50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

July 03, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates ->

Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.

Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.

That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport

2023 Honda Passport

  • Starting MSRP: $41,400
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Starting MSRP: $41,450
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268

New Car Sales, Centennial, United States - 20 Dec 2020

2023 Kia EV6

  • Starting MSRP: $42,600
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747

Available Ice White Appearance Package on appropriately configured 2022 Mustang Mach-E and Mustang Coupe models.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach E

  • Starting MSRP: $42,995
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912

.

2023 Genesis GV70

  • Starting MSRP: $43,150
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976

2020, Design, Driving, Electrification, Images, Technology

2023 Volvo XC60

  • Starting MSRP: $43,450
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101

2019 BMW 3-Serires

2023 BMW 3-Series

  • Starting MSRP: $43,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247

2020 Ram 2500 Tradesman – regular cab and 2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman – dually regular cab.

2023 Ram 2500

  • Starting MSRP: $45,000
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945

2019 BMW X3_

2023 BMW X3

  • Starting MSRP: $56,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

  • Starting MSRP: $46,575
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2023 Audi A5

  • Starting MSRP: $46,700
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455

volvo v60

2023 Volvo V60

  • Starting MSRP: $48,000
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330

2018 G80.

2023 Genesis G80

  • Starting MSRP: $50,00
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830

2020 BMW i4

2024 BMW i4

  • Starting MSRP: $52,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus special edition.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

  • Starting MSRP: $54,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580

2020 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude in Black.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

  • Starting MSRP: $54,735
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803

Genesis GV80

2023 Genesis GV80

  • Starting MSRP: $55,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247

2020 Volvo XC90 T8

2023 Volvo XC90

  • Starting MSRP: $56,000
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Sedan

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

  • Starting MSRP: $56,750
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642

Audi A6 Sedan

2023 Audi A6

  • Starting MSRP: $56,900
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705

2022 Chevrolet Suburban High Country.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

  • Starting MSRP: $57,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali.

2023 GMC Yukon

  • Starting MSRP: $57,400
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913

FRANKFURT - SEPT 25: BMW M5 on display at the 64th Internationale Automobil Ausstellung (IAA) on September 25, 2011 in Frankfurt, Germany.

2023 BMW M5

  • Starting MSRP: $57,900
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121

Volvo V90 R-Design Location.

2023 Volvo V90

  • Starting MSRP: $58,450
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12858596h)Cadillac LYRIQ at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on in Los Angeles33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Mar 2022.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

  • Starting MSRP: $58,590
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409

Genesis GV60

2023 Genesis GV60

  • Starting MSRP: $59,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

  • Starting MSRP: $59,974
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo top vehicles

2023 Porsche Macan

  • Starting MSRP: $60,900
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371

2020 BMW X5 top vehicle

2024 BMW X5

  • Starting MSRP: $65,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163

Audi A7

2023 Audi A7

  • Starting MSRP: $70,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246

Rivian R1T with snow-capped mountain and blue sky in background.

2023 Rivian R1T

  • Starting MSRP: $74,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162

2018 BMW M3_

2024 BMW M3

  • Starting MSRP: $76,000
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

  • Starting MSRP: $76,775
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2023 Porsche Cayenne

  • Starting MSRP: $79,200
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995

2020 Cadillac Escalade.

2023 Cadillac Escalade

  • Starting MSRP: $80,795
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan (Euro spec).

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53

  • Starting MSRP: $81,300
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870

Moscow, Russia - July 10, 2016: Red car Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG stay on asphalt road in the city Moscow at daytime.

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63

  • Starting MSRP: $81,850
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099

bmw-x7

2024 BMW X7

  • Starting MSRP: $81,900
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120

2023 Ram 1500 TRX.

2023 Ram 1500 TRX

  • Starting MSRP: $84,555
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226

Preproduction model with available equipment shown.

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

  • Starting MSRP: $86,080
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861

2022 Porsche Macan GTS - On Road

2023 Porsche Macan GTS

  • Starting MSRP: $86,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

Berlin, Germany - 6th March, 2022: Electric SUV BMW iX on a street.

2024 BMW iX

  • Starting MSRP: $87,100
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

2023 Genesis G90 .

2023 Genesis G90

  • Starting MSRP: $88,400
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828

2023 Porsche Taycan

2023 Porsche Taycan

  • Starting MSRP: $90,900
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869

Range Rover luxury car

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

  • Starting MSRP: $107,400
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 

  • Starting MSRP: $112,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993

Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse Plug-in-Hybrid; Exterieur: Onyxschwarz, AMG Line; Interieur: Leder Exklusiv macciatobeige/magmagrau // Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-in-Hybrid exterior: onyx black, AMG Line; interior: leather exclusive macchiato beige/magma grey.

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • Starting MSRP: $114,500
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701

Static photo, Colour: Ascariblue matt.

2024 Audi RS7

  • Starting MSRP: $127,800
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242

2022-Lucid-Air-Dream-Edition-R-Driving-Front-34

2023 Lucid Air

  • Starting MSRP: $138,000
  • Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409
  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160
  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183
  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662
  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

