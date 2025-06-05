Personal Finance

50 Cheapest Places Where Rent Is Less Than $2,000

June 05, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Even before the economic tumult of 2025, with its astronomically priced eggs and tariff-related price hikes, the 2020s in America were marked by dizzyingly high cost of living — especially with regards to rent.

Recently, GOBankingRates sought to find which cities in America have an average rental cost of less than $2,000, all as a means to find the cheapest places in the country for renters to live. Utilizing cost-of-living indexes related to groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and more, GOBankingRates categorized and sorted the cities with average rents under $2,000 to reveal the places with the cheapest cost of living.

Looking for a far more affordable city in your state? Considering a move to a different and cheaper locale? Check out the list below to find the affordable city for you.

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Dyersburg, Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $29,330
  • Monthly rent: $650
  • Median household income: $51,846

Richmond Indiana city hall

Richmond, Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $29,979
  • Monthly rent: $776
  • Median household income: $46,395

Muscatine County, Iowa/USA- July 18, 2018: A family looks across the water to the historic Pine Creek Gristmill build in 1848.

Muscatine, Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $30,474
  • Monthly rent: $700
  • Median household income: $59,332
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Rolla, Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $30,525
  • Monthly rent: $686
  • Median household income: $42,518
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

Portales, New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $30,881
  • Monthly rent: $875
  • Median household income: $51,290
Badlands National Park in South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $30,882
  • Monthly rent: $700
  • Median household income: $52,815
Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

Meadville, Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $30,917
  • Monthly rent: $728
  • Median household income: $46,012
City Hall, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, USA.

Fergus Falls, Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $30,973
  • Monthly rent: $900
  • Median household income: $50,865
Kansas Wind Farm.

Great Bend, Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $31,075
  • Monthly rent: $760
  • Median household income: $53,323

Woman enjoying countryside view with green pastures and horses at evening golden hour.

Russellville, Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $31,226
  • Monthly rent: $799
  • Median household income: $47,875
A shot of a Windmill Silhouette with a bright orange Sunset in the back ground with tree silhouettes north of Hutchinson Kansas.

Hutchinson, Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $31,250
  • Monthly rent: $746
  • Median household income: $58,801  
AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.

Austin, Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $31,305
  • Monthly rent: $881
  • Median household income: $66,488
Welcome to South Carolina

Greenwood, South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $31,366
  • Monthly rent: $853
  • Median household income: $40,253
Pennsylvania-map-iStock-535348371

Uniontown, Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $31,467
  • Monthly rent: $800
  • Median household income: $35,451

Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Macomb, Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $31,556
  • Monthly rent: $755
  • Median household income: $39,753
Decatur, Indiana

New Castle, Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $31,617
  • Monthly rent: $840
  • Median household income: 48,977
Beautiful view of Chao Phraya River at night.

Steubenville, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $31,808
  • Monthly rent: $783
  • Median household income: $47,057
Missouri-welcome-iStock-517610926

Lebanon, Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $31,850
  • Monthly rent: $869
  • Median household income: $42,157

Spring in Waterloo, Iowa / Spring in Iowa - Image.

Waterloo, Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $31,851
  • Monthly rent: $844
  • Median household income: $56,344
Alliance, Ohio on 1880's map.

Alliance, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $31,925
  • Monthly rent: $890
  • Median household income: $54,608
Danville, Illinois

Danville, Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $32,136
  • Monthly rent: $807
  • Median household income: $44,239
Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

Pittsburg, Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $32,349
  • Monthly rent: $878
  • Median household income: $40,220
The Iowa state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

Boone, Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $32,393
  • Monthly rent: $793
  • Median household income: $67,269

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

Bluefield, West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $32,415
  • Monthly rent: $823
  • Median household income: $43,826
CLEVELAND, Ohio

East Cleveland, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,427
  • Monthly rent: $836
  • Median household income: $22,883
Ashland_Ohio

Ashland, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,492
  • Monthly rent: $938
  • Median household income: $57,310
A view of downtown Fort Dodge and Highway 20 Traffic.

Fort Dodge, Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $32,555
  • Monthly rent: $836
  • Median household income: $61,769
Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind.

Kirksville, Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $32,581
  • Monthly rent: $793
  • Median household income: $48,063

North Dakota: University of Jamestown

Jamestown, North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $32,626
  • Monthly rent: $878
  • Median household income: $54,809
Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Gadsden, Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $32,633
  • Monthly rent: $750
  • Median household income: $38,699
Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Cortland, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,741
  • Monthly rent: $875
  • Median household income: $61,740
City street lined with amazing Red Maple trees, glowing in the light of Autumn sunrise.

Merrill, Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $32,749
  • Monthly rent: $895
  • Median household income: $49,947
Carbondale, United States – August 26, 2023: A picturesque fountain of children situated in front of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Carbondale, Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $32,764
  • Monthly rent: $700
  • Median household income: $29,670

Lawrence Kansas 66047 Home Zillow

Emporia, Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $32,769
  • Monthly rent: $857
  • Median household income: $52,787
Elyria Ohio

Elyria, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,777
  • Monthly rent: $948
  • Median household income: $53,204
Sams Gap, Tennessee, USA

Brownsville, Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $32,778
  • Monthly rent: $924
  • Median household income: $39,488
Elkhart, Indiana, USA - August 24, 2014: View of the downtown of the city of Elkhart, in the State of Indiana.

Nappanee, Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $32,884
  • Monthly rent: $895
  • Median household income: $66,944
Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.

Warren, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,889
  • Monthly rent: $944
  • Median household income: $36,955

Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Van Buren, Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $32,898
  • Monthly rent: $916
  • Median household income: $59,420
Coos Bay, Ore.

Coos Bay, Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $32,909
  • Monthly rent: $1,000
  • Median household income: $55,292

Russellville, Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $32,925
  • Monthly rent: $992
  • Median household income: $48,708
Map-Georgia-Alabama-South-Carolina-iStock-502289834

Waycross, Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $32,955
  • Monthly rent: $850
  • Median household income: $37,398
Missouri-Sedalia

Sedalia, Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $32,987
  • Monthly rent: $950
  • Median household income: $50,668

Colorado welcome road sign stock photo

Sterling, Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $33,001
  • Monthly rent: $925
  • Median household income: $44,242
Marietta Ohio

Marietta, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $33,025
  • Monthly rent: $875
  • Median household income: $45,986
The Town Of Johnstown Pennsylvania From The Highest Point.

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $33,074
  • Monthly rent: $834
  • Median household income: $33,784
jamestown audubon society - Image.

Jamestown, New York

  • Annual cost of living: $33,083
  • Monthly rent: $913
  • Median household income: $44,878

Jeffersonville, Clark County, Indiana, USA: Big Four pedestrian and bicycle bridge, built as a truss railroad bridge, further the John F.

Crawfordsville, Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $33,117
  • Monthly rent: $1,013
  • Median household income: $49,327
The photo shows a charming street in Youngstown, Ohio, lined with colorful houses and green trees. The houses have well-maintained front yards and the street is clean and peaceful. The photo is taken with a wide-angle lens to capture the architecture and the overall atmosphere of the neighborhood. The angle of the shot is slightly elevated to show the layout of the street and the surrounding area.

Youngstown, Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $33,123
  • Monthly rent: $971
  • Median household income: $34,746
Oklahoma interest rates

Duncan, Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $33,164
  • Monthly rent: $794
  • Median household income: $57,020  

Methodology: Using Zillow Observed Rental Index, cities with an average rental cost of $2,000 or less were identified. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average rent and expenditures were used to find the total cost of living. The cities were sorted to show the cheapest cost of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

