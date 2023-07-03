50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.

Related: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

See: How to Get Money Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.

That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.

2023 Honda Passport

Starting MSRP: $41,400

$41,400 Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823

$23,823 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648

$648 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155

$47,155 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498

$498 Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247

Check Out: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,450

$41,450 Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851

$23,851 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649

$649 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212

$47,212 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499

$499 Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268

Learn More: Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

2023 Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $42,600

$42,600 Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513

$24,513 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667

$667 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522

$48,522 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513

$513 Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747

2023 Ford Mustang Mach E

Starting MSRP: $42,995

$42,995 Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740

$24,740 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673

$673 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972

$48,972 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518

$518 Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912

2023 Genesis GV70

Starting MSRP: $43,150

$43,150 Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830

$24,830 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675

$675 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148

$49,148 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520

$520 Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976

2023 Volvo XC60

Starting MSRP: $43,450

$43,450 Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002

$25,002 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680

$680 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490

$49,490 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523

$523 Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due To Oversupply

2023 BMW 3-Series

Starting MSRP: $43,800

$43,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204

$25,204 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685

$685 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888

$49,888 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527

$527 Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247

2023 Ram 2500

Starting MSRP: $45,000

$45,000 Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167

$26,167 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712

$712 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796

$51,796 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548

$548 Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945

2023 BMW X3

Starting MSRP: $56,200

$56,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585

$26,585 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723

$723 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622

$52,622 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556

$556 Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Starting MSRP: $46,575

$46,575 Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800

$26,800 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729

$729 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049

$53,049 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561

$561 Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403

Next: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

2023 Audi A5

Starting MSRP: $46,700

$46,700 Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872

$26,872 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731

$731 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192

$53,192 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56

$56 Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455

2023 Volvo V60

Starting MSRP: $48,000

$48,000 Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081

$28,081 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764

$764 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583

$55,583 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588

$588 Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330

2023 Genesis G80

Starting MSRP: $50,00

$50,00 Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771

$28,771 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783

$783 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950

$56,950 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602

$602 Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830

2024 BMW i4

Starting MSRP: $52,200

$52,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037

$30,037 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817

$817 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456

$59,456 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628

$628 Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747

Read: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Starting MSRP: $54,200

$54,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188

$31,188 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848

$848 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734

$61,734 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653

$653 Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Starting MSRP: $54,735

$54,735 Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496

$31,496 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857

$857 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343

$62,343 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659

$659 Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803

2023 Genesis GV80

Starting MSRP: $55,800

$55,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109

$32,109 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873

$873 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556

$63,556 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672

$672 Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247

2023 Volvo XC90

Starting MSRP: $56,000

$56,000 Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224

$32,224 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876

$876 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784

$63,784 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674

$674 Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Starting MSRP: $56,750

$56,750 Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655

$32,655 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888

$888 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639

$64,639 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683

$683 Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642

2023 Audi A6

Starting MSRP: $56,900

$56,900 Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742

$32,742 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890

$890 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809

$64,809 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685

$685 Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Starting MSRP: $57,200

$57,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914

$32,914 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895

$895 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151

$65,151 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689

$689 Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830

2023 GMC Yukon

Starting MSRP: $57,400

$57,400 Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029

$33,029 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898

$898 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379

$65,379 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691

$691 Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

2023 BMW M5

Starting MSRP: $57,900

$57,900 Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317

$33,317 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906

$906 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948

$65,948 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697

$697 Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121

2023 Volvo V90

Starting MSRP: $58,450

$58,450 Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634

$33,634 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915

$915 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575

$66,575 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704

$704 Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Starting MSRP: $58,590

$58,590 Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714

$33,714 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917

$917 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734

$66,734 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705

$705 Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409

2023 Genesis GV60

Starting MSRP: $59,200

$59,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065

$34,065 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926

$926 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429

$67,429 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713

$713 Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $59,974

$59,974 Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510

$34,510 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939

$939 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311

$68,311 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722

$722 Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985

2023 Porsche Macan

Starting MSRP: $60,900

$60,900 Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043

$35,043 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953

$953 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365

$69,365 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733

$733 Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371

2024 BMW X5

Starting MSRP: $65,200

$65,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518

$37,518 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020

$1,020 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263

$74,263 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785

$785 Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163

2023 Audi A7

Starting MSRP: $70,200

$70,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395

$40,395 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099

$1,099 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958

$79,958 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845

$845 Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246

See: Which Bank Gives 6% Interest on Savings Accounts?

2023 Rivian R1T

Starting MSRP: $74,800

$74,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042

$43,042 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171

$1,171 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198

$85,198 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901

$901 Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162

2024 BMW M3

Starting MSRP: $76,000

$76,000 Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732

$43,732 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189

$1,189 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564

$86,564 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915

$915 Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

Starting MSRP: $76,775

$76,775 Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178

$44,178 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202

$1,202 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447

$87,447 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924

$924 Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985

2023 Porsche Cayenne

Starting MSRP: $79,200

$79,200 Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574

$45,574 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239

$1,239 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209

$90,209 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954

$954 Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Starting MSRP: $80,795

$80,795 Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

$46,782 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

$1,272 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

$92,601 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973

$973 Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53

Starting MSRP: $81,300

$81,300 Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

$46,782 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

$1,272 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

$92,601 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979

$979 Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63

Starting MSRP: $81,850

$81,850 Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098

$47,098 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281

$1,281 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228

$93,228 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985

$985 Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099

2024 BMW X7

Starting MSRP: $81,900

$81,900 Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127

$47,127 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282

$1,282 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284

$93,284 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986

$986 Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments

2023 Ram 1500 TRX

Starting MSRP: $84,555

$84,555 Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655

$48,655 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323

$1,323 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309

$96,309 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018

$1,018 Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Starting MSRP: $86,080

$86,080 Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533

$49,533 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347

$1,347 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046

$98,046 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036

$1,036 Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861

2023 Porsche Macan GTS

Starting MSRP: $86,800

$86,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947

$49,947 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866

$98,866 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045

$1,045 Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

2024 BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,100

$87,100 Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

$50,867 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

$1,383 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

$100,688 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049

$1,049 Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

Read: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

2023 Genesis G90

Starting MSRP: $88,400

$88,400 Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

$50,867 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

$1,383 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

$100,688 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064

$1,064 Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828

2023 Porsche Taycan

Starting MSRP: $90,900

$90,900 Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306

$52,306 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423

$1,423 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536

$103,536 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094

$1,094 Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Starting MSRP: $107,400

$107,400 Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801

$61,801 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681

$1,681 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329

$12,329 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293

$1,293 Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743

2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Starting MSRP: $112,800

$112,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908

$64,908 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765

$1,765 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480

$128,480 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

$1,358 Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993

Money Moves: 6 Steps To Take To Become a Millionaire by 30

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting MSRP: $114,500

$114,500 Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886

$65,886 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792

$1,792 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416

$130,416 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379

$1,379 Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701

2024 Audi RS7

Starting MSRP: $127,800

$127,800 Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539

$73,539 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000

$2,000 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565

$145,565 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539

$1,539 Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242

2023 Lucid Air

Starting MSRP: $138,000

$138,000 Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409

$79,409 Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160

$2,160 Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183

$157,183 Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662

$1,662 Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.