50 Cheapest Places Where Rent Is Less Than $2,000

Even before the economic tumult of 2025, with its astronomically priced eggs and tariff-related price hikes, the 2020s in America were marked by dizzyingly high cost of living — especially with regards to rent.
Recently, GOBankingRates sought to find which cities in America have an average rental cost of less than $2,000, all as a means to find the cheapest places in the country for renters to live. Utilizing cost-of-living indexes related to groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and more, GOBankingRates categorized and sorted the cities with average rents under $2,000 to reveal the places with the cheapest cost of living.
Looking for a far more affordable city in your state? Considering a move to a different and cheaper locale? Check out the list below to find the affordable city for you.
Dyersburg, Tennessee
- Annual cost of living: $29,330
- Monthly rent: $650
- Median household income: $51,846
Richmond, Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $29,979
- Monthly rent: $776
- Median household income: $46,395
Muscatine, Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $30,474
- Monthly rent: $700
- Median household income: $59,332
Rolla, Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $30,525
- Monthly rent: $686
- Median household income: $42,518
Portales, New Mexico
- Annual cost of living: $30,881
- Monthly rent: $875
- Median household income: $51,290
Vermillion, South Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $30,882
- Monthly rent: $700
- Median household income: $52,815
Meadville, Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living: $30,917
- Monthly rent: $728
- Median household income: $46,012
Fergus Falls, Minnesota
- Annual cost of living: $30,973
- Monthly rent: $900
- Median household income: $50,865
Great Bend, Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $31,075
- Monthly rent: $760
- Median household income: $53,323
Russellville, Kentucky
- Annual cost of living: $31,226
- Monthly rent: $799
- Median household income: $47,875
Hutchinson, Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $31,250
- Monthly rent: $746
- Median household income: $58,801
Austin, Minnesota
- Annual cost of living: $31,305
- Monthly rent: $881
- Median household income: $66,488
Greenwood, South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $31,366
- Monthly rent: $853
- Median household income: $40,253
Uniontown, Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living: $31,467
- Monthly rent: $800
- Median household income: $35,451
Macomb, Illinois
- Annual cost of living: $31,556
- Monthly rent: $755
- Median household income: $39,753
New Castle, Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $31,617
- Monthly rent: $840
- Median household income: 48,977
Steubenville, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $31,808
- Monthly rent: $783
- Median household income: $47,057
Lebanon, Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $31,850
- Monthly rent: $869
- Median household income: $42,157
Waterloo, Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $31,851
- Monthly rent: $844
- Median household income: $56,344
Alliance, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $31,925
- Monthly rent: $890
- Median household income: $54,608
Danville, Illinois
- Annual cost of living: $32,136
- Monthly rent: $807
- Median household income: $44,239
Pittsburg, Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $32,349
- Monthly rent: $878
- Median household income: $40,220
Boone, Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $32,393
- Monthly rent: $793
- Median household income: $67,269
Bluefield, West Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $32,415
- Monthly rent: $823
- Median household income: $43,826
East Cleveland, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $32,427
- Monthly rent: $836
- Median household income: $22,883
Ashland, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $32,492
- Monthly rent: $938
- Median household income: $57,310
Fort Dodge, Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $32,555
- Monthly rent: $836
- Median household income: $61,769
Kirksville, Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $32,581
- Monthly rent: $793
- Median household income: $48,063
Jamestown, North Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $32,626
- Monthly rent: $878
- Median household income: $54,809
Gadsden, Alabama
- Annual cost of living: $32,633
- Monthly rent: $750
- Median household income: $38,699
Cortland, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $32,741
- Monthly rent: $875
- Median household income: $61,740
Merrill, Wisconsin
- Annual cost of living: $32,749
- Monthly rent: $895
- Median household income: $49,947
Carbondale, Illinois
- Annual cost of living: $32,764
- Monthly rent: $700
- Median household income: $29,670
Emporia, Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $32,769
- Monthly rent: $857
- Median household income: $52,787
Elyria, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $32,777
- Monthly rent: $948
- Median household income: $53,204
Brownsville, Tennessee
- Annual cost of living: $32,778
- Monthly rent: $924
- Median household income: $39,488
Nappanee, Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $32,884
- Monthly rent: $895
- Median household income: $66,944
Warren, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $32,889
- Monthly rent: $944
- Median household income: $36,955
Van Buren, Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $32,898
- Monthly rent: $916
- Median household income: $59,420
Coos Bay, Oregon
- Annual cost of living: $32,909
- Monthly rent: $1,000
- Median household income: $55,292
Russellville, Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $32,925
- Monthly rent: $992
- Median household income: $48,708
Waycross, Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $32,955
- Monthly rent: $850
- Median household income: $37,398
Sedalia, Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $32,987
- Monthly rent: $950
- Median household income: $50,668
Sterling, Colorado
- Annual cost of living: $33,001
- Monthly rent: $925
- Median household income: $44,242
Marietta, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $33,025
- Monthly rent: $875
- Median household income: $45,986
Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living: $33,074
- Monthly rent: $834
- Median household income: $33,784
Jamestown, New York
- Annual cost of living: $33,083
- Monthly rent: $913
- Median household income: $44,878
Crawfordsville, Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $33,117
- Monthly rent: $1,013
- Median household income: $49,327
Youngstown, Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $33,123
- Monthly rent: $971
- Median household income: $34,746
Duncan, Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living: $33,164
- Monthly rent: $794
- Median household income: $57,020
Methodology: Using Zillow Observed Rental Index, cities with an average rental cost of $2,000 or less were identified. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average rent and expenditures were used to find the total cost of living. The cities were sorted to show the cheapest cost of living first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cheapest Places Where Rent Is Less Than $2,000
