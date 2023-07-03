50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.
Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.
That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.
2023 Honda Passport
- Starting MSRP: $41,400
- Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Starting MSRP: $41,450
- Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268
2023 Kia EV6
- Starting MSRP: $42,600
- Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747
2023 Ford Mustang Mach E
- Starting MSRP: $42,995
- Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912
2023 Genesis GV70
- Starting MSRP: $43,150
- Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976
2023 Volvo XC60
- Starting MSRP: $43,450
- Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101
2023 BMW 3-Series
- Starting MSRP: $43,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247
2023 Ram 2500
- Starting MSRP: $45,000
- Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945
2023 BMW X3
- Starting MSRP: $56,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- Starting MSRP: $46,575
- Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403
2023 Audi A5
- Starting MSRP: $46,700
- Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455
2023 Volvo V60
- Starting MSRP: $48,000
- Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330
2023 Genesis G80
- Starting MSRP: $50,00
- Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830
2024 BMW i4
- Starting MSRP: $52,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Starting MSRP: $54,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580
2023 Jeep Wrangler
- Starting MSRP: $54,735
- Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803
2023 Genesis GV80
- Starting MSRP: $55,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247
2023 Volvo XC90
- Starting MSRP: $56,000
- Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Starting MSRP: $56,750
- Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642
2023 Audi A6
- Starting MSRP: $56,900
- Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
- Starting MSRP: $57,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830
2023 GMC Yukon
- Starting MSRP: $57,400
- Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913
2023 BMW M5
- Starting MSRP: $57,900
- Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121
2023 Volvo V90
- Starting MSRP: $58,450
- Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351
2024 Cadillac Lyriq
- Starting MSRP: $58,590
- Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409
2023 Genesis GV60
- Starting MSRP: $59,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
- Starting MSRP: $59,974
- Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985
2023 Porsche Macan
- Starting MSRP: $60,900
- Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371
2024 BMW X5
- Starting MSRP: $65,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163
2023 Audi A7
- Starting MSRP: $70,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246
2023 Rivian R1T
- Starting MSRP: $74,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162
2024 BMW M3
- Starting MSRP: $76,000
- Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Starting MSRP: $76,775
- Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985
2023 Porsche Cayenne
- Starting MSRP: $79,200
- Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995
2023 Cadillac Escalade
- Starting MSRP: $80,795
- Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660
2023 Mercedes-AMG E53
- Starting MSRP: $81,300
- Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63
- Starting MSRP: $81,850
- Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099
2024 BMW X7
- Starting MSRP: $81,900
- Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120
2023 Ram 1500 TRX
- Starting MSRP: $84,555
- Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226
2023 Ford Bronco Raptor
- Starting MSRP: $86,080
- Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861
2023 Porsche Macan GTS
- Starting MSRP: $86,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286
2024 BMW iX
- Starting MSRP: $87,100
- Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286
2023 Genesis G90
- Starting MSRP: $88,400
- Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828
2023 Porsche Taycan
- Starting MSRP: $90,900
- Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
- Starting MSRP: $107,400
- Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743
2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S
- Starting MSRP: $112,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Starting MSRP: $114,500
- Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701
2024 Audi RS7
- Starting MSRP: $127,800
- Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242
2023 Lucid Air
- Starting MSRP: $138,000
- Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409
- Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160
- Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183
- Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662
- Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own
