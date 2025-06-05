50 Cheapest Places Where Rent Is Less Than $2,000

Even before the economic tumult of 2025, with its astronomically priced eggs and tariff-related price hikes, the 2020s in America were marked by dizzyingly high cost of living — especially with regards to rent.

Recently, GOBankingRates sought to find which cities in America have an average rental cost of less than $2,000, all as a means to find the cheapest places in the country for renters to live. Utilizing cost-of-living indexes related to groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and more, GOBankingRates categorized and sorted the cities with average rents under $2,000 to reveal the places with the cheapest cost of living.

Looking for a far more affordable city in your state? Considering a move to a different and cheaper locale? Check out the list below to find the affordable city for you.

Dyersburg, Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $29,330

$29,330 Monthly rent: $650

$650 Median household income: $51,846

Richmond, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $29,979

$29,979 Monthly rent: $776

$776 Median household income: $46,395

Muscatine, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $30,474

$30,474 Monthly rent: $700

$700 Median household income: $59,332

Rolla, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $30,525

$30,525 Monthly rent: $686

$686 Median household income: $42,518

Portales, New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $30,881

$30,881 Monthly rent: $875

$875 Median household income: $51,290

Vermillion, South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $30,882

$30,882 Monthly rent: $700

$700 Median household income: $52,815

Meadville, Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $30,917

$30,917 Monthly rent: $728

$728 Median household income: $46,012

Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $30,973

$30,973 Monthly rent: $900

$900 Median household income: $50,865

Great Bend, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $31,075

$31,075 Monthly rent: $760

$760 Median household income: $53,323

Russellville, Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $31,226

$31,226 Monthly rent: $799

$799 Median household income: $47,875

Hutchinson, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $31,250

$31,250 Monthly rent: $746

$746 Median household income: $58,801

Austin, Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $31,305

$31,305 Monthly rent: $881

$881 Median household income: $66,488

Greenwood, South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $31,366

$31,366 Monthly rent: $853

$853 Median household income: $40,253

Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $31,467

$31,467 Monthly rent: $800

$800 Median household income: $35,451

Macomb, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $31,556

$31,556 Monthly rent: $755

$755 Median household income: $39,753

New Castle, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $31,617

$31,617 Monthly rent: $840

$840 Median household income: 48,977

Steubenville, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $31,808

$31,808 Monthly rent: $783

$783 Median household income: $47,057

Lebanon, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $31,850

$31,850 Monthly rent: $869

$869 Median household income: $42,157

Waterloo, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $31,851

$31,851 Monthly rent: $844

$844 Median household income: $56,344

Alliance, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $31,925

$31,925 Monthly rent: $890

$890 Median household income: $54,608

Danville, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $32,136

$32,136 Monthly rent: $807

$807 Median household income: $44,239

Pittsburg, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $32,349

$32,349 Monthly rent: $878

$878 Median household income: $40,220

Boone, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $32,393

$32,393 Monthly rent: $793

$793 Median household income: $67,269

Bluefield, West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $32,415

$32,415 Monthly rent: $823

$823 Median household income: $43,826

East Cleveland, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $32,427

$32,427 Monthly rent: $836

$836 Median household income: $22,883

Ashland, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $32,492

$32,492 Monthly rent: $938

$938 Median household income: $57,310

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $32,555

$32,555 Monthly rent: $836

$836 Median household income: $61,769

Kirksville, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $32,581

$32,581 Monthly rent: $793

$793 Median household income: $48,063

Jamestown, North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $32,626

$32,626 Monthly rent: $878

$878 Median household income: $54,809

Gadsden, Alabama

Annual cost of living: $32,633

$32,633 Monthly rent: $750

$750 Median household income: $38,699

Cortland, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $32,741

$32,741 Monthly rent: $875

$875 Median household income: $61,740

Merrill, Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $32,749

$32,749 Monthly rent: $895

$895 Median household income: $49,947

Carbondale, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $32,764

$32,764 Monthly rent: $700

$700 Median household income: $29,670

Emporia, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $32,769

$32,769 Monthly rent: $857

$857 Median household income: $52,787

Elyria, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $32,777

$32,777 Monthly rent: $948

$948 Median household income: $53,204

Brownsville, Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $32,778

$32,778 Monthly rent: $924

$924 Median household income: $39,488

Nappanee, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $32,884

$32,884 Monthly rent: $895

$895 Median household income: $66,944

Warren, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $32,889

$32,889 Monthly rent: $944

$944 Median household income: $36,955

Van Buren, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $32,898

$32,898 Monthly rent: $916

$916 Median household income: $59,420

Coos Bay, Oregon

Annual cost of living: $32,909

$32,909 Monthly rent: $1,000

$1,000 Median household income: $55,292

Russellville, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $32,925

$32,925 Monthly rent: $992

$992 Median household income: $48,708

Waycross, Georgia

Annual cost of living: $32,955

$32,955 Monthly rent: $850

$850 Median household income: $37,398

Sedalia, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $32,987

$32,987 Monthly rent: $950

$950 Median household income: $50,668

Sterling, Colorado

Annual cost of living: $33,001

$33,001 Monthly rent: $925

$925 Median household income: $44,242

Marietta, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $33,025

$33,025 Monthly rent: $875

$875 Median household income: $45,986

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $33,074

$33,074 Monthly rent: $834

$834 Median household income: $33,784

Jamestown, New York

Annual cost of living: $33,083

$33,083 Monthly rent: $913

$913 Median household income: $44,878

Crawfordsville, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $33,117

$33,117 Monthly rent: $1,013

$1,013 Median household income: $49,327

Youngstown, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $33,123

$33,123 Monthly rent: $971

$971 Median household income: $34,746

Duncan, Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $33,164

$33,164 Monthly rent: $794

$794 Median household income: $57,020

Methodology: Using Zillow Observed Rental Index, cities with an average rental cost of $2,000 or less were identified. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average rent and expenditures were used to find the total cost of living. The cities were sorted to show the cheapest cost of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

