mortgage: $8,702

$8,702 Annual cost of living: $131,202

Concord, New Hampshire

Livability score: 88

Median household income: $83,701

$83,701 Average monthly mortgage: $2,434

$2,434 Annual cost of living: $52,220

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 88

Median household income: $94,411

$94,411 Average monthly mortgage: $2,716

$2,716 Annual cost of living: $58,921

Dover, New Hampshire

Livability score: 88

Median household income: $92,748

$92,748 Average monthly mortgage: $2,958

$2,958 Annual cost of living: $59,203

Highland Park, New Jersey

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $101,991

$101,991 Average monthly mortgage: $2,996

$2,996 Annual cost of living: $64,062

Exeter, New Hampshire

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $83,862

$83,862 Average monthly mortgage: $3,552

$3,552 Annual cost of living: $67,163

Reston, Virginia

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $139,515

$139,515 Average monthly mortgage: $3,946

$3,946 Annual cost of living: $74,660

Wakefield, Massachusetts

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $130,320

$130,320 Average monthly mortgage: $4,406

$4,406 Annual cost of living: $78,730

Fort Lee, New Jersey

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $105,535

$105,535 Average monthly mortgage: $5,089

$5,089 Annual cost of living: $90,645

Princeton, New Jersey

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $184,113

$184,113 Average monthly mortgage: $5,403

$5,403 Annual cost of living: $91,292

Arlington, Massachusetts

Livability score: 88

Median household income: $141,440

$141,440 Average monthly mortgage: $6,085

$6,085 Annual cost of living: $99,832

Ridgewood, New Jersey

Livability score: 88

88 Median household income: $217,250

$217,250 Average monthly mortgage: $5,932

$5,932 Annual cost of living: $100,821

Decatur, Georgia

Livability score: 87

Median household income: $140,480

$140,480 Average monthly mortgage: $1,635

$1,635 Annual cost of living: $45,859

Brunswick, Maine

Livability score: 87

Median household income: $68,190

$68,190 Average monthly mortgage: $2,691

$2,691 Annual cost of living: $55,755

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $111,600

$111,600 Average monthly mortgage: $2,595

$2,595 Annual cost of living: $56,661

Safety Harbor, Florida

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $105,813

$105,813 Average monthly mortgage: $2,951

$2,951 Annual cost of living: $61,006

Apex, North Carolina

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $138,442

$138,442 Average monthly mortgage: $3,330

$3,330 Annual cost of living: $63,761

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $85,825

$85,825 Average monthly mortgage: $3,569

$3,569 Annual cost of living: $66,847

Waldwick, New Jersey

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $155,526

$155,526 Average monthly mortgage: $3,809

$3,809 Annual cost of living: $73,773

Stoneham, Massachusetts

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $112,635

$112,635 Average monthly mortgage: $4,442

$4,442 Annual cost of living: $79,116

Westfield, New Jersey

Livability score: 87

87 Median household income: $212,700

$212,700 Average monthly mortgage: $6,332

$6,332 Annual cost of living: $104,939

North Tonawanda, New Jersey

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $66,774

$66,774 Average monthly mortgage: $1,395

$1,395 Annual cost of living: $41,311

Keene, New Hampshire

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $78,183

$78,183 Average monthly mortgage: $1,820

$1,820 Annual cost of living: $44,125

Simpsonville, South Carolina

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $79,233

$79,233 Average monthly mortgage: $2,002

$2,002 Annual cost of living: $47,274

State College, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $47,132

$47,132 Average monthly mortgage: $2,126

$2,126 Annual cost of living: $50,221

St. Petersburg, Florida

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $73,118

$73,118 Average monthly mortgage: $2,143

$2,143 Annual cost of living: $50,961

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $98,402

$98,402 Average monthly mortgage: $2,129

$2,129 Annual cost of living: $51,224

Perry Hall, Maryland

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $104,709

$104,709 Average monthly mortgage: $2,479

$2,479 Annual cost of living: $55,342

Towson, Maryland

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $100,481

$100,481 Average monthly mortgage: $2,558

$2,558 Annual cost of living: $55,798

Stuart, Florida

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $64,409

$64,409 Average monthly mortgage: $2,644

$2,644 Annual cost of living: $55,986

Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $115,825

$115,825 Average monthly mortgage: $3,471

$3,471 Annual cost of living: $66,485

Haddonfield, New Jersey

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $190,882

$190,882 Average monthly mortgage: $4,150

$4,150 Annual cost of living: $75,115

Lynbrook, New York

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $138,886

$138,886 Average monthly mortgage: $3,881

$3,881 Annual cost of living: $79,509

Valley Stream, New York

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $127,426

$127,426 Average monthly mortgage: $3,879

$3,879 Annual cost of living: $80,095

Leesburg, Virginia

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $140,688

$140,688 Average monthly mortgage: $4,641

$4,641 Annual cost of living: $83,361

Reading, Massachusetts

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $163,725

$163,725 Average monthly mortgage: $4,942

$4,942 Annual cost of living: $85,386

Arlington, Virginia

Livability score: 86

86 Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 Average monthly mortgage: $5,550

$5,550 Annual cost of living: $94,061

Rockville Centre, New York

Livability score: 86

Median household income: $144,516

$144,516 Average monthly mortgage: $5,081

$5,081 Annual cost of living: $94,326

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in East Coast states to find the cheapest city to retire in each state. First GOBankingRates identified cities in East Coast states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont. Once the cities were identified, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for retired residents for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The cities with the lowest cost of living for each state were found to determine the cheapest cities for retirees in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2025.

